पर्सनल फाइनेंस:सेविंग अकाउंट में पड़े पैसे को छोटी अवधि के लिए लिक्विड फंड में करें निवेश, मिलेगा शानदार रिटर्न

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
अगर आपका पैसा कुछ समय के लिए खाली पड़ा हो तभी इसमें निवेश करना फायदेमंद होता है
  • इसमें 91 दिन तक मेच्योरिटी पीरियड यानी छोटी अवधि के लिए भी निवेश किया जा सकता है
  • अपने पैसे को सेविंग्स या करंट अकाउंट में रखने की बजाय उसे लिक्विड फंड में डाल दें

हमारे देश में ज्यादातर लोगों पर सेविंग अकाउंट रहता ही है जिसमे वो अपना अतिरिक्त बचा हुआ पैसा रखते हैं। कई बार हमें इस पैसे की जरूरत कुछ हफ्तों या महीनों तक नहीं होती है। ऐसी स्थिति में, हम आम तौर पर सेविंग बैंक अकाउंट में हमारे अतिरिक्त पैसों को रख देते हैं। लेकिन हमें इस पैसे पर कोई खास रिटर्न नहीं मिलता है। लेकिन अगर आप चाहें तो अपने इस पैसे को लिक्विड फंड में निवेश करके ज्यादा फायदा कमा सकते हैं। आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि अपने अतिरिक्त पैसे को लिक्विड फंड या सेविंग अकाउंट में से कहां रखना सही रहेगा।

लिक्विड फंड क्या है?
लिक्विड फंड एक तरह के म्यूचुअल फंड हैं। ये गवर्नमेंट सिक्योरिटीज, सर्टिफिकेट ऑफ डिपॉजिट, ट्रेजरी बिल्स, कॉमर्शियल पेपर्स और दूसरे डेट इंस्ट्रूमेंट्स में निवेश करते हैं। ये ऐसे फंड होते हैं, जिनमें 91 दिन तक मेच्योरिटी पीरियड यानी छोटी अवधि के लिए भी निवेश किया जा सकता है। इनमें जोखिम भी कम होता है। इस फंड में सेविंग्स अकाउंट से ज्यादा ब्याज मिल जाता है। हालांकि आप चाहें तो 91 दिन से पहले भी पैसा निकल सकते हैं। जरूरत पर लिक्विड फंड को एक दिन के अंदर ही कैश कराया जा सकता है।

लिक्विड फंड में निवेश कब करें?
इस फंड में निवेश सिर्फ तभी करना बेहतर होता है जब आपके पास कहीं से पैसा आया हो हुए वह आपके पास कुछ दिनों के लिए सेविंग अकाउंट में ही रखा रहने वाला हो। अगर आपका पैसा कुछ समय के लिए खाली पड़ा हो तभी इसमें निवेश करना फायदेमंद होता है। ऐसे में अपने पैसे को सेविंग्स या करंट अकाउंट में रखने की बजाय उसे लिक्विड फंड में डाल दें।

सेविंग अकाउंट में मिलता है कम ब्याज
देश का सबसे बड़ा सेविंग अकाउंट पर 2.70% सालाना ब्याज दे रहा है। वहीं पोस्ट ऑफिस सेविंग अकाउंट पर आपको 4% ब्याज मिल रहा है। ज्यादातर बैंक सेविंग अकाउंट पर 4% तक का ही ब्याज ऑफर करते हैं।

सेविंग अकाउंट बनाम लिक्विड फंड: रिटर्न
सेविंग बैंक अकाउंट पर आमतौर पर 2.5 -4% की दर से ब्याज मिलता है। इसकी तुलना में, लिक्विड फंड योजनाएं आपको 6.6% -6.7% की उच्च दर से रिटर्न प्रदान करती हैं। इसमें मिनिमम बैलेंस या मिनिमम इन्वेस्ट के रूप में कुछ भी बाध्यता नही होती है। इसलिए, एक कम समय की अवधि के लिए लिक्विड फंड ज्यादा रिटर्न दे सकता है।

सेविंग अकाउंट बनाम लिक्विड फंड: रिस्क
लिक्विड फंड्स में बहुत कम रिस्क होती है क्योंकि वे मुख्य रूप से डेब्ट फंड्स में निवेश करते हैं जिसमे बहुत कम रिस्क होता है। हालांकि, यह समझना जरूरी है कि लिक्विड फंड में या किसी भी म्यूचुअल फंड में इन्वेस्टमेंट विशेष रूप से, बाजार पर निर्भर रहता है। बाजार की परिस्थितियों के आधार पर, नेट एसेट वैल्यू (NAV) बदलता है। सेविंग बैंक अकाउंट्स में आम तौर पर कोई इन्वेस्टमेंट का रिस्क नहीं होता है।

बचत खाते की बजाय तरल निधि में निवेश क्यों करना चाहिए?
लिक्विड फंड्स अल्पकालिक निवेश साधनों जैसे गवर्नमेंट सिक्योरिटीज, जमा प्रमाण पत्र और ट्रेजरी बिल आदि में निवेश करते हैं।
जब भी कोई बिना किसी जुर्माना या एक्जिट लोड के निवेश करना या निकालना चाहे तो उसे लचीलापन मिलता है।
कुछ फंड हाउस पैसे निकालने के लिए एटीएम कार्ड भी देते हैं। यह आगे आपकी सुविधा में जोड़ता है।

निवेश करने के लिए 5 बेस्ट लिक्विड फंड

फंड का नामपिछले 1 साल का रिटर्न (%)2019 का रिटर्न (%)
निप्पोन इंडिया लिक्विड फंड4.46.7
आदित्य बिरला सन लाइफ लिक्विड फंड4.46.7
Axis लिक्विड फंड4.46.6
UTI लिक्विड कैश प्लान4.36.6
ICICI प्रूडेंशियल लिक्विड फंड4.46.6

सोर्स: फिनकैश

