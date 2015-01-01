पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:डेट म्यूचुअल फंड में फिर बढ़ा निवेशकों का भरोसा, अक्टूबर में किया 1.1 लाख करोड़ रुपए का निवेश

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
डेट स्कीम में सबसे अधिक निवेश लिक्विड फंड्स श्रेणी में आया है
  • इससे पहले अगस्त और सितंबर में ही निवेशकों ने 55,869 करोड़ रुपए डेट म्यूचुअल फंड स्कीम्स से निकाले थे
  • डेट म्यूचुअल फंड्स का एयूएम सितंबर में 12.87 लाख करोड़ से बढ़कर अक्टूबर में 13.28 लाख करोड़ हो गया है

लगातार दो महीने की निकासी के बाद निवेशकों ने अक्टूबर में डेट म्यूचुअल फंड स्कीम्स पर फिर भरोसा दिखाया है। एसोसिएशन ऑफ म्यूचुअल फंड्स ऑफ इंडिया (एएमएफआई) के अनुसार अक्टूबर में डेट म्यूचुअल फंड में 1.1 लाख करोड़ का निवेश हुआ है। इससे पहले अगस्त में 3,907 करोड़ और सितंबर में 51,962 करोड़ का आउटफ्लो रहा यानी इन दोनों महीनों में ही निवेशकों ने 55,869 करोड़ रुपए डेट म्यूचुअल फंड स्कीम्स से निकाले थे।

इसकी सबसे बड़ी वजह लिक्विड फंड, मनी मार्केट और छोटी अवधि की श्रेणी में निवेश बढ़ोतरी है। डेट म्यूचुअल फंड्स का एसेट्स अंडर मैनेजमेंट (एयूएम) सितंबर में 12.87 लाख करोड़ से बढ़कर अक्टूबर में 13.28 लाख करोड़ हो गया है।

बेहतर रिटर्न और टैक्‍स सेविंग के लिए म्‍यूचुअल फंड की ELSS स्कीम में करें निवेश, 1 साल में मिला 10% से ज्यादा का
निवेशकों को रास आ रहा लिक्विड फंड्स
डेट स्कीम में सबसे अधिक निवेश लिक्विड फंड्स श्रेणी में आया है। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 19,583 करोड़ का निवेश आया। उसके बाद मनी मार्केट में 15,445 करोड़ और शॉर्ट ड्यूरेशन फंड्स में 15,156 करोड़ का निवेश आया। कॉरपोरेट बांड में 15 हजार करोड़, अल्ट्रा शॉर्ट ड्यूरेशन फंड्स में 13,654 करोड़ और बैंकिंग और पीएसयू फंड्स में 5,554 करोड़ से अधिक का निवेश आया है।

गिल्ट फंड्स में निवेश का बढ़ा आकर्षण
अक्टूबर में गिल्ट फंड्स में निवेशकों की रूचि बढ़ी है। अक्टूबर में गिल्ट फंड्स की श्रेणी में 2,521 करोड़ का निवेश हुआ है। इससे पहले अगस्त में 1121 करोड़ और सितंबर में 483 करोड़ रुपए निवेशकों ने निकाले थे।

म्युचुअल फंड में निवेश करने का बना रहे हैं प्लान तो इन 7 बातों को रखें ध्यान, नहीं तो हो सकता है नुकसान
क्रेडिट रिस्क श्रेणी से निवेशक बना रहे दूरी
कोरोना काल में निवेशक क्रेडिट रिस्क श्रेणी निवेश करने से बच रहे हैं और अपना पैसा निकाल रहे हैं। इसी का नतीजा है कि इस श्रेणी में लगातार आउटफ्लो हो रहा है। अक्टूबर में क्रेडिट रिस्क फंड्स से 415 करोड़, सितंबर में 539 करोड़, अगस्त में 554 करोड़, जुलाई में 670 करोड़, जून में 1494 करोड़, मई में 5173 करोड़ और अप्रैल में 19,239 करोड़ रुपए की निकासी हुई है।

