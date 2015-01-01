पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की बात:इनकम इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरने से पहले सही ITR फॉर्म चुना जरूरी, नहीं तो मिल सकता है आयकर विभाग का नोटिस

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आपको अपनी आय के साधन के आधार पर अपना तय ITR फॉर्म चुनना होता है
  • आयकर विभाग ने वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए 7 तरह के ITR फॉर्म जारी किए हैं
  • 2019-2020 के लिए इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न (ITR) 31 दिसंबर तक फाइल करना है

कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार ने 2019-2020 के लिए इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न (ITR) भरने की डेडलाइन को 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ाया है। अगर आपने अब तक ITR फाइल नहीं किया है तो जल्द से जल्द कर दें। ITR फाइल करने के लिए आयकर विभाग ने कई फॉर्म निर्धारित किए हैं। आपको अपनी आय के साधन के आधार पर सावधानी से अपना तय ITR फॉर्म चुनना होगा, वरना आयकर विभाग इसे अस्वीकार कर देगा और आपको इनकम टैक्स के सेक्शन 139(5) के तहत संशोधित विवरणी (रिवाइज्ड रिटर्न) दाखिल करने के लिए कहा जाएगा।

आयकर विभाग के अनुसार 7 तरह के ITR फॉर्म होते हैं। अलग-अलग कैटेगरी के टैक्सपेयर्स को उनकी कैटेगरी के लिए तय फॉर्म भरना होता है। ये कैटेगरी टैक्सपेयर के स्टेटस, आय के स्रोत, कारोबार वगैरह से तय होती है। आज हम आपको इन फॉर्म के बारे में बता रहे हैं ताकि आप सही फॉर्म चुन कर अपना रिटर्न फाइल कर सकें।

किसे और कौन सा ITR फार्म भरना होगा?

ITR 1 फॉर्म
अगर किसी इंडिविजुअल को वेतन, प्रॉपर्टी के किराए, ब्याज, 5,000 रुपए तक एग्रीकल्चर और पेंशन से आय प्राप्त होती है तो उसे ITR 1 या सहज फॉर्म भरना होगा। जिन लोगों की इन सोर्स से 50 लाख तक सालाना आय है वही ITR 1 सहज फॉर्म भर सकते हैं। इससे अधिक आय वाल इस फॉर्म को नहीं भर सकते। ITR-1 ‘सहज’ उन व्यक्तियों के लिए नहीं है, जो या तो किसी कंपनी में निदेशक हैं या जिन्होंने अनलिस्टेड इक्विटी शेयरों में निवेश किया हुआ है।

ITR 2 फॉर्म
यह फॉर्म उन व्यक्तियों और HUFs के लिए है, जिन्हें कारोबार या प्रोफेशन से हुए मुनाफे से इनकम होती है लेकिन ITR 1 के लिए योग्य नहीं हैं। ITR 1 में हर आय के स्रोत से होने वाली कमाई 50 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा है। कैपिटल गेंस, एक से ज्यादा घर हैं, विदेश में संपत्ति है, विदेश से आय है। किसी कंपनी में डायरेक्टर के पद पर हैं. 5,000 रुपए से ज्यादा खेती से कमाई है।

ITR 3 फॉर्म
ऐसे इंडिविजुअल्स जिन्होंने साझेदारी में कोई बिजनेस कर रखा है। इससे मिलने वाली ब्याज या सैलरी या बोनस से आय प्राप्त होती है। इसके अलावा किसी प्रापर्टी से मिल रहे किराए से आय प्राप्त होती है। उन्हें ITR 3 फॉर्म भरना होगा।

ITR 4 फॉर्म
सुगम फॉर्म उन लोगों के लिए है जिनकी कारोबार या पेशे से सालाना आय 50 लाख रुपए तक हो। ऐसे व्यक्ति जो किसी कंपनी में निदेशक हैं या अनलिस्टेड इक्विटी शेयरों में निवेश करते हैं, उन्हें आईटीआर फाइल करने के लिए इस फॉर्म का उपयोग करने से रोक दिया जाता है।

ITR 5 फॉर्म
यह इंडिविजुअल, एचयूएफ, कंपनी और ITR-7 फॉर्म भरने वालों के अतिरिक्त अन्य टैक्स पेयर्स के लिए है। व्यक्ति और HUF (ITR-1 से लेकर ITR 4 तक भरने वाले), कंपनी (ITR-6 भरने वाली) या चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट/इंस्टीट्यूशंस (ITR-7 भरने वाले) से अलग टैक्सपेयर्स के लिए है। यानी फॉर्म 5, ITR-4 के लिए योग्य पार्टनरशिप फर्म्स से अलग पार्टनरशिप फर्म्स के लिए, लिमिटेड लायबिलिटी पार्टनरशिप (LLPs), एसोसिएशन ऑफ पर्सन्स, बॉडी ऑफ इंडीविजुअल्स, आर्टिफीशियल ज्यूरीडीशियल पर्सन, लोकल अथॉरिटी, कोऑपरेटिव सोसायटी, सोसायटीज रजिस्ट्रेशन एक्ट 1860 के तहत रजिस्टर सोसायटी, मृत व्यक्ति की एस्टेट, दिवालिया व्यक्ति की एस्टेट, बिजनेस ट्रस्ट, इन्वेस्टमेंट फंड आदि ऐसे टैक्सपेयर्स के लिए है, जिनके लिए कोई और फॉर्म लागू नहीं होता है। सेक्शन 139(4A) या 139(4B) या 139(4C) या 139(4D) के तहत ITR फाइल करने वाले व्यक्ति ITR-5 नहीं भर सकते।

ITR 6 फॉर्म
यह धारा 11 के तहत छूट का दावा करने वाली कंपनियों के अलावा अन्य कंपनियों के लिए है। इसे सेक्शन 2(17) के अनुरूप कंपनियां भर सकती हैं। इसे वे कंपनियां भरती हैं, जो ITR 7 फॉर्म भरने वाली कंपनियों से अलग हैं।

ITR 7 फॉर्म
ये फॉर्म ऐसी कंपनियों और लोगों के लिए जिन्हें सेक्शन 139(4A) या 139(4B) या 139(4C) या 139(4D) के तहत रिटर्न भरने की जरूरत है। जिन लोगों की आय आयकर कानून के सेक्शन 10 के तहत छूट प्राप्त है और जिन्हें अनिवार्य रूप से ITR भरने की जरूरत नहीं है, वे इस फॉर्म का इस्तेमाल रिटर्न फाइलिंग के लिए कर सकते हैं।

रिटर्न भरने में गलती होने पर क्या होगा?
अगर आपने सही फॉर्म नहीं भरा है या इसमें कोई गलती है तो विभाग आपको नोटिस भेज सकता है। नोटिस मिलने के 15 दिन के भीतर आप संशोधित आईटीआर दाखिल कर सकते हैं।

