काम की बात:इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरने से पहले इसके बेसिक टर्म्स की जानकारी होना जरूरी, नहीं तो सकती है मुश्किल

नई दिल्ली5 मिनट पहले
इनकम टैक्स में मिलने वाली छूट डिडक्शन कहलाती है
  • वित्त वर्ष 2018-19 का ITR 30 नवंबर तक भरना है
  • इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरते समय कोई दस्तावेज जमा नहीं करना होता है

आयकर विभाग ने 2018-19 के आयकर रिटर्न भरने की अंतिम तारीख एक महीने 30 नवंबर कर दी है। आपको इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न (ITR) भरते समय न तो कोई दस्तावेज जमा करना होता है और न ही कोई दस्तावेज अपलोड करना होता है। आपको सिर्फ रिटर्न में मांगी गई जानकारी को अपने दस्तावेजों के मुताबिक सही भरना होता है। अगर आपने अब तक अपना रिर्टन फाइल नहीं किया है तो हम आपको कुछ ऐसे बेसिक टर्म्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं जो ITR भरने में आपके बहुत काम आ सकते हैं।

करदाता
आयकर अधिनियम की धारा 2(7) के अनुसार करदाता का मतलब ऐसे व्यक्ति से है जो आयकर विभाग को राशि (ब्याज दंड आदि) देने के लिए उत्तरदायी है। वह करदाता कहलाता है।

फाइनेंशियल इयर
एक अप्रैल से 31 मार्च तक के समय को फाइनेंशिल इयर कहते हैं। उदाहरण के तौर पर एक अप्रैल 2017 से 31 मार्च 2018 तक के समय को फाइनेंशिल इयर 2017-18 कहा जाएगा। इस बार हम जो रिटर्न भर रहे हैं ये फाइनेंशिल इयर 2017-18 के लिए है।

एसेसमेंट ईयर
भले ही नया साल एक जनवरी से शुरू होकर 31 दिसंबर को खत्म हो जाता हो लेकिन इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न एक अप्रैल से शुरू होकर अगले साल 31 मार्च तक कमाई का हिसाब आप से लेता है। इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के मुताबिक यह समय फाइनेंशियल ईयर कहलाता है। एक फाइनेंशियल ईयर में कमाई का टैक्स अगले फाइनेंशियल ईयर में लिया जाता है। आसान शब्दों में कहें तो जिस साल आप कमाई करते हैं वह फाइनेंशियल ईयर कहलाता है, उसके अगले साल जब आप टैक्स भरते हैं तो वह उस साल के लिए एसेसमेंट ईयर कहलाता है।

डिडक्शन
कई तरह के निवेश और खर्च पर इनकम टैक्स विभाग आयकर नियमों के तहत आपको टैक्स छूट देता है। आप जो निवेश करते हैं इसके आधार पर टैक्स छूट का दावा करते हैं। इस पर आयकर विभाग आपको टैक्स रिफंड करता है। टैक्स में मिलने वाली छूट डिडक्शन कहलाती है।

ग्रॉस इनकम
ग्रॉस इनकम करदाता की टैक्स-फ्री आमदनी और अलाउंसेस को घटाने के बाद साल की कुल आय को ग्रॉस इनकम कहा जाता है। ग्रॉस इनकम हमेशा 80C से 80U तक मिलने वाले डिडक्शन से पहले वाली इनकम होती है।

टैक्सेबल इनकम
ग्रॉस इनकम में आयकर की धारा 80C से 80U तक मिलने वाली टैक्स छूट लेने के बाद जो इनकम आती है, उसे टैक्सेबल इनकम कहते हैं। मतबल डिडक्शन से पहले वाली इनकम ग्रॉस इनकम और डिडक्शन के बाद वाली इनकम को टैक्सेबल इनकम कहलाती है।

टीडीएस
आपकी आमदनी पर सरकार टैक्स काटती है। इसे टैक्स डिडक्टेड ऐट सोर्स कहते हैं। आपकी कंपनी टैक्स की रकम काटकर बाकी रकम आपको सैलरी में देती है। जितना टैक्स काटा है उसे आयकर विभाग के खाते में जमा करती है। आपके रिकार्ड समेत। टीडीएस काटने का काम एंम्प्लॉयर या पेमेंट करने वाली संस्था का है। इसे काटना या जमा करना लेने वाले की जिम्मेदारी नहीं है।

इनकम टैक्स रिफंड
अगर किसी टैक्सपेयर का सरकार ज्यादा टैक्स काट लिया है तो वह वापस लेने के लिए निवेश के दावे करता है। जिस पर आयकर विभाग छीट देता है। उसके बाद अगर विभाग के पास करदाता का पैसा है तो उसे विभाग पैसे वापस कर देता है। जिसको टैक्स रिफंड कहते हैं। यह राशि करदाता के खाते में आती है।

फॉर्म 16ए
अगर आप कहीं नौकरी करते हैं तो आपका एम्प्लॉयर आपको एक फॉर्म 16 देता है। यह फॉर्म अब तक आपके एम्प्लॉयर ने आपको दे दिया होगा। फार्म 16 A के अंतर्गत करदाता को सैलरी के अलावा अगर दूसरे स्त्रोतों से आमदनी हुई है और उस पर टीडीएस कट चुका हो तो उस संस्था से भी टीडीएस सर्टिफिकेट लेना चाहिए। इस सर्टिफिकेट को ही फॉर्म 16ए कहा जाता है।

