  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  Fixed Deposit ; FD ; Keep These 7 Things In Mind Before Making A Fixed Deposit, Otherwise You May Have To Bear The Loss

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट कराने से पहले इन 7 बातों का रखें ध्यान, नहीं तो उठाना पड़ सकता है नुकसान

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
एक ही FD में अपना पूरा पैसा निवेश करने से बचना चाहिए
  • फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट में निवेश करने से पहले उसके टेन्योर तय करने से पहले सोच विचार करना जरूरी है
  • ज्यादा ब्याज के लिए स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक में निवेश करना सही रहेगा

फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट यानी FD हमारे देश ने निवेश का एक लोकप्रिय साधन है। लोग इसे सुरक्षित मानते हैं और इसमें उन्हें तय रिटर्न मिलता है। लेकिन FD में बिना सोचे समझे निवेश करना भी ठीक नहीं है। FD कराते समय कुछ जरूरी बातों को अनदेखा करने पर आपको नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है। इसलिए FD में पैसा लगाने से पहले कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखना आपके लिए जरूरी है।

ज्यादा ब्याज के लिए प्राइवेट सेक्टर या स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक में कर सकते हैं FD
देश के ज्यादातर बड़े बैंक (पब्लिक सेक्टर बैंक) FD पर 5 से 6% तक की ब्याज दर ऑफर कर रहे हैं। वहीं अगर प्राइवेट सेक्टर या स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक की बात करें तो यहां FD करके आप 7 से 7.5% तक का सालाना ब्याज पा सकते हैं। यहां भी आपका पैसा पब्लिक सेक्टर बैंक जितना ही सेफ रहेगा। यहां भी जमा राशि पर 5 लाख रुपए तक की बीमा सुविधा मिलती है। यानी बैंक के डिफॉल्ट करने की स्थिति में हर ग्राहक को डीआईसीजीसी के माध्यम से अधिकतम 5 लाख रुपए का बीमा मिलेगा।

कितने साल के लिए कराना है FD
फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट में निवेश करने से पहले उसके टेन्योर (अवधि) को तय करने से पहले सोच विचार करना जरूरी है। ऐसा इसलिए है क्योंकि अगर निवेशक मेच्योरिटी से पहले राशि को विड्रॉल करते हैं, तो उन्हें जुर्माने का भुगतान करना होगा। FD मेच्योर होने से पहले उसे ब्रेक करने पर 1 फीसदी तक की पेनल्टी देनी पड़ेगी। इससे डिपॉजिट पर कमाए जाने वाला कुल ब्याज कम हो सकता है। इसीलिए बिना समझे टेन्योर चुनने पर आप परेशानी में फंस सकते हैं। ज्यादा ब्याज के लालच में लम्बी अवधि की FD करने से बचना चाहिए।

एक ही FD में न लगाएं पूरा पैसा
यदि आप किसी एक बैंक में एफडी में 10 लाख रुपए का निवेश करने की योजना बना रहे हैं, तो इसकी जगह एक से ज्यादा बैंकों में 1 लाख रुपए की 9 FD और 50,000 रुपए की 2 FD में निवेश करें। इससे बीच में पैसों की जरूरत पड़ने पर आप अपनी जरूरत के हिसाब से FD को बीच में ही तुड़वाकर पैसों की व्यवस्था कर सकते हैं। आपकी बाकी FD सेफ रहेंगी।

टैक्स
आपकी फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट पर होने वाली ब्याज आय पर इनकम टैक्स स्लैब के मुताबिक टैक्स लगता है। अगर FD पर कमाया गया ब्याज एक वित्तीय वर्ष में 10 हजार रुपए से ऊपर होता है, तो उस ब्याज पर TDS डिडक्शन होता है। यह कुल कमाई गई ब्याज का 10% होगा। सीनियर सिटीजंस के लिए ये लिमिट 50 हजार की है। हालांकि, अगर आपकी आय टैक्सेबल रेंज से कम है, तो आप एफडी पर टीडीएस डिडक्शन नहीं होने देने के लिए बैंक को फॉर्म 15G और फॉर्म 15H सब्मिट कर सकते हैं।

ब्याज का विद्ड्रोल
बैंक में पहले तिमाही और सालाना आधार पर ब्याज का विड्रॉल करने का ऑप्शन था, अब कुछ बैंक में मासिक विड्रॉल भी कर सकते हैं। आप अपनी जरूरत के हिसाब से इसे चुन सकते हैं।

FD पर लोन की ब्याज दर भी देखें
आप अपनी FD पर लोन भी ले सकते हैं। इसके तहत एफडी की वैल्यू का 90 फीसदी तक आप लोन ले सकते हैं। मान लीजिए आपकी एफडी की कीमत 1.5 लाख रुपए है तो आपको 1 लाख 35 हजार रुपए लोन मिल सकता है। अगर आप एफडी पर लोन लेते हैं तो आपको फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट पर मिलने वाले ब्याज से 1-2 फीसदी ज्यादा ब्याज देना होगा। जैसे मान लीजिए की आपकी एफडी पर 4 फीसदी ब्याज मिल रहा है तो आपको 5 से 6 फीसदी ब्याज दर पर लोन मिल सकता है। कौन-सा बैंक किस ब्याज दर पर देता है लोन

बैंकलोन की ब्याज दर (%)न्यूनतम लोन (रुपए)अधिकतम लोन
SBIएफडी रेट + 1%

ऑनलाइन : 25000

ब्रांच पर : कोई सीमा नहीं

एफडी के 90% तक
पंजाब नेशनल बैंकएफडी रेट + 1%

ऑनलाइन : 25000

ब्रांच पर : कोई सीमा नहीं

एफडी के 95% तक
एक्सिस बैंकएफडी रेट + 2%25000एफडी के 85% तक
एचडीएफसी बैंकएफडी रेट + 2%25000एफडी के 90% तक

ओरिएंटल बैंक

एफडी रेट + 1%

कोई सीमा नहीं

एफडी के 95% तक
फेडरल बैंकएफडी रेट + 2%कोई सीमा नहींएफडी के 90% तक

इंडियन बैंक

एफडी रेट + 2%कोई सीमा नहींएफडी के 90% तक
बंधन बैंकएफडी रेट + 1.5-2%

कोई सीमा नहीं

एफडी के 90% तक

सीनियर सिटीजन को ज्यादा मिलता है ब्याज
ज्यादातर बैंक सीनियर सिटीजन को FD पर .50% तक ज्यादा ब्याज ऑफर करते हैं। ऐसे में अगर आपके घर में कोई सीनियर सिटीजन है तो आप उनके नाम पर FD करवाकर ज्यादा फायदा कमा सकते हैं।

