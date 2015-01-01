पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Insurance ; Personal Accident Cover ; Life Insurance ; Like Health And Life Insurance, Taking Personal Accident Cover Is Also Necessary, Financial Assistance Is Provided For People With Disabilities.

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:हेल्थ और लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की तरह ही पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट कवर भी जरूरी, विकलांग होने पर मिलती है आर्थिक मदद

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट इंश्योरेंस सिर्फ रोड एक्सीडेंट ही नहीं बल्कि कई अलग-अलग तरह की दुर्घटनाओं को कवर करता है
  • दुर्घटना में शरीर का कोई अंग खराब होने पर इंश्योरेंस कंपनी आपको एकमुश्त राशि प्रदान करती है
  • इस बीमा कवर में दुर्घटना में मृत्यु का जोखिम भी शामिल होता है

आमतौर पर देखा जाता है कि लोग लाइफ इंश्योरेंस या हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस के बारे में ज्यादातर लोग जानते ही हैं लेकिन पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट इंश्योरेंस के बारे कम ही लोग जानते हैं। लेकिन पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट इंश्योरेंस भी बहुत काम की चीज है। इसके तहत अगर दुर्घटना के कारण आपके शरीर का कोई अंग खराब हो जाता है या नहीं रहता है तो ऐसे में पॉलिसी आपको या आपके परिवार को एकमुश्त राशि प्रदान करती है। आज हम आपको इस पॉलिसी के बारे में बता रहे हैं।

क्या है पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट इंश्योरेंस?
पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट इंश्योरेंस सिर्फ रोड एक्सीडेंट ही नहीं बल्कि कई अलग-अलग तरह की दुर्घटनाओं को कवर करता है। बाथरूम में फिसलने से लेकर जिम में वर्कआउट करते हुए लगने वाली चोट तक और गैस सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट से लेकर बिजली के झटके तक व पानी में डूबने से लेकर आग लगने से हुई हानि तक सभी दुर्घटनाएं व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना के अंतर्गत आती हैं।

कौन-कौन सी विकलांगताएं होंगी कवर
जब पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी में कवर होने वाली विकलांगता के प्रकार की बात आती है, तो इन्हें 3 भागों में बांटा जाता है। पहला स्थायी कुल विकलांगता, दूसरा स्थायी आंशिक विकलांगता और तीसरा अस्थायी पूर्ण विकलांगता।

पहला स्थायी कुल विकलांगता (Permanent Total Disability)
इसके तहत व्यक्ति को गंभीर चोट आती है और शरीर के किसी एक महत्वपूर्ण अंग की लंबे समय के लिए व पूर्ण हानि हो जाती है। इसमें ये स्थितियां शामिल हैं।

  • पूर्ण अंधापन
  • दोनों हाथों को खो देना
  • दोनों टांगों को खो देना
  • आवाज का चला जाना
  • मानसिक स्थिति खराब होना (पागलपन)

आमतौर पर, पॉलिसी स्थायी पूर्ण विकलांगता की स्थिति में बीमा राशि का 100% भुगतान करती है।

स्थायी आंशिक विकलांगता (Permanent Partial Disability)
इसके तहत व्यक्ति के शरीर के किसी एक अंग या हिस्से की स्थायी हानि आती है। जैसे-

  • एक हाथ या एक टांग को खो देना
  • सुनने की शक्ति चले जाना
  • एक आंख में दृष्टि की हानि
  • हाथ की या पैर की उंगली का नुकसान

इन मामलों में, बीमित राशि के कुछ फीसदी का भुगतान किया जाता है। जब आप पॉलिसी खरीदते हैं, तो इस बारे बताया जाता है कि किस अंग के न रहने पर कितना कवर मिलेगा। उदाहरण के लिए, यदि आप दोनों कानों में सुनने की क्षमता खो देते हैं, तो कवर राशि का 75% पैसा मिलेगा और यदि आप एक आंख खो देते हैं, तो कवर राशि का 50% मिलेगा।

अस्थायी पूर्ण विकलांगता (Temporary total disability)
इसके तहत व्यक्ति दुर्घटना के बाद अस्थायी रूप से बिस्तर पर आ जाता है या कुछ समय के लिए काम करने लायक नहीं रहता। इन मामलों में, विकलांगता की अवधि के दौरान एक साप्ताहिक भुगतान किया जाता है (आमतौर पर प्रति सप्ताह बीमित राशि का 1%)।

मृत्यु पर भी मिलता है कवर
इन 3 श्रेणियों के अलावा बीमा में दुर्घटना में मृत्यु का जोखिम भी शामिल होता है। एक्सीडेंट में व्यक्ति की मौत होने पर उस व्यक्ति के परिवार को इंश्योरेंस कंपनी द्वारा कवर का पूरा पैसा दिया जाता है।

क्यों और किसे है इस पॉलिसी की आवश्यकता?
व्यक्तिगत जिम्मेदारियों के चलते आर्थिक मजबूती भी आवश्यक बन गई है। इसमें परिवार, स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा एवं अन्य जिम्मेदारियां शामिल हैं। ऐसे में आकस्मिक दुर्घटनाओं के चलते परिवार और भविष्य की योजनाओं पर बुरा असर न पड़े इसके लिए इंश्योरेंस की आवश्यकता होती है। अगर आप गाड़ी से ज्यादा सफर करते हैं या कोई किसी फैक्ट्री में जोखिम वाला काम करते हैं तो आपको ये कवर जरूर लेना चाहिए।

कितना कवर लेना रहेगा सही
एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि आपको ऐसा एक कवर लेना चाहिए, जो आपके सालाना वेतन का 15-20 गुना हो। आपको यह सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए कि आपका परिवार हर स्थिति में आराम से रह सके। इसके अलावा अगर आप पर कुछ कर्ज है तो बीमा कवर की राशि चुनते समय उसे भी शामिल करना चाहिए।

