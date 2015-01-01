पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:गोदरेज समूह से शुरू की फाइनेंस कंपनी, 6.69% की सालाना ब्याज दर पर ऑफर कर रही होम लोन

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
गोदरेज हाउसिंग फाइनेंस का कहना है कि मॉरगेज बिजनेस पर जोर देते हुए होम लोन्‍स के साथ वह कारोबार की शुरुआत करना चाहता है
  • ये ब्याज दर देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया सहित अन्य सभी बैंकों से कम है
  • SBI फिलहाल 6.95 से 7.95 फीसदी सालाना ब्याज दर पर होम लोन ऑफर कर रहा है

गोदरेज समूह ने अब फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेज इंडस्ट्री में भी एंट्री ली है। नई कंपनी का नाम गोदरेज हाउसिंग फाइनेंस रखा गया है। ये फाइनेंस कंपनी ग्राहकों को अफोर्डेबलिटी 6.69% की न्यूनतम शुरुआती ब्याज दर पर होम लोन की पेशकश कर रही है। ये ब्याज दर देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया सहित अन्य सभी बैंकों से कम है।

शुरूआत होम लोन से
गोदरेज हाउसिंग फाइनेंस का कहना है कि मॉरगेज बिजनेस पर जोर देते हुए होम लोन्‍स के साथ वह कारोबार की शुरुआत करना चाहता है। इसके तुरंत बाद ही प्रोपर्टी पर लोन की सुविधा शुरू की जाएगी। इसके बाद कंपनी अन्य तरह के लोन्स की शुरुआत करेगी।

बैंकब्याज दर(%)प्रोसेसिंग फीस
यूनियन बैंक ऑफ़ इंडिया6.70 - 7.15लोन अमाउंट की 0.50% (10 हजार रुपए अधिकतम)
कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक6.75-8.4510 हजार रुपए अधिकतम
इंडियन बैंक6.85-8.40निश्चित नहीं
बैंक ऑफ इंडिया6.85- 8.35लोन अमाउंट की 0.25% (20 हजार रुपए अधिकतम)
बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा6.85- 8.70लोन अमाउंट की 0.5% (25 हजार रुपए अधिकतम)
सेन्ट्रल बैंक6.85- 9.05लोन अमाउंट की 0.5% (20 हजार रुपए अधिकतम)
HDFC बैंक6.90-9.25लोन अमाउंट की 0.5%
LIC हाउसिंग फाइनेंस6.90-7.00निश्चित नहीं
केनरा बैंक6.90- 8.90लोन अमाउंट की 0.5% (10 हजार रुपए अधिकतम)
ICICI बैंक6.90- 8.050.5-1% तक
स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया6.95- 7.50

लोन अमाउंट की 0.5%

बैंक ऑफ़ महाराष्ट्र6.90- 8.35लोन अमाउंट की 0.25% (25 हजार रुपए अधिकतम)
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक7.10- 7.90लोन अमाउंट की 0.35% (15 हजार रुपए अधिकतम)

नोट - ये ब्याज दरें 30 लाख के लोन पर 20 साल तक के कार्यकाल के हिसाब से दी गई हैं। इसके अलावा आपके सिविल स्कोर का असर भी ब्याज दर पर पड़ता है।

