पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • LPG Gas Cylinder Becomes Expensive For Third Time In December, LPG Cylinder Price Increases By Rs 100

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महंगाई की मार:दिसंबर महीने में तीसरी बार बढ़े LPG गैस सिलेंडर के दाम, 1 महीने में ही 100 रुपए महंगा हुआ रसोई गैस सिलेंडर

नई दिल्ली5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 14.2 किलो वाले सिलेंडर की कीमत में 50 रुपए का इजाफा किया गया है
  • एक दिन पहले ही ऑयल मार्केटिंग कंपनियों एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर ले दाम बढ़ाए थे

ऑयल मार्केटिंग कंपनियों ने आज फिर एक बार बिना सब्सिडी वाले एलपीजी रसोई गैस सिलेंडर की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी की है। राजधानी दिल्ली में 14.2 किलो वाले सिलेंडर की कीमत में 50 रुपए का इजाफा किया गया है। अभी एक दिन पहले मंगलवार को भी 14.2 किलो वाले सिलेंडर की कीमत में 50 रुपए का इजाफा किया गया था। इस तरह इस महीने में एलपीजी रसोई गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत 100 रुपए बढ़ गई है। वहीं 19 किलो वाले सिलेंडर की कीमत में 36.50 रुपए का इजाफा किया गया है।

19 किलोग्राम एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत

शहरदाम (रुपए में)
दिल्ली1332.50
मुंबई1280.50
कोलकाता1387.50
चेन्नई1446.50

14.2 किलोग्राम एलपीजी रसोई गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत

शहरदाम (रुपए में)
दिल्ली694
मुंबई694
कोलकाता720.50
चेन्नई710

1 दिसंबर को भी महंगा हुआ था

ऑयल मार्केटिंग कंपनियों ने 1 दिसंबर को भी 19 किलोग्राम वाले कमर्शियल गैस सिलेंडर की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी की थी। तब दिल्ली में 55 रुपए का इजाफा किया गया था, इसी के साथ दिल्ली में 19 किलोग्राम वाले कमर्शियल गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत 1256 रुपए हो गई थी। 1 दिसंबर को 19 किलोग्राम वाले गैस सिलेंडर के दाम 56 रुपए तक बढ़े थे।

सरकार देती है 12 गैस सिलिंडर पर सब्सिडी
मौजूदा समय में सरकार 1 साल में प्रत्येक कनेक्शन के लिए 14.2 किलोग्राम के 12 सिलिंडरों पर सब्सिडी देती है। अगर ग्राहक इससे ज्यादा सिलिंडर लेना चाहते हैं तो उन्हें बाजार मूल्य पर खरीदते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें