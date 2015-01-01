पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • PF ; EPF ; EPFO ; Many Benefits Are Available On PF Account With High Interest, You Get 6 Lakh Free Insurance

काम की बात:PF अकाउंट पर ज्यादा ब्याज के साथ ही मिलते हैं कई फायदे, मिलता है 6 लाख का मुक्त इंश्योरेंस

नई दि‍ल्‍ली5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
PF अकाउंट पर 8.50% सालाना ब्याज मिल रहा है
  • PF टैक्स बचाने के लिए सबसे बेहतर ऑप्शंस में से एक है
  • PF खाताधारकों को निष्क्रिय पड़े खातों पर भी ब्याज मिलता है

कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन (EPFO) की ओर से सभी कर्मचारियों को PF की सुविधा दी जाती है। इसके लि‍ए कर्मचारी की सैलरी में से हर महीने कुछ पैसे काटे हैं। ताकि रिटायरमेंट के बाद यह पैसा उनके काम आ सके। हालांकि पीएफ खाताधारकों को इसके अलावा भी कई फायदे मिलते हैं। इसके बारे में कम ही लोग जानते होंगे। आज हम आपको ऐसे ही फायदों के बारे में बता रहे हैं।

फ्री इंश्योरेंस
PF खाता खुलते ही आपको बाई डिफॉल्ट बीमा भी मिल जाता है। एंप्लॉइज डिपॉजिट लिंक्ड इंश्योरेंस (EDLI) योजना के तहत आपके पीएफ खाते पर 6 लाख रुपए तक का इंश्योरेंस मिलता है। EDLI प्राकृतिक कारणों, बीमारी या दुर्घटना के कारण मृत्यु की स्थिति में बीमाधारक के नामित लाभार्थी को एकमुश्त भुगतान का प्रावधान करता है। इस योजना का उद्देश्य कर्मचारी की मृत्यु के बाद परिवार के सदस्य को वित्तीय सुरक्षा प्रदान करना है। यह बेनीफिट कंपनी और केंद्र सरकार द्वारा कर्मचारी को दिया जाता है।

PF अकाउंट से पैसा निकालने का बना रहे हैं प्लान, तो पहले जानें इस पर कितना देना होगा टैक्स
टैक्स की होती है बचत
ईपीएफ टैक्स बचाने के लिए सबसे सामान्य और बेहतर ऑप्शंस में से एक है। नए टैक्स सिस्टम में इसमें कोई बेनीफिट नहीं मिलता। मगर पुराने टैक्स सिस्टम में सैलेरी के 12% योगदान तक पर आपको टैक्स छूट मिलेगी। इस बचत पर आयकर अधिनियम की धारा 80C के तहत टैक्स छूट दी जाती है।

रिटायरमेंट के बाद पेंशन का फायदा
EPFO एक्ट के तहत कर्मचारी को बेसिक सैलरी प्लस DA का 12% पीएफ अकाउंट में जाता है। तो वहीं, कंपनी भी कर्मचारी की बेसिक सैलरी प्लस डीए का 12% कंट्रीब्यूट करती है। कंपनी के 12% कंट्रीब्यूशन में से 3.67% कर्मचारी के पीएफ अकाउंट में जाता है और बांकी 8.33% कर्मचारी पेंशन स्कीम में जाता है।

PF अकाउंट में जल्द आने वाला है ब्याज का पैसा, मिस्ड कॉल और SMS सहित इन 4 तरीकों से घर बैठे चेक करें आपना PF अकाउंट बैलेंस
बीच में पैसा निकालने की सुविधा
सरकार ने महामारी और बेरोजगारी के मद्देनजर रिटायरमेंट से पहले कुछ पैसा निकालने की सुविधा दे रखी है। मतलब आप किसी जरूरत के समय अपने पीएफ फंड में से पैसा निकाल कर इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। इससे आप लोन से बचेंगे। कर्मचारी को यदि किसी कंपनी में सेवाएं देते 5 साल पूरे हो जाते हैं और वो PF निकालता है तो उस पर इनकम टैक्स की कोई लायबिलिटी नहीं होती। 5 साल की अवधि पूरी न होने पर 10% टीडीएस और टैक्स कटता है।

निष्क्रिय खातों पर भी मिलता है ब्याज
आपको शायद न पता हो, लेकिन पीएफ खाताधारकों को निष्क्रिय पड़े खातों पर भी ब्याज मिलता है। यानी अगर आपका पीएफ खाता 3 साल से अधिक समय से निष्क्रिय है तो भी आपको ब्‍याज मिलता रहेगा। यह बदलाव 2016 में ईपीएफओ की ओर से किया गया है। इससे पहले 3 साल तक निष्क्रिय रहने पर पीएफ के पैसे पर ब्‍याज मिलना बंद हो जाता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजिनपिंग, पुतिन, बोल्सोनोरो और अर्दोआन ने बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें