काम की बात:नॉमिनी नहीं होता आपकी संपत्ति का वारिस, बैंक FD और प्रॉपर्टी सहित अन्य संपत्तियों पर नहीं रहता इसका अधिकार

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नॉमिनी का काम उस व्यक्ति की मृत्यु के बाद ही शुरू होता है जिसके नाम बीमा पॉलिसी या अन्य संपत्ति है
  • नॉमिनी एक केयरटेकर की तरह होता है, जो हमारे न रहने पर हमारी जमा-पूंजी हमारे अपनों तक पहुंचाता है
  • EPF के मामले में रकम नॉमिनी को ही मिलती है

कई लोग अपने इंश्योरेंस, बैंक FD और प्रॉपर्टी सहित अपनी अन्य चल-अचल संपत्तियों के लिए नॉमिनी बनाते हैं। कई लोगों को यह वसीयत तैयार करने जैसा ही लगता है, असल में ऐसा नहीं है। आपको बता दें कि नॉमिनी केवल एक ट्रस्टी होता है, जिसे असेट्स को वसीयत में बताए गए कानूनी वारिसों या उत्तराधिकार के कानूनों के मुताबिक बांटना होता है।

कौन है नॉमिनी?
नॉमिनी वह व्यक्ति है, जो आपकी मृत्यु के बाद बीमा कंपनी, बैंक FD और प्रॉपर्टी से मिले पैसों को आपके क़ानूनी वारिसों तक पहुंचाता है। वह कानूनन उस रकम का मालिक नहीं होता, वह सिर्फ एक ट्रस्ट होता है। सरल शब्दों में कहें, तो नॉमिनी एक केयरटेकर की तरह होता है, जो हमारे न रहने पर हमारी जमा-पूंजी को हमारे अपनों तक पहुंचाता है।

इंश्योरेंस के मामले में किसे मिलेगा पैसा
अधिवक्ता जितेंद्र समाधिया बताते हैं कि इंश्योरेंस एक्ट, 1939 के सेक्शन 39 के मुताबिक, इंश्योरेंस कंपनी को पॉलिसी में बताए गए नॉमिनी को रकम देनी होती है। इसके बाद नॉमिनी इस रकम को कानूनी वारिसों में बांटेगा, जो पॉलिसीधारक की वसीयत में बताए गए हैं। वसीयत न होने पर उत्तराधिकार कानून लागू होंगे, और उसी हिसाब से पॉलिसीधारक के वारिसों में पैसा बांटा जाएगा।

प्रॉपर्टी के मामले में
जितेंद्र समाधिया के अनुसार प्रॉपर्टी के मामले में वसीयत और सक्सेशन लॉ काम करते हैं, नॉमिनी की कोई खास भूमिका नहीं होती। हालांकि अगर आप किसी कोऑपरेटिव हाउसिंग सोसाइटी में रहते हैं, तो आपको नॉमिनी नियुक्त करना जरूरी होता है। हाउसिंग सोसाइटी में प्रॉपर्टी का नॉमिनी खुद इसका वारिस नहीं बन जाता। मालिक की मृत्यु होने पर हाउसिंग सोसाइटी को मृतक के शेयर्स नॉमिनी को ट्रांसफर करने होते हैं, जो इन्हें कानूनी वारिसों को ट्रांसफर करता है।

बैंक अकाउंट, म्यूचुअल फंड और अन्य इंवेस्टमेंट्स
बैंक अकाउंट, म्यूचुअल फंड और अन्य इंवेस्टमेंट्स के मामले में भी नॉमिनी अपने आप इनके मालिक नहीं बन जाते। आरबीआई की गाइडलाइंस में यह बात साफ की गई है।

एंप्लॉयज प्रॉविडेंट फंड (EPF) को लेकर अलग हैं नियम
EPF के मामले में रकम नॉमिनी को ही मिलती है। नियम के मुताबिक, आप अपने EPF खाते में परिवार के सदस्य के अलावा किसी अन्य व्यक्ति को नॉमिनेट नहीं कर सकते। आप परिवार के एक से ज्यादा सदस्यों को भी नॉमिनेट कर ईपीएफ की रकम उनके बीच बांटने का अनुपात बता सकते हैं। ऐसे में परिवार का ये सदस्य इन पैसों का वारिस भी रहता है।

नॉमिनी क्यों है जरूरी?
नॉमिनी का काम उस व्यक्ति की मृत्यु के बाद ही शुरू होता है जिसके नाम बीमा पॉलिसी या अन्य संपत्ति है। इंश्योरेंस कंपनी से इंश्योरेंस के पैसे निकालना आसान नहीं होता। ऐसे में नॉमिनी के रहने से यह प्रक्रिया आसान हो जाती है। नॉमिनी बनाए ही इसीलिए जाते हैं, ताकि आपके न रहने पर आपने परिवार वालों को कानूनी पचड़ों में न पड़ना पड़े।

वसीयत न होने पर नॉमिनी संपत्ति किसे देगा?
ऐसे मामले में उस संपत्ति का बंटवारा इंडियन सक्सेशन लॉ, हिंदू लॉ और मोहम्मडन लॉ के अनुसार किया जाता है।

