  • Now, Tenant landlord Disputes Will Be Resolved From Outside The Court, Arbitral Tribunal Will Decide Early

काम की बात:अब कोर्ट के बाहर ही सुलझेंगे किरायेदार-मकान मालिक के विवाद, आर्बिट्रल ट्रिब्यूनल में होगा जल्दी फैसला

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
न्यायपालिका के बाहर ही इस तरह के विवाद हल होने से कोर्ट पर भी बोझ कम होगा
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट का कहना है कि आर्बिट्रल ट्रिब्यूनलके पास विवादों पर फैसला देने का अधिकार है
  • बेंच ने विद्या ड्रोलिया और अन्य बनाम दुर्गा ट्रेडिंग कॉरपोरेशन मामले में यह फैसला दिया

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि ट्रांसफर ऑफ प्रॉपर्टी एक्ट के तहत किरायेदार-मकान मालिक विवादों को समय-उपभोक्ता और महंगी मुकदमेबाजी के बजाय मध्यस्थता के माध्यम से हल किया जा सकता है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट का कहना है कि आर्बिट्रल ट्रिब्यूनल (विवाचक अधिकरण) के पास ट्रांसफर ऑफ प्रॉपर्टी एक्ट, 1882 के तहत आने वाले विवादों पर फैसला देने का अधिकार है। हालांकि स्टेट रेंट कंट्रोल लॉज के तहत आने वाले विवादों को आर्बिट्रेशन में नहीं भेजा जा सकता है और इनका फैसला कानून के तहत कोर्ट या फोरम करेंगे।

अपने ही पुराने फैसले को पलटा
जस्टिस एनवी रमन्ना की अगुवाई वाली बेंच ने 14 दिसंबर को विद्या ड्रोलिया और अन्य बनाम दुर्गा ट्रेडिंग कॉरपोरेशन मामले में यह फैसला दिया। इस तरह कोर्ट ने 2017 में दिए अपने फैसले को ही पलट दिया।

4 फोल्ड टेस्ट का भी सुझाव दिया
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक 4 फोल्ड टेस्ट का भी सुझाव दिया है जिससे यह तय किया जा सकता है कि किसी विवाद को मध्यस्थता के जरिए सुलझाया जा सकता है या नहीं।

रेंटल हाउसिंग पर जोर दे रही सरकार
सरकार पूरे देश में रेंटल हाउसिंग पर जोर दे रही है। मकान मालिक और किराएदार के बीच विवाद को मध्यस्थता के जरिए सुलझाने के लिए जरूरी है कि दोनों पक्षों के बीच एग्रीमेंट में इसका क्लॉज हो। कोर्ट ने साथ ही कहा है कि आर्बिट्रल ट्रिब्यूनल के फैसले को अदालत के आदेश की तरह लागू किया जा सकता है।

इससे क्या होगा?
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से किराए के विवाद से जुड़े मामलों को जल्दी निपटाया जा सकेगा। इसके अलावा न्यायपालिका के बाहर ही इस तरह के विवाद हल होने से कोर्ट पर भी बोझ कम होगा।

