पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Insurance ; PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, India Post Payment Bank; Now You Will Be Able To Avail The Benefit Of PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana From IPPB, Rs 2 Lakh In 330. Term Insurance

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:अब IPPB से भी ले सकेंगे PM जीवन ज्‍योति बीमा योजना का लाभ, 330 में मिलेगा 2 लाख रु. का टर्म इंश्योरेंस

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह योजना इंडिया पोस्‍ट पेमेंट्स बैंक के सभी खाताधारकों के लिए उपलब्ध है
  • IPPB ने इसके लिए पीएनबी मेटलाइफ इंडिया इंश्योरेंस कंपनी लिमिटेड से हाथ मिलाया है
  • 18 से 50 साल का कोई भी व्यक्ति इस स्कीम का फायदा ले सकता है

अब आप इंडिया पोस्‍ट पेमेंट्स बैंक (IPPB) से भी प्रधानमंत्री जीवन ज्योति बीमा योजना (PMJJBY) का फायदा ले सकेंगे। IPPB ने इसके लिए पीएनबी मेटलाइफ इंडिया इंश्योरेंस कंपनी लिमिटेड से हाथ मिलाया है। PMJJBY के तहत मात्र 330 रुपए में 2 लाख रुपए का टर्म इंश्योरेंस उपलब्ध कराया जाता है।

KYC के लिए आधार जरूरी
यह योजना इंडिया पोस्‍ट पेमेंट्स बैंक के सभी खाताधारकों के लिए उपलब्ध है। इस योजना में रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए केवाईसी के लिए आधार लगाना होगा। पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी ने 1 सितंबर, 2018 को IPPB को लॉन्‍च किया था।

क्या है प्रधानमंत्री जीवन ज्योति बीमा योजना
18 से 50 साल का कोई भी व्यक्ति इस स्कीम का फायदा ले सकता है। संबंधित व्यक्ति का बैंक अकाउंट होना चाहिए। पॉलिसी होल्डर को 330 रुपए सालाना जमा करने होते हैं। यह अमाउंट संबंधित व्यक्ति के बैंक अकाउंट से हर साल सीधे डिडक्ट हो जाएगा। प्रधानमंत्री जीवन ज्योति बीमा योजना के तहत 2 लाख रुपए तक का प्रावधान है।

इसमें नहीं होती मेडिकल जांच की जरूरत
इसमें बीमा खरीदने के लिए किसी मेडिकल जांच की जरूरत नहीं है। आपके बैंक खाते से प्रीमियम की रकम काटे जाने के दिन से ही आपको इसकी सुविधा मिलने लगेगी।

2015 में हुई थी योजना की शुरुआत
देश नागरिकों को कम कीमत में बीमा सुविधा देने के लिए यह स्कीम मई 2015 को शुरू की गई थी। यह स्कीम IPPB के अलावा एलआईसी के साथ ही दूसरी प्राइवेट लाइफ इंश्योरेंस कंपनियों के जरिए संचालित की जाती है। व्यक्ति अपने बैंक में जाकर भी जानकारी ले सकता है, कई बैंकों के इंश्योरेंस कंपनियों के साथ टाइअप हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमद इंदिरा के जमाने से कांग्रेस के ट्रबलशूटर माने जाते थे, सोनिया के सबसे करीबी सलाहकार थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें