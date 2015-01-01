पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • SBI ; FD ; Fixed Deposit ; Senior Citizen Saving Scheme ; Now You Will Be Able To Invest In SBI's 'Vcare' Scheme Till 31st March, FD Will Get More Interest In It

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:अब 31 मार्च तक SBI की 'वीकेयर' स्कीम में कर सकेंगे निवेश, इसमें FD पर मिलेगा ज्यादा ब्याज

नई दिल्ली25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तय अवधि में इस स्कीम में रजिस्टर कराने वाले ग्राहकों को ही फायदा मिलेगा
  • पहले इस स्कीम में निवेश करने की समय सीमा 31 दिसंबर थी
  • इस स्कीम में सीनियर सिटीजंस को फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट पर अतिरिक्त ब्याज दिया जा रहा है

स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (एसबीआई) ने इसी साल मई में वरिष्ठ नागरिक ग्राहकों के लिए रिटेल टर्म डिपॉजिट सेगमेंट में SBI Wecare Deposit नाम से नई डिपॉजिट स्कीम शुरू की थी। इस स्कीम में सीनियर सिटीजंस को 5 साल या उससे ज्यादा समय के फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट पर अतिरिक्त ब्याज दिया जा रहा है। इस स्कीम में अब 31 मार्च तक निवेश किया जा सकेगा। पहले इसकी समय सीमा 31 दिसंबर थी।

क्या है ये स्कीम?
एसबीआई की नई इस स्कीम में 5 साल या उससे ज्यादा की अवधि के डिपॉजिट (FD) पर 30 बेसिस पॉइंट्स का एक्स्ट्रा प्रीमियम इंट्रेस्ट मिलेगा। तय अवधि में इस स्कीम में रजिस्टर कराने वाले ग्राहकों को ही फायदा मिलेगा।

क्या है ये स्कीम?
सीनियर सिटीजन को 5 साल से कम के रिटेल टर्म डिपॉजिट पर आम पब्लिक के मुकाबले 0.50% ज्यादा ब्याज मिलेगा। 5 साल से ज्यादा के रिटेल टर्म डिपॉजिट पर 0.80% ब्याज मिलेगा, इसमें अतिरिक्त 0.30% भी शामिल है। हालांकि, मैच्योरिटी से पहले निकासी पर अतिरिक्त ब्याज नहीं दिया जाएगा। तय अवधि में इस स्कीम में रजिस्टर कराने वाले ग्राहकों को ही फायदा मिलेगा।

SBI फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट कर दे रहा कितना ब्याज?

अवधि

ब्याज दर (%)
7 से 45 दिन2.9
46 से 179 दिन3.9
180 से 210 दिन4.4
211 से एक साल4.4
एक साल से दो साल4.9
दो साल से तीन साल5.1
तीन साल से पांच साल5.3
पांच साल से 10 साल5.4
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें