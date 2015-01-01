पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Tax Free Bond ; Investment ; Tax Saving ; One Gets The Benefit Of Tax Rebate With Better Returns On Investing In Tax free Bonds

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:टैक्स-फ्री बांड में निवेश करने पर बेहतर रिटर्न के साथ मिलता है टैक्स छूट का लाभ

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कंपनियों को जब अपने बिजनेस के विस्तार के लिए पैसों की जरूरत होती है तो वह इस तरह के डेट इंस्ट्रुमेंट जारी करती है, जिसे बांड कहा जाता है
  • टैक्‍स फ्री बांड सामान्य बांड से अलग होता है क्‍योंकि इसके रिटर्न पर टैक्‍स नहीं लगता है
  • आमतौर पर टैक्स फ्री बांड सरकार की सपोर्ट से चलने वाली कंपनियां ही जारी करती हैं

इस समय अगर आप कहीं निवेश करने का प्लान बना टैक्स-फ्री बांड में निवेश कर सकते हैं। इसे निवेश के लिए एक सुरक्षित विकल्प माना जाता है। इसमें निवेश के जरिए आप सुरक्षित रिटर्न पा सकते हैं। इसमें जमा पैसे पर जहां आप टैक्स बेनीफिट ले सकते हें। आज हम आपको टैक्स फ्री बांड के बारे में बता रहे हैं।

क्‍या होता है टैक्स फ्री बांड
यह एक तरह का डेट इंस्ट्रुमेंट होता है। कंपनियों को जब अपने बिजनेस के विस्तार के लिए पैसों की जरूरत होती है तो वह इस तरह के डेट इंस्ट्रुमेंट जारी करती है, जिसे बांड कहा जाता है। बांड शेयर बाजार में लिस्‍टेड होता है। टैक्‍स फ्री बांड सामान्य बांड से अलग होता है क्‍योंकि इसके रिटर्न पर टैक्‍स नहीं लगता है।

कौन जारी करता है टैक्स फ्री बांड?
आमतौर पर टैक्स फ्री बांड सरकार की सपोर्ट से चलने वाली कंपनियां ही जारी करती हैं। इन कंपनियों को इनकम टैक्स की धारा 1961 के तहत टैक्स फ्रीबांड जारी करने की अनुमति मिलती है। सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों की कंपनियां भी टैक्स फ्री बांड जारी करती हैं, जैसे एचएचआई, एनटीपीसी, एनएचपीसी, हुडको आदि।

टैक्स फ्री बांड के लाभ
टैक्स फ्री बांड पर मिलने वाले रिटर्न पर टैक्स छूट मिलती है। आमतौर पर एफडी, एनएससी और दूसरे बांड पर ब्याज से होने वाली आय पर टैक्स देना होता है, जबकि टैक्स फ्री बांड के ब्याज से होने वाली आय पर कोई टैक्स नहीं देना होता है। हालांकि, प्रिंसिपल मनी पर किसी भी तरह की छूट नहीं मिलती है। शेयर बाजार में लिस्ट होने से निवेश में तरलता होती है। डीमैट के रूप में मिलने से इसे संभालना या मॉनिटर करना भी आसान होता है। इसमें अधिकतम निवेश की कोई सीमा नहीं है।

इसमें रहता है लॉक इन पीरियड
टैक्स सेविंग बांड पर आम तौर पर कम से कम 5 साल का होता है। वहीं, कुछ पर इससे ज्यादा लॉक इन पीरियड होता है।

किसके लिए बेहतर
टैक्स फ्री बांड उनके लिए सही माना जाता है जो निवेश पर फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट से ज्यादा ब्याज चाहते हैं, लेकिन रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहते हैं। इन पर स्थिर लेकिन सुरक्षित रिटर्न मिलता है।

इसमें कैसे कर सकते हैं निवेश
टैक्स फ्री बॉन्ड एक्सचेंज पर मिलते हैं। तो आप इन बॉन्ड को बॉम्ब स्टॉक एक्सचेंज और निफ्टी स्टॉक एक्सचेंज से खरीद सकते हैं। सभी बॉन्ड एक ब्याज दर ऑफर करते हैं, जिस दर के हिसाब से सालाना ब्याज का भुगतान किया जाता है।

टैक्स फ्री बांड्स और टैक्स सेविंग बांड्स में है अंतर
कई लोगों को लगता है टैक्स फ्री बांड्स और टैक्स सेविंग बांड्स एक ही होते हैं लेकिन ये सही नहीं है। ये दोनों अलग-अलग हैं। टैक्स सेविंग बांड के मामले में इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के सेक्शन 80CCF के तहत टैक्स बेनीफिट मूल राशि पर मिलता है, जो एक वित्त वर्ष में इन बांडों में निवेश की जाती है।

दूसरी ओर टैक्स फ्री बांड्स में होने वाली ब्याज इनकम पूरी तरह टैक्स फ्री होती है। इन बांड में निवेश पर मिलने वाली इनकम पर आपको कोई टैक्स नहीं देना होता, जबकि टैक्स सेविंग बांड के ब्याज पर टैक्स लगता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार के बाद अब बंगाल पर नजर: जानिए किस तरह दीदी के लिए खतरा बन गई है भाजपा - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें