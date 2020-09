What to know: Fraudsters are sending emails that appear to be from #SBI.



What to do: Report such scam emails to - https://t.co/6ovJsbzVJc



Our Internet Banking link - https://t.co/7JnKEKE7zP



Think Before You Click.#INB #StateBankOfIndia #SafeBanking #SecurityTips #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/MSOXdOnpyt