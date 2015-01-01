पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Gold ; Opportunity To Buy Gold At Rs 5177 Per 1 Gram Under The Eighth Series Of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड स्कीम की आठवीं सीरीज के तहत 5177 रुपए प्रति ग्राम सोना खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 9 से 13 नवंबर तक गोल्ड बॉन्ड में निवेश किया जा सकेगा
  • ऑनलाइन आवेदन करेंगे और डिजिटल पेमेंट के जरिए भुगतान करने पर प्रति ग्राम 50 रु. का डिस्काउंट मिलेगा

अगर आप धनतेरस या दीपावली पर सस्ता सोना खरीदना चाहते हैं, तो सरकार आपको सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड स्कीम के तहत सस्ता सोना खरीदने का मौक़ा दे रही है। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड स्कीम की आठवीं सीरीज के लिए सोने का दाम तय कर दिया है। RBI ने इस बार के लिए सोने की कीमत 5177 रुपए प्रति 1 ग्राम तय की है। जो लोग इनके लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करेंगे और डिजिटल पेमेंट के जरिए भुगतान करेंगे, उन्हें प्रति ग्राम 50 रुपए का डिस्काउंट मिलेगा। ये स्कीम 9 से 13 नवंबर तक खुलेगी। हम आपको सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड स्कीम से जुड़ी खास बातें बता रहे हैं।

1 ग्राम सोना से कर सकते हैं खरीदी की शुरुआत
सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड स्कीम के जरिए सोना यूनिट्स में खरीदते हैं, जहां एक यूनिट एक ग्राम की होती है। वहीं भौतिक (फिजिकल) सोना आमतौर पर तोला (10 ग्राम) के भाव बेचा जाता है।

सोना को बेचते समय भी देना होता है इनकम टैक्स, लॉग टर्म कैपिटल गेन पर लगता है 20 फीसदी टैक्स
अधिकतम 20 किलो ग्राम खरीद सकेंगे
कोई शख्स एक वित्त वर्ष में मिनिमम 1 ग्राम और मैक्सिमम 4 किलोग्राम तक वैल्यू का बॉन्ड खरीद सकता है। हालांकि किसी ट्रस्ट के लिए खरीद की अधिकतम सीमा 20 किलोग्राम है।

इश्यू प्राइस पर मिलता है 2.50% ब्याज
सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड में इश्यू प्राइस पर हर साल 2.50 फीसदी का निश्चित ब्याज मिलता है। यह पैसा हर 6 महीने में अपने आप आपके खाते में पहुंच जाता है। फिजिकल गोल्ड और गोल्ड ईटीएफ पर आपको इस तरह का फायदा नहीं मिलता।

सोना खरीदते समय सावधानी रखना जरूरी, यहां समझें कैरेट के आधार पर कैसे तय होती है गोल्ड की कीमत
8 साल का रहता है मेच्योरिटी पीरियड
बॉन्ड का मेच्योरिटी पीरियड 8 साल का है। लेकिन निवेशकों को 5 साल के बाद बाहर निकलने का मौका मिलता है। यानी जरूरत पड़ने पर आप 5 साल बाद इसे कैश कर सकते हैं। एनएसई के मुताबिक लोन लेने के दौरान कोलैटरल के रूप में भी इन सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड का उपयोग किया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा ये बांड एनएसई पर ट्रेड भी करते हैं। अगर गोल्ड बॉन्ड के मैच्योरिटी पर कोई कैपिटल गेन्स बनता है तो इसपर छूट मिलेगी है।

गोल्ड ETF में मिलता है 99.9% शुद्ध सोना
गोल्ड ईटीएफ की कीमत पारदर्शी और एक समान होती है। यह लंदन बुलियन मार्केट एसोसिएशन का अनुसरण करता है, जो कीमती धातुओं की ग्लोबल अथॉरिटी है। वहीं फिजिकल गोल्ड की अलग-अलग विक्रेता/ज्वैलर अलग-अलग कीमत पर दे सकते हैं। गोल्ड ईटीएफ से खरीदे गए सोने की 99.9% शुद्धता की गारंटी होती है, जो कि सबसे उच्च स्तर की शुद्धता है।

पंजाब एंड सिंध और BOI सहित कई बैंक 8% से भी कम ब्याज पर दे रहे गोल्ड लोन, यहां देखें कहां मिलेगा सस्ता कर्ज
इसमें लगती है मेकिंग चार्जेस की तुलना में कम ब्रोकरेज
गोल्ड ईटीएफ खरीदने में 0.5% या इससे कम का ब्रोकरेज लगता और पोर्टफोलियो मैनेज करने के लिए सालाना 1% चार्ज देना पड़ता है। यह उस 8 से 30 फीसदी मेकिंग चार्जेस की तुलना में कुछ भी नहीं है जो ज्वैलर और बैंक को देना पड़ता है, भले ही आप सिक्के या बार खरीदें। ईटीएफ सोना बेचने या खरीदने में ट्रेडर्स को सिर्फ ब्रोकरेज देना होता है। वहीं फिजिकल गोल्ड में लाभ का बड़ा हिस्सा मेकिंग चार्जेस में चला जाता है और यह सिर्फ ज्वैलर्स को ही बेचा जा सकता है, भले ही सोना बैंक से ही क्यों न लिया हो।

सोना रहता है सुरक्षित
इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गोल्ड डीमैट अकाउंट में होता है जिसमें सिर्फ वार्षिक डीमैट चार्ज देना होता है। साथ ही चोरी होने का डर नहीं होता। वहीं फिजिकल गोल्ड में चोरी के खतरे के अलावा उसकी सुरक्षा में भी खर्च करना होता है।

इसे खरीदना है आसान
गोल्ड ईटीएफ खरीदने के लिए आपको अपने ब्रोकर के माध्यम से डीमैट अकाउंट खोलना होता है। इसमें एनएसई पर उपलब्ध गोल्ड ईटीएफ के यूनिट आप खरीद सकते है और उसके बराबर की राशि आपके डीमैट अकाउंट से जुड़े बैंक अकाउंट से कट जाएगी। आपके डीमैट अकाउंट में ऑर्डर लगाने के दो दिन बाद गोल्ड ईटीएफ आपके अकाउंट में डिपाजिट हो जाते हैं।

क्या है सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड?
सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड एक सरकारी बांड होता है। इसे डीमैट रूप में परिवर्तित कराया जा सकता है। इसका मूल्य रुपए या डॉलर में नहीं होता है, बल्कि सोने के वजन में होता है। यदि बॉन्ड पांच ग्राम सोने का है, तो पांच ग्राम सोने की जितनी कीमत होगी, उतनी ही बॉन्ड की कीमत होगी। इसे खरीदने के लिए सेबी के अधिकृत ब्रोकर को इश्यू प्राइस का भुगतान करना होता है। बॉन्ड को भुनाते वक्त पैसा निवेशक के खाते में जमा हो जाता है। यह बॉन्ड भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) सरकार की ओर से जारी करता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसुबह नौ बजे तक 7.69% वोटिंग; मोदी की अपील- वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें