वित्त वर्ष 2020-21:अटल पेंशन योजना में अब तक जुड़े 40 लाख से अधिक लोग, 2.63 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा आंकड़ा

नई दिल्ली38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछले वित्त वर्ष यानी 2019-20 में इस योजना से 70 लाख से अधिक लोग जुड़े थे
  • अटल पेंशन योजना के तहत 60 साल का होने पर हर महीने 1000 से 5000 रुपए की पेंशन मिलती है
  • स्कीम में शामिल होने के लिए सेविंग बैंक अकाउंट, आधार और एक्टिव मोबाइल नंबर का होना जरूरी है

इस वित्त वर्ष (2020-21) में 13 नवंबर तक अटल पेंशन योजना (APY) में 40 लाख से अधिक लोगों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। पेंशन फंड रेगुलेटरी एंड डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी (PFRDA) के अनुसार अटल पेंशन योजना में कुल जुड़ने वालों का आंकड़ा 2.63 करोड़ पर पहुंच गया है। अटल पेंशन योजना के तहत 60 साल का होने पर हर महीने 1000 से लेकर 5000 रुपए की पेंशन मिलती है।

क्या है अटल पेंशन योजना?
अटल पेंशन योजना के तहत 60 साल का होने पर हर महीने 1000 से लेकर 5000 रुपए की पेंशन मिलती है। इसमें 18 साल से 40 साल तक का व्यक्ति इसमें निवेश कर सकता है। कोई शख्स इस स्कीम को लेता है तो उसे कम से कम 20 साल निवेश करना होगा। स्कीम में शामिल होने के लिए सेविंग बैंक अकाउंट, आधार और एक्टिव मोबाइल नंबर का होना जरूरी है। 1 से 5 हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह पेंशन लेने के लिए सब्स्क्राइबर को 42 से लेकर 210 रुपए प्रतिमाह तक भुगतान करना होगा।

SBI में खुले सबसे ज्यादा APY अकाउंट
PFRDA के अनुसार चालू वित्त वर्ष में 1 अप्रैल से 13 नवंबर तक इस योजना के लिए सबसे ज्यादा रजिस्ट्रेशन स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (SBI) में कराए गए हैं। 10 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों ने इसके लिए SBI में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। जबकि केनरा बैंक, इंडियन बैंक, सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया, बैंक ऑफ इंडिया, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा, एयरटेल पेमेंट्स बैंक, पंजाब नेशनल बैंक, एक्सिस बैंक और इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक में एक लाख से अधिक नए APY अकाउंट खोले गए।

2015 में हुई थी योजना की शुरुआत
इस योजना के शुरुआत 9 मई, 2015 को हुई थी। पिछले वित्त वर्ष यानी 2019-20 में इस योजना से 70 लाख से अधिक लोग जुड़े थे। इसमें आप सेक्शन 80सी के तहत 1.5 लाख रुपए तक टैक्स बेनीफिट क्लेम कर सकेंगे।

