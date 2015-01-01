पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:नेशनल पेंशन सिस्टम में एक साल में जुड़े 73 लाख से ज्यादा लोग, 23.27% की हुई बढ़ोतरी

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
NPS के तहत विभिन्न योजनाओं में सब्सक्राइबर्स की संख्या अक्टूबर 2020 तक 383.12 लाख हो गई जो अक्टूबर 2019 में 310.80 लाख थी
  • APY और NPS योजनाओं के तहत योगदान में बीते एक साल में 33.79% की बढ़ोतरी हुई

पेंशन फंड नियामक और विकास प्राधिकरण (PFRDA) ने अटल पेंशन योजना (APY) और नेशनल पेंशन सिस्टम (NPS) को लेकर डाटा जारी किया है। इसके तहत बीते 1 साल में (अक्टूबर 2020 तक) इन योजनाओं में जुड़ने वालों के संख्या में 23.27% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। वहीं इन योजनाओं के तहत योगदान में बीते एक साल में 33.79% की बढ़ोतरी हुई।

नेशनल पेंशन सिस्टम (NPS) के तहत विभिन्न योजनाओं में सब्सक्राइबर्स की संख्या अक्टूबर 2020 तक 383.12 लाख हो गई जो अक्टूबर 2019 में 310.80 लाख थी। जो एक साल में 23.27% की साल दर साल वृद्धि दिखाती है।

NPS के तहत विभिन्न योजनाओं में ग्राहकों की संख्या

सेक्टर

सब्सक्राइबर्स के संख्या (लाख में)

अक्टूबर 2019

सब्सक्राइबर्स के संख्या (लाख में)

मार्च 2020

सब्सक्राइबर्स के संख्या (लाख में)

अक्टूबर 2020

साल दर साल वृद्धि (%)
सेन्ट्रल गवर्नमेंट20.4021.0221.374.71
स्टेट गवर्नमेंट45.7247.5449.277.77
कॉर्पोरेट8.879.7410.5719.24
असंगठित क्षेत्र10.3812.5213.9133.98
NPS लाइट#43.3943.3243.15-
अटल पेंशन योजना (APY)182.04211.42244.8634.51
कुल310.80345.55383.1223.27

NPS के तहत प्रबंधन के तहत कुल संपत्ति (AUM)

सेक्टर

AUM (करोड़ रु. में) अक्टूबर 2019

AUM (करोड़ रु. में) मार्च 2020

AUM (करोड़ रु. में) अक्टूबर 2020

साल दर साल वृद्धि (%)
सेन्ट्रल गवर्नमेंट128257138,04616591229.26
स्टेट गवर्नमेंट192886211,02325933134.45
कॉर्पोरेट3772141,24352,89740.23
असंगठित क्षेत्र1153812,91316,84445.98
NPS लाइट#36953,7284,15812.54
अटल पेंशन योजना (APY)914310,52613,61048.86
कुल3,83,2404,17,4795,12,75233.79
