महंगाई की मार:पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत में अभी हो सकती है और बढ़ोतरी, लगातार बढ़ रहे क्रूड ऑइल के दाम

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहले
कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन आने की खबरों के चलते पेट्रोल-डीजल की मांग में बढ़ोतरी हुई है
  • बेंचमार्क ब्रेंट क्रूड का भाव 50 डॉलर प्रति बैरल के ऊपर चला गया है
  • नवंबर की शुरुआत के बाद से अब तक क्रूड ऑइल की कीमत लगभग 11 डॉलर प्रति बैरल यानी 28% तक बढ़ी है

कच्चे तेल के दाम में शुक्रवार को भी बढ़ोतरी हुई। हालांकि देश में पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतें लगातार पांच दिनों से स्थिर बनी हुई हैं, लेकिन कच्चे तेल की तेजी से आगे पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम बढ़ सकते हैं। बेंचमार्क ब्रेंट क्रूड का भाव 50 डॉलर प्रति बैरल के ऊपर चला गया है जो मार्च के बाद का सबसे ऊंचा स्तर है।

नवंबर से अब तक 11 डॉलर प्रति बैरल महंगा हुआ क्रूड ऑइल
नवंबर की शुरुआत के बाद से अब तक क्रूड ऑइल की कीमत लगभग 11 डॉलर प्रति बैरल यानी 28% तक बढ़ी है, इसके साथ ही क्रूड ऑइल की कीमत 50 डॉलर प्रति बैरल हो गई है। कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन आने की खबरों के चलते पेट्रोल-डीजल की मांग में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। अप्रैल से डीजल और जेट ईंधन की मांग में काफी सुधार हुआ है, लेकिन पिछले साल की तुलना में अभी भी कम है। देश की रिफाइनरी भी अब अपनी पूरी क्षमता के साथ काम करने लगेंगी।

बीते 5 दिनों से पेट्रोल डीजल के दाम स्थिर
8 दिसंबर से पेट्रोल-डीजल के दामों में बढ़ोतरी नहीं हुई है। इससे पहले 2 से 7 दिसंबर तक यानी लगातार 6 दिनों तक दाम बढ़ोतरी हुई थी। इसके चलते दिसंबर में ही पेट्रोल 1 रुपए 37 पैसे और डीजल 1 रुपए 45 पैसे महंगा हुआ है।

20 नवंबर से अब तक पेट्रोल 2.55 और डीजल 3.41 रुपए महंगा हुआ
20 नवंबर से आज तक यानी 18 दिनों में 15 बार पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम बढ़े हैं। इस दौरान पेट्रोल 2 रुपए 55 पैसे और डीजल 3 रुपए 49 पैसे प्रति लीटर तक महंगा हुआ है। वहीं दिसंबर में अब तक पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम में 6 बार बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

अपने ऑल टाइम हाई के करीब पेट्रोल
दिल्ली में पेट्रोल अपने ऑल टाइम है के करीब पहुंच गया है। राजधानी में पेट्रोल फिलहाल 83 रुपए 71 पैसे प्रति लीटर बिक रहा है। जो अपने आल टाइम हाई से सिर्फ 29 पैसे कम है। दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 4 अक्टूबर 2018 को 84 रुपए प्रति लीटर पर पहुंच गया था।

12 दिसंबर को पेट्रोल डीजल के दाम

शहर का नामपेट्रोल (रुपए/लीटर)डीजल (रुपए/लीटर)
दिल्ली83.7173.87
मुंबई90.3480.51
चेन्नई86.5179.21
इंदौर91.4981.70
भोपाल91.46

81.64

नोएडा83.6774.29
जयपुर91.0583.02
पटना80.5979.04
चंडीगढ़80.5973.61
