महंगाई:लगातार चौथे दिन बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 81.53 और डीजल 71.25 रु प्रति लीटर पर पहुंचा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इससे पहले रविवार को भी पेट्रोल की कीमत में 8 पैसा और डीजल की कीमत में 19 पैसा प्रति लीटर तक की बढ़ोतरी की गई थी
  • आज डीजल के दाम में 17 से 19 पैसे तक की बढ़ोतरी हुई है
  • पेट्रोल के दाम में अधिकतम 7 पैसे तक बढ़े हैं

आज लगातार चौथे दिन तेल कंपनियों ने पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम में बढ़ोत्तरी की है। आज डीजल के दाम में 17 से 19 पैसे तक की बढ़ोतरी हुई है, तो वहीं पेट्रोल के दाम में अधिकतम 7 पैसे तक बढ़े हैं। इस बढ़ोतरी के साथ ही दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 81.53 रुपए पर तो डीजल 71.25 रुपए प्रति लीटर पर पहुंच गया है। इससे पहले रविवार को भी पेट्रोल की कीमत में 8 पैसा और डीजल की कीमत में 19 पैसा प्रति लीटर तक की बढ़ोतरी की गई थी।

शुक्रवार से शुरू हुई बढ़ोतरी
तेल कंपनियों ने पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत में शुक्रवार 20 नवंबर से बढ़ोतरी शुरू की है। इन 4 दिनों में पेट्रोल 47 पैसा और डीजल 80 पैसा प्रति लीटर तक महंगा हुआ है। पेट्रोल की कीमतें 22 नवंबर से स्थिर थीं, जबकि डीजल की कीमतों में 2 अक्टूबर के बाद से कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ था।

प्रमुख शहरों में पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम

शहर का नामपेट्रोल (रुपए/लीटर)डीजल (रुपए/लीटर)
दिल्ली81.5371.23
मुंबई88.2377.73
चेन्नई84.5976.72
इंदौर89.2478.91
भोपाल89.21

78.86

नोएडा82.0071.73
जयपुर88.7380.13
पटना84.1576.80

रोजाना सुबह 6 बजे तय होते हैं पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट

ऑयल मार्केटिंग कंपनियां कीमतों की समीक्षा के बाद रोज़ाना पेट्रोल और डीजल के रेट तय करती हैं। इंडियन ऑयल , भारत पेट्रोलियम और हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम रोज़ाना सुबह 6 बजे पेट्रोल और डीजल की दरों में संशोधन कर जारी करती हैं। पेट्रोल-डीजल का का रेट आप SMS के जरिए भी जान सकते हैं। इसके लिए इंडियन ऑयल के कस्टमर RSP स्पेस पेट्रोल पंप का कोड लिखकर 9224992249 नंबर पर और बीपीसीएल उपभोक्ता RSP लिखकर 9223112222 नंबर पर भेज जानकारी हासिल कर सकते हैं। वहीं, एचपीसीएल उपभोक्ता 'HPPrice' लिखकर 9222201122 नंबर पर भेजकर आज का भाव पता कर सकते हैं।

