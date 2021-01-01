पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महंगाई से राहत नहीं:26 दिन में 9वीं बार बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट, मुंबई में 92.62 और दिल्ली में 86.05 रु लीटर पर पहुंचा पेट्रोल

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
  • डीजल और पेट्रोल की कीमतों में 36-36 पैसे तक का इजाफा हुआ है
  • इसके पहले 23 जनवरी को डीजल-पेट्रोल की कीमतें बढ़ी थीं

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में आज फिर बढ़ोतरी हुई है। सरकारी तेल कंपनियों ने मंगलवार को यानी 26 जनवरी को पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों में इजाफा किया। इससे मुंबई में यह 92.62 और दिल्ली में 86.05 रुपए प्रति लीटर पर पहुंच गया है। जनवरी में अब तक पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में 9 बार बढ़ोतरी हो चुकी है। उधर, दिल्ली में 26 जनवरी को डीजल 76.23 रु. प्रति लीटर पर पहुंच गया है। डीजल और पेट्रोल की कीमतों में 36-36 पैसे तक का इजाफा हुआ है। इसके पहले शनिवार को भी डीजल-पेट्रोल की कीमतें बढ़ी थीं।

जनवरी में अब तक पेट्रोल 2.34 और डीजल 2.36 रु./लीटर महंगा हुआ
जनवरी में अब तक 8 बार पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में इजाफा हुआ है। इस दौरान दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 2.10 रुपए प्रति लीटर महंगा हो गया। वहीं अगर डीजल की बात करें तो इसकी कीमत में इस महीने अक तक 2.10 रुपए प्रति लीटर की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। 7 दिसंबर को दिल्ली में पेट्रोल का भाव 83.71 रुपए और डीजल 73.87 रुपए/लीटर पर बिक रहा था। इसके बाद 29 दिनों तक इनके दाम नहीं बढ़े। 6 जनवरी को इस महीने पहली बार इनके दाम बढ़ाए गए थे।

प्रमुख शहरों में पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम

शहर का नामपेट्रोल (रुपए/लीटर)डीजल (रुपए/लीटर)
दिल्ली86.0576.23
मुंबई92.6283.03
चेन्नई88.6081.47
नोएडा85.4876.68
पटना88.9580.84
लखनऊ85.4076.60

रोजाना सुबह 6 बजे तय होते हैं पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट
ऑयल मार्केटिंग कंपनियां कीमतों की समीक्षा के बाद रोज़ाना पेट्रोल और डीजल के रेट तय करती हैं। इंडियन ऑयल , भारत पेट्रोलियम और हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम रोज़ाना सुबह 6 बजे पेट्रोल और डीजल की दरों में संशोधन कर जारी करती हैं। पेट्रोल-डीजल का का रेट आप SMS के जरिए भी जान सकते हैं। इसके लिए इंडियन ऑयल के कस्टमर RSP स्पेस पेट्रोल पंप का कोड लिखकर 9224992249 नंबर पर और बीपीसीएल उपभोक्ता RSP लिखकर 9223112222 नंबर पर भेज जानकारी हासिल कर सकते हैं। वहीं, एचपीसीएल उपभोक्ता 'HPPrice' लिखकर 9222201122 नंबर पर भेजकर आज का भाव पता कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
