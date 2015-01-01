पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Mutual Fund ; Sukanya Yojana ; Sukanya Scheme ; Plan To Invest For Your Baby Girl, So Know Here What Will Be Better Between Sukanya Scheme And Mutual Fund

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:अपनी बच्ची के लिए निवेश करने का बना रहे हैं प्लान तो यहां जानें सुकन्या योजना और म्यूचुअल फंड में से क्या रहेगा बेहतर

नई दिल्‍ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना में अभी 7.6 फीसदी सालाना ब्याज मिल रहा है

हमारे देश में म्यूचुअल फंड निवेश के लिए एक अच्छा विकल्प माना जाने लगा है। कई फंड्स ने पिछले कुछ सालों में बढ़िया रिटर्न दिया है। ऐसे में कई लोग इस बात को लेकर कन्फ्यूज हो जाते हैं कि उन्हें अपनी बेटी के लिए सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना या म्यूचुअल फंड में से कहां निवेश करना चाहिए। आज हम आपको इन दोनों ही स्कीम्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं ताकि आप अपने हिसाब से सही ऑप्शन सुन सकें।

सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना
जन्म से 10 साल की उम्र तक ही बेटियों का ही सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना के तहत खाता खुलवाया जा सकता है। इस स्कीम को बैंक या पोस्ट ऑफिस में कहीं भी खोला जा सकता है। सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना में अभी 7.6 फीसदी सालाना ब्याज मिल रहा है।

बेटी के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना या PPF में करें निवेश, मिलेगा बैंक FD से ज्यादा ब्याज
250 रुपए से खुलवा सकते हैं खाता
इसमें 250 रुपए में खाता खोला जा सकता है। इसमें एक साल में अधिकतम 1.5 लाख रुपए का ही निवेश किया जा सकता है। सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना के तहत एकाउंट किसी बच्ची के जन्म लेने के बाद 10 साल की उम्र से पहले ही खोला जा सकता है। लड़की के 21 साल का होने या लड़की की शादी होने के बाद एकाउंट मैच्योर हो जाएगा और आपको पूरा पैसा ब्याज सहित मिल जाएगा।

5 साल बाद भी बंद कर सकते हैं खाता
खाता खोलने से 5 साल के बाद बंद किया जा सकता है। यह भी कई परिस्थितियों में किया जा सकता है, जैसे कोई खतरनाक बीमारी होने पर या अगर किसी दूसरे कारण से खाता बंद किया जा रहा हो तो इसकी इजाजत दी जा सकती है, लेकिन उस पर ब्याज सेविंग एकाउंट के हिसाब से मिलेगा।

अगर आपने होम लोन लिया है तो जरूर लें टर्म इंश्योरेंस, ये आपके न होने पर परिवार को देगा वित्तीय सुरक्षा
बच्ची के 18 साल का होने पर निकाल सकते हैं आधा पैसा
सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना खाते से 18 साल की उम्र के बाद बच्चे की उच्च शिक्षा के लिए खर्च के मामले में 50 फीसदी तक रकम निकाली जा सकती है।इसमें खाता खोलने के लिए बच्ची का बर्थ सर्टिफिकेट देना जरूरी है। इसके साथ ही बच्ची और अभिभावक के पहचान और पते का प्रमाण भी देना होता है। यह खाता देशभर में कहीं भी ट्रांसफर कराया जा सकता है, अगर खाताधारक खाता खोलने की मूल जगह से कहीं और शिफ्ट हो गया हो। इसमें लिए आपको कोई शुल्क नहीं देना होता।अगर खाता 21 साल पूरा होने से पहले बंद कराया जा रहा है तो खाताधारक को यह एफिडेविट देना पड़ेगा कि खाता बंद करने के समय उसकी उम्र 18 साल से कम नहीं है।

टैक्स छूट का मिलता लाभ
चालू वित्त वर्ष में सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना के तहत अधिकतम 1.5 लाख रुपए जमा कराए जा सकते हैं। सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना के तहत पैसा लगाने पर आयकर कानून की धारा 80C के तहत टैक्स छूट का लाभ लिया जा सकता है।

म्यूचुअल फंड

म्यूचुअल फंड दे सकता है ज्यादा निवेश
सुकन्या समृद्धि योजनाओं में भले ही टैक्स का फायदा मिले, लेकिन इसमें आपको एक तय ब्याज मिलता है इसमें आप इससे ज्यादा फायदा नहीं कमा सकते हैं। समय के साथ बढ़ती महंगाई की समस्या को देखते हुए बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए इक्विटी म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश काफी अच्छा साबित हो सकता है। इक्विटी म्युचुअल फंड में में इंडेक्स फंड, लार्ज कैप फंड और मिड कैप फंड में से जरूरत के मुताबिक कोई भी विकल्प चुना जा सकता है। इक्विटी फंड में रिस्क प्रोफाइल के हिसाब से भी निवेश योजना का चुनाव किया जा सकता है। जानकारों के मुताबिक 10 साल या इससे ज्यादा समय के निवेश के लिए इक्विटी म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश बेहतरीन विकल्प है।

बच्चे के लिए कर रहे हैं म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश, तो गार्जियन का नो योर कस्टमर से जुड़े रेगुलेशंस का पालन करना जरूरी
चाइल्ड म्यूचुअल फंड का मिलता है विकल्प
चाइल्ड म्यूचुअल फंड भी बच्चों के भविष्य को देखते हुए निवेश के लिए बेहतर हैं। हालांकि इसके लिए लंबे समय का निवेश ज्यादा अच्छा है। चाइल्ड म्यूचुअल फंड में मिलने वाला रिटर्न महंगाई की समस्या से निपटने में भी सक्षम है। हालांकि ऐसा नहीं है कि बच्चे के नाम से सिर्फ उन्हीं फंड में निवेश कर सकते हैं, जिनके साथ चाइल्ड जुड़ा हुआ हो। ऐसे प्लान खासतौर से बच्चों के नाम निवेश करने के लिए लुभाते हैं। हालांकि इनमें भी कुछ बेहतर प्लान हैं। लेकिन इनके अलावा पैरेंट्स दूसरे म्यूचुअल फंड्स की ओर भी देख सकते हैं।

कम रिस्क के साथ म्यूचुअल फंड में करना चाहते हैं निवेश तो ब्लूचिप फंड में लगाएं पैसा, ये हैं 2020 के टॉप फंड्स
टॉप चिल्ड्रन प्लान के रिटर्न

HDFC चिल्ड्रंस गिफ्ट फंड

  • 10 हजार की मंथली SIP की 10 साल में वैल्यू: 20.68 लाख रुपए
  • एक्सपेंस रेश्यो: 2.06% (5 नवंबर, 2020)
  • मिनिमम इन्वेस्टमेंट: 5000 रुपए
  • मिनिमम SIP: 500 रुपए

कितना रिटर्न मिला

अवधिरिटर्न (%)
पिछले 3 महीने6.40
पिछले 6 महीने25.23
पिछले 1 साल4.81
पिछले 3 साल4.10
पिछले 5 साल9.15
पिछले 7 साल13.23
पिछले 10 साल10.50

ICICI प्रूडेंशियल चाइल्ड केयर फंड

  • 10 हजार की मंथली SIP की 10 साल में वैल्यू: 18.23 लाख रुपए
  • एक्सपेंस रेश्यो: 2.52% (5 नवंबर, 2020)
  • मिनिमम इन्वेस्टमेंट: 5000 रुपए
  • मिनिमम SIP: 500 रुपए

कितना रिटर्न मिला

अवधिरिटर्न (%)
पिछले 3 महीने5.07
पिछले 6 महीने18.42
पिछले 1 साल0.05
पिछले 3 साल2.29
पिछले 5 साल6.79
पिछले 7 साल12.37
पिछले 10 साल8.13

UTI चिल्ड्रन कैरियर फण्ड इन्वेस्टमेंट प्लान

  • 10 हजार की मंथली SIP की 10 साल में वैल्यू: 18.15 लाख रुपए
  • एक्सपेंस रेश्यो: 2.76% (5 नवंबर, 2020)
  • मिनिमम इन्वेस्टमेंट: 1000 रुपए
  • मिनिमम SIP: 500 रुपए

कितना रिटर्न मिला

अवधिरिटर्न (%)
पिछले 3 महीने8.82
पिछले 6 महीने28.12
पिछले 1 साल4.45
पिछले 3 साल1.48
पिछले 5 साल8.28
पिछले 7 साल11.66
पिछले 10 साल8.03

सोर्स: वैल्यू रिसर्च और groww.in

ब्लूचिप फंड में भी कर सकते हैं निवेश

ये लार्ज-कैप म्यूचुअल फंड ही हैं, हालांकि कुछ लार्ज-कैप म्यूचुअल फंड ने अपने नाम के साथ ब्लूचिप भी जोड़ लिया है। जैसे एक्सिस ब्लूचिप फंड, ICICI प्रू ब्लूचिप फंड, एसबीआई ब्लूचिप फंड, कोटक ब्लूचिप फंड या फ्रैंकलिन ब्लूचिप फंड। ब्लूचिप कंपनी उन कंपनियों को कहते हैं कि जिनका आकार बहुत बड़ा होता है और जिनकी आर्थिक स्थिति मजबूत होती है। माना जाता कि इनके शेयरों में उठापटक बहुत कम होती है, इसलिए इनमें पैसा लगाने पर जोखिम कम ही रहता है। लार्ज कैप म्यूचुअल फंड स्कीमों के लिए निवेशकों से जुटाई गई रकम का कम से कम 80 फीसदी टॉप 100 कंपनियों में निवेश करना जरूरी है।

निवेश करने के लिए 10 बेस्ट ब्लूचिप फंड

फंड का नामपिछले 6 महीने का रिटर्न (%)पिछले 1 साल का रिटर्न (%)पिछले 3 साल का रिटर्न (%)पिछले 5 साल का रिटर्न (%)2019 का रिटर्न (%)
Axis ब्लूचिप फंड13.41.59.210.918.6
केनरा रोबेको ब्लूचिप इक्विटी फण्ड16.06.08.110.415.7
Edelweiss लार्ज कैप फंड18.20.64.98.311.5
BNP परिबास लार्ज कैप फंड13.6-0.34.87.617.2
कोटक ब्लूचिप फंड19.91.24.37.614.2
इन्वेस्को इंडिया लार्ज कैप फंड15.51.43.87.410.5
JM लार्ज कैप फंड11.95.83.55.94.9
IDFC लार्ज कैप फंड19.63.33.38.510.6
LIC MF लार्ज कैप फंड12.8-3.23.36.515.0
L&T इंडिया लार्ज कैप फंड15.4-3.02.86.613.2

सोर्स; फिनकैशडॉटकॉम

सुकन्या योजना या म्यूचुअल फंड कहां करें निवेश?
दोनों ही स्कीम की अपनी खासियत और कमियां हैं। अगर आप थोड़ा रिस्क ले सकते हैं तो आपका म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश करना सही रहेगा। वहीं अगर आप बिना रिस्क लिए कहीं ऐसी जगह निवेश करना चाहते हैं जहां आपका पैसा सुरक्षित रहे और आपको ठीक-ठाक रिटर्न भी मिलता रहे तो सुकन्या योजना आपके लिए सही रहेगी। इसके अलावा अगर आप इनकम टैक्स बचाने के लिहाज से निवेश करना चाहते हैं तो सुकन्या योजना में निवेश कर सकते हैं। इसमें टैक्स छूट का लाभ मिलता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें