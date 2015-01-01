पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:PPF, नेशनल सेविंग सर्टिफिकेट और किसान विकास पत्र में निवेश करना रहेगा फायदेमंद, यहां मिलेगा ज्यादा ब्याज

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नेशनल सेविंग सर्टिफिकेट पर इस समय 6.8% सालाना ब्याज मिल रहा है
  • PPF अकाउंट पर इस समय 7.1% सालाना ब्याज मिल रहा है
  • किसान विकास पत्र पर इस समय 6.9% सालाना ब्याज मिल रहा है

हाल ही में केनरा और HDFC सहित कई बैंकों ने फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट पर मिलने वाले ब्याज में कटौती के है। ऐसे में अगर आप कहीं ऐसी जगह निवेश करना चाहते हैं जहां आपको ज्यादा ब्याज मिले और आपका पैसा सुरक्षित भी रहे तो आप पोस्ट ऑफिस की PPF, किसान विकास पत्र और नेशनल सेविंग सर्टिफिकेट स्कीम में निवेश कर सकते हैं। इनमें निवेश करके आप धारा 80C के तहत टैक्स छूट का फायदा ले भी सकते हैं। हम आपको इन योजनाओं के बारे में बता रहे हैं।

पब्लिक प्रोविडेंट फंड (PPF)

  • इस स्कीम को बैंक या पोस्ट ऑफिस में कहीं भी खोला जा सकता है। इसके अलावा इसे किसी भी बैंक में या किसी भी पोस्ट ऑफिस में ट्रांसफर भी किया जा सकता है।
  • इसे खोला तो केवल 100 रुपए से जा सकता है, लेकिन फिर बाद में हर साल 500 रुपए एक बार में जमा करना जरूरी है। इस अकाउंट में हर साल अधिकतम 1.5 लाख रुपए ही जमा किए जा सकते हैं।
  • यह स्कीम 15 साल के लिए है, जिससे बीच में पैसा नहीं निकला जा सकता है। लेकिन इसे 15 साल के बाद 5-5 साल के लिए बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
  • इसे 15 साल के पहले बंद नहीं किया जा सकता है, लेकिन 3 साल बाद से इस अकाउंट के बदले लोन लिया जा सकता है। अगर कोई चाहे तो इस अकाउंट से 7वें साल से नियमों के तहत पैसा निकाल सकता है।
  • ब्याज दरों की समीक्षा हर तीन माह में सरकार करती है। यह ब्याज दरें कम या ज्यादा हो सकती है। फिलहाल इस अकाउंट पर 7.1% ब्याज मिल रहा है।
  • इन योजना में निवेश के जरिए 80C के तहत 1.5 लाख रुपए तक टैक्स की छूट का लाभ लिया जा सकता है।
  • इनमें कोई भी व्यक्ति निवेश कर सकता है। इस स्कीम से जुड़ी अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

कितने समय में पैसा हो जाएगा डबल?
अगर आप किसान विकास पत्र में पैसा लगाते हैं तो रूल ऑफ 72 के अनुसार 7.1 % की सलाना ब्याज दर के हिसाब से करीब 10 साल 1 महीनों में डबल हो जाएगा।

किसान विकास पत्र (KVP)

  • किसान विकास पत्र (KVP) बचत स्कीम में फिलहाल 6.9% ब्याज मिल रहा है।
  • KVP में निवेश करने की कोई मैक्सिमम लिमिट नहीं है। हालांकि आपका न्यूनतम निवेश 1000 रुपए का होना चाहिए।
  • इसमें निवेश करने वाले की उम्र कम से कम 18 साल होना जरूरी है। इसमें सिंगल अकाउंट के अलावा ज्वॉइंट अकाउंट की भी सुविधा है।
  • योजना में नाबालिग भी शामिल हो सकते हैं, लेकिन इसकी देखरेख उनके पैरेंट्स को करनी होगी।
  • अगर आप अपना निवेश निकालना चाहते हैं तो आपको कम से कम 2.5 साल का इंतजार करना होगा। इसमें ढाई साल का लॉक इन पीरियड रखा गया है।
  • इसके तहत जमा राशि पर आयकर अधिनियम की धारा 80 सी के तहत कर छूट मिलती है। इस स्कीम से जुड़ी अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

कितने समय में पैसा हो जाएगा डबल?
अगर आप किसान विकास पत्र में पैसा लगाते हैं तो रूल ऑफ 72 के अनुसार 6.9% की सलाना ब्याज दर के हिसाब से करीब 10 साल 4 महीनों में डबल हो जाएगा।

पोस्ट ऑफिस नेशनल सेविंग सर्टिफिकेट

  • पोस्ट ऑफिस नेशनल सेविंग सर्टिफिकेट (एनएससी) में निवेश पर 6.8% सालाना ब्याज मिल रहा है।
  • इसमें ब्याज की गणना सालाना आधार पर होती है, लेकिन ब्याज की राशि निवेश की अवधि होने पर ही दी जाती है।
  • नेशनल सेविंग सर्टिफिकेट में जमा राशि पर आयकर अधिनियम की धारा 80 सी के तहत कर छूट मिलती है।
  • एनएससी अकाउंट खुलवाने के लिए आपको न्यूनतम 100 रुपए निवेश करना होगा।
  • इस खाते को किसी नाबालिग के नाम पर और 3 वयस्कों के नाम पर संयुक्त खाता भी खोला जा सकता है।
  • 10 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के माइनर के नाम भी अभिभावक की देखरेख में खाता खुल सकता है।
  • आप एनएससी में कितनी भी रकम निवेश कर सकते हैं। इसमें निवेश की कोई अधिकतम सीमा नहीं है। इस स्कीम से जुड़ी अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

कितने समय में डबल हो जाएगा पैसा?
अगर आप नेशनल सेविंग सर्टिफिकेट में पैसा लगाते हैं तो रूल ऑफ 72 के अनुसार 6.8% की सलाना ब्याज दर के हिसाब से करीब 10 साल 6 महीनों में पैसा डबल हो जाएगा।

क्या है रूल ऑफ 72?
फाइनेंस का यह खास नियम है रूल ऑफ 72। एक्सपर्ट्स इसे सबसे सटीक रूल मानते हैं, जिससे यह तय किया जाता है कि आपका निवेश कितने समय में डबल हो जाएगा। इसे आप ऐसे समझ सकते हैं कि अगर आपने बैंक के एक खास स्कीम का चयन किया है, जहां आपको सालाना 8% ब्याज मिलता है। ऐसे में आपको रूल ऑफ 72 के तहत 72 में 8 का भाग देना होगा। 72/8= 9 साल, यानी इस स्कीम के तहत आपके पैसे 9 साल में दोगुने हो जाएंगे।

नोट: ये एक मोटा अनुमान है क्योंकि इन स्कीम्स पर मिलने वाले ब्याज की समीक्षा हर 3 महीने में की जाती है।

