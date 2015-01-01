पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की बात:राकेश झुनझुनवाला को इस साल कई शेयरों से उठाना पड़ा नुकसान, यहां जानें कौन से हैं ये शेयर

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पोर्टफोलियो ने डेल्टा कॉर्प में 86 करोड़ रुपए गवाए हैं
  • झुनझुनवाला के पोर्टफोलियो ने वीआईपी इंडस्ट्रीज में 36.4 करोड़ रुपए गवाए हैं

दिग्गज निवेशक राकेश झुनझुनवाला ने जिन शेयरों में पैसा लगा रखा है उनमें से कई शेयर ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने इस साल अब तक शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है, और उनकी वैल्यू दोगुना तक बढ़ गई है। वहीं कुछ शेयर ऐसे भी हैं जो 2020 में अंडर परफॉर्मर भी रहे हैं। इनमें निवेशकों को इस साल निगेटिव रिटर्न मिला है। आपको बता दें कि झुनझुनवाला शेयर बाजार के ऐसे खिलाड़ी हैं, जिनके पोर्टफोलियो पर दूसरे निवेशकों की नजर रहती है। हम आपको उन शेयरों के बारे में बता रहे हैं जिन्होंने इस साल अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं किया है।

डेल्टा कॉर्प
राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पास पिछले वित्त वर्ष की तीसरी तिमाही के अंत से फर्म के 2 करोड़ इक्विटी शेयर हैं। मुंबई स्थित गेमिंग और हॉस्पिटैलिटी फर्म देश भर में विभिन्न कैसिनो का मालिक है। 2020 इस फर्म के लिए अच्छा नहीं रहा और इस वित्तीय वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही में, डेल्टा कॉर्प ने 54 करोड़ रुपए की शुद्ध हानि की सूचना दी। इसके चलते इस फार्म का राजस्व 80% गिर गया है।

1 जनवरी को डेल्टा कॉर्प के शेयर का भाव 195 रुपए था, जो 11 दिसंबर को 155.50 रुपए पर ट्रेड कर रहा था। यानी इस साल शेयर में करीब 28% गिरावट आ चुकी है। वहीं बीते एक साल की बात करें तो डेल्टा कॉर्प के शेयर का भाव 26.22% गिरा है। राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पास डेल्टा कॉर्प की करीब 7.49% हिस्सेदारी है। पिछले साल के अंत से, राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पोर्टफोलियो ने डेल्टा कॉर्प में 86 करोड़ रुपए गवाए हैं।

वीआईपी इंडस्ट्रीज
देश के सबसे बड़े लगेज मेन्यूफेक्चरर फार्म के लिए भी ये साल अच्छा नहीं रहा। 1 जनवरी को शेयर का भाव 429 रुपए था, जो 11 दिसंबर को 366.20 रुपए पर ट्रेड कर रहा था। यानी इस साल शेयर में करीब 17% गिरावट आ चुकी है। वहीं बीते एक साल की बात करें तो इसके शेयर की कीमत 14.25% घट गई है।

स्टॉक प्राइस में गिरावट के चलते राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पोर्टफोलियो ने वीआईपी इंडस्ट्रीज में 36.4 करोड़ रुपए गवाए हैं। राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पास वीआईपी इंडस्ट्रीज की करीब 5.31 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी है। मौजूदा भाव पर इन शेयरों की वैल्यू 275 करोड़ रुपए के आस पास है।

फेडरल बैंक
2020 में राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पोर्टफोलियो में शामिल जिन शेयरों ने अंडरपरफॉर्म किया है, उनमें फेडरल बैंक भी शामिल है। 1 जनवरी को शेयर का भाव 89 रुपए था, जो 11 दिसंबर को 66.25 रुपए के आस पास ट्रेड कर रहा था। यानी इस साल शेयर में करीब 37% की गिरावट आई है। वहीं बीते साल की बात करें तो फेडरल बैंक के शेयर प्राइज में 22.33% की गिरावट आई है।

स्टॉक प्राइस में गिरावट के चलते राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पोर्टफोलियो ने डेल्टा कॉर्प में 147 करोड़ रुपए गवाए हैं। राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पास फेडरल बैंक की करीब 2.71% हिस्सेदारी है। उनके पास कंपनी के करीब 5.3 करोड़ शेयर हैं। मौजूदा भाव पर इन शेयरों की वैल्यू 350.5 करोड़ रुपए के आस पास है।

करूर व्यासा बैंक
करूर व्यासा बैंक के शेयरों ने भी राकेश झुनझुनवाला ने इस साल निगेटिव रिटर्न दिया है। राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पास पिछले साल दिसंबर के अंत में बैंक के 3.35 करोड़ शेयर थे। इस साल सितंबर के अंत में उन्होंने अपनी हिस्सेदारी 3.59 करोड़ शेयरों तक बढ़ा दी थी। हालांकि, पिछले एक सप्ताह में शेयर में तेजी देखने को मिली है, हालांकि यह अभी भी 21% कम है।

राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पास करूर व्यासा बैंक की करीब 4.50% हिस्सेदारी है। स्टॉक प्राइस में गिरावट के चलते बीते एक साल में राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पोर्टफोलियो ने करूर व्यासा बैंक में 34 करोड़ रुपए गवाए हैं। 1 जनवरी को शेयर का भाव 60 रुपये था, जो 10 दिसंबर को 47.30 रुपए के आस पास ट्रेड कर रहा था। यानी इस साल शेयर में 30% की गिरावट आई है।

