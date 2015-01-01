पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंकिंग:1 जनवरी से बदलने वाले हैं चेक से भुगतान के नियम, इससे धोखाधड़ी की घटनाओं में आएगी कमी

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
बैंक 50 हजार रुपए और उससे ऊपर के सभी भुगतान के मामले में खाताधारकों के लिए नया नियम लागू करेंगे
  • ये नए नियम चेक पेमेंट को सेफ बनाने और बैंक फ्रॉड को रोकने के लिए बनाए गए हैं
  • इसके तहत 50 हजार से ऊपर के चेक के लिए जरूरी जानकारी की दोबारा से पुष्टि की जाएगी

RBI ने चेक के भुगतान के लिए ‘पॉजिटिव पे सिस्टम’ की शुरुआत की है। इसके तहत 50 हजार से ऊपर के चेक के लिए जरूरी जानकारी की दोबारा से पुष्टि की जाएगी। चेक भुगतान के नए नियम 1 जनवरी लागू होंगे। ये नए नियम चेक पेमेंट को सेफ बनाने और बैंक फ्रॉड को रोकने के लिए बनाए गए हैं।

कैसे काम करेगी पॉजिटिव पे सिस्टम?
नए सिस्टम के तहत, जो व्यक्ति चेक जारी करेगा, उन्हें इलेक्ट्रॉनिक माध्यम से चेक की तारीख, प्राप्तकर्ता का नाम और पेमेंट की रकम के बारे में दोबारा जानकारी देनी होगी। चेक जारी करने वाला व्यक्ति यह जानकारी SMS, मोबाइल ऐप, इंटरनेट बैंकिंग या ATM जैसे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक माध्यम से दे सकता है।

इसके बाद चेक पेमेंट से पहले इन जानकारियों को क्रॉस-चेक किया जाएगा। अगर इसमें कोई गड़बड़ी पाई जाती है तो ‘चेक ट्रंकेशन सिस्टम’ द्वारा इसे चिन्हित कर ड्राई बैंक (जिस बैंक में चेक पेमेंट होना है) और प्रेजेंटिंग बैंक (जिस बैंक के अकाउंट से चेक जारी हुआ है) को जानकारी दी जाएगी। आरबीआई ने बताया है कि ऐसी स्थिति में जरूरी कदम उठाया जाएगा।

इससे जुड़ी खास बातें?

  • बैंक 50 हजार रुपए और उससे ऊपर के सभी भुगतान के मामले में खाताधारकों के लिए नया नियम लागू करेंगे।
  • हालांकि इस सुविधा का लाभ लेने का निर्णय खाताधारक करेगा।
  • बैंक 5 लाख और उससे अधिक राशि के चेक के मामले में इसे अनिवार्य कर सकते हैं।
  • नेशनल पेमेंट कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया इस भगुतान प्रणाली को विकसित करेगा और सभी बैंकों को उपलब्ध कराएगा।
  • केंद्रीय बैंक द्वारा जारी नोटिफिकेशन के मुताबिक बैंक ऑनलाइन ही खाताधारकों से जानकारी लेंगे।
