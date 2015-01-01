पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की बात:SBI ने अपने ग्राहकों को किया सावधान, पर्सनल डिटेल्स शेयर करने पर खाली हो सकता है अकाउंट

नई दिल्ली5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
SBI के देश में 42 करोड़ से ज्यादा ग्राहक हैं
  • बैंक ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए इस बारे में जानकारी दी है
  • बैंक समय-समय पर ग्राहकों को ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड को लेकर सावधान करता रहता है

स्टेट ऑफ इंडिया (SBI) ने ग्राहकों को बैंकिंग फ्रॉड को लेकर सावधान किया है। बैंक ने ग्राहकों को अपनी पर्सनल डिटेल्स शेयर न करने की सलाह दे है। बैंक ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए इस बारे में जानकारी दी है। इसके अलावा अगर किसी के साथ इस तरह का फ्रॉड होता है तो वह साइबर क्राइम में रिपोर्ट करा सकता है।

बैंक ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए क्या कहा?
SBI ने कहा है कि थिंकेश्वर हमेशा अपनी पर्सनल इंफॉर्मेशन को निजी रखते हैं। वह हमेशा अपनी पर्सनल डिटेल किसी के भी साथ शेयर करने से पहले दो बार सोचते हैं। इसके अलावा अगर इस तरह का कोई केस होता है तो उसकी शिकायत https://cybercrime.gov.in पर करते हैं।

शेयर न करें ये जानकारियां
SBI ने अपना पैन (PAN) डिटेल्स, INB क्रेडेंशियल्स, मोबाइल नंबर, यूपीआई पिन, एटीएम कार्ड नंबर, एटीएम पिन और यूपीआई वीपीए किसी के साथ शेयर न करने को कहा है।

समय-समय पर ग्राहकों को करता रहता है सावधान
बैंक समय-समय पर सोशल मीडिया के जिए अपने ग्राहकों को ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड को लेकर सावधान करता रहता है। कुछ दिनों पहले ही बैंक ने लोगों को वॉट्सऐप कॉल या मैसेजेज से सावधान रहने को कहा था।

बचने के लिए इन बातों का भी रखें ध्यान

  • कभी भी किसी के साथ अपनी पर्सनल बैंकिंग डिटेल सांझा न करें।
  • अपने खाते के पासवर्ड को लगातार बदलें।
  • कभी भी फोन, ईमेल या एसएमएस पर अपने इंटरनेट बैंकिंग डिटेल किसी को न बताएं।
  • कभी भी संदिग्ध लिंक पर क्लिक न करें।
  • किसी भी बैंक से संबंधित जानकारी के लिए हमेशा SBI की अधिकृत वेबसाइट पर निर्भर रहें।
  • धोखेबाजों के लिए स्थानीय पुलिस अधिकारियों या निकटतम एसबीआई शाखा को रिपोर्ट करें।
