Beware of fraudulent instant loan apps!

Please do not click on unauthorized links or provide your details to an entity impersonating as SBI or any other bank.

Visit https://t.co/rtjaIeXXcF for all your financial needs.#SafetyTips #StayVigilant #CyberSafety #ThinkBeforeYouClick pic.twitter.com/wwJMnlJK1W