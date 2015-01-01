पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • State Bank Of India ; SBI Issues Alert To Customers, Problems May Come In Online Banking On 8 November

काम की बात:SBI ने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट, 8 नवंबर को ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग में हो सकती हैं दिक्कतें

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी है
  • SBI अपने इंटरनेट बैंकिंग प्लेटफॉर्म को अपडेट कर रहा है

देश का सबसे बड़े बैंक भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) अपने ग्राहकों के ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग एक्सपीरियंस को बेहतर बनाने के लिए अपने इंटरनेट बैंकिंग प्लेटफॉर्म को अपडेट कर रहा है। इसके चलते 8 नवम्बर को ग्राहकों को इंटरनेट बैंकिंग, SBIYONO और Yono light सर्विसेज के इस्तेमाल में दिक्कत आ सकती है। बैंक ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी है।

मिस्ड कॉल के जरिए कैसे चेक करें बैलेंस
एसबीआई का बैलेंस जानने के लिए आपको अपने रजिस्टर मोबाइल नंबर से टोल-फ्री नंबर '9223766666' पर मिस्ड कॉल करना होगा।

SBI में लॉकर लेने का बना रहे हैं प्लान, तो पहले जान लें कितना देना होगा चार्ज
SMS से कैसे चेक करें बैलेंस
एसएमएस से बैलेंस जानने के लिए आपको आपको 09223766666 पर 'BAL' एसएमएस भेजना होगा। इसके बाद आपको बैलेंस की जानकारी मैसेज के जरिए मिल जाएंगी। ध्यान रहें, इस सुविधा के लिए आपका मोबाइल नंबर बैंक में रजिस्टर होना चाहिए।

इस दिवाली सस्ता हुआ घर खरीदना; SBI ने होम लोन के ब्याज पर दी 0.25% की छूट, यहां समझें कितना होगा फायदा
कैसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन
आप खुद SBI एसएमएस बैंकिंग और मोबाइल सेवाओं के लिए रजिस्टर कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए आपको अकाउंट नंबर रजिस्टर करवाना होगा। इसके लिए रजिस्टर मोबाइल नंबर से 09223488888 पर 'REG Account Number' एसएमएस करना होगा, जैसे REG 1234567890। इसके बाद आपको Successful/Unsuccessful का मैसेज मिल जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविज्ञान का नोबेल जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय के नाम पर बने इंस्ट्रूमेंट ने चांद पर खोजा पानी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें