पर्सनल फाइनेंस:प्राइवेट सेक्टर से 60 साल से कम उम्र में रिटायर होने पर भी सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम में कर सकते हैं निवेश

नई दिल्ली30 मिनट पहले
सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम में निवेश की गई पूंजी पर सालाना 7.4% का ब्याज मिल रहा है
  • पोस्ट ऑफिस डिपार्टमेंट ने इस स्कीम के लिए पात्रता के संबंध में एक नोट जारी किया है
  • स्कीम में निर्धारित शर्तों को पूरा करने वाले किसी भी निवेशक को SCSS खाता खोलने का अधिकार है

हाल ही में एक पोस्ट ऑफिस सेविंग अकाउंट कस्टमर, जो हाल ही में एक प्राइवेट कंपनी से 58 साल की उम्र में रिटायर हुए हैं। उन्होंने पोस्ट ऑफिस डिपार्टमेंट से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा था कि क्या वह एक निजी कंपनी से रिटायर हो रहे हैं और 58 साल की आयु में सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम (SCSS) में अकाउंट खोलने के लिए पात्र हैं या नहीं।

पोस्ट ऑफिस डिपार्टमेंट ने क्या कहा?
मामले को स्पष्ट करने के लिए, विभाग ने हाल ही में सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम (SCSS) खाते खोलने के लिए पात्रता के संबंध में एक नोट जारी किया है। इसके अनुसार SCSS 2019 के नियम एम्प्लॉयर (नियोक्ता) की श्रेणी के हिसाब से नहीं बनाए गए हैं। इसलिए योजना में निर्धारित शर्तों को पूरा करने वाले किसी भी निवेशक को अपनी पसंद के डाकघर में SCSS खाता खोलने का अधिकार है।

क्या कहते हैं उम्र को लेकर नियम?

  • इस योजना से जुड़ने की न्यूनतम उम्र 60 साल है। लेकिन जो लोग 55 साल की उम्र के बाद खुद से रिटायरमेंट (VRS) ले लेते हैं वो भी रिटायरमेंट लाभ मिलने के एक महीने बाद इसमें अकाउंट खोल सकते हैं।
  • वहीं अगर कोई व्यक्ति डिफेन्स डिपार्टमेंट (रक्षा विभाग) से 50 साल से अधिक और 60 साल से कम आयु में रिटायर हुआ है तो वह भी रिटायरमेंट लाभ मिलने के एक महीने बाद इसमें अकाउंट खोल सकते हैं। इस योजना के तहत आप अपने जीवन साथी के साथ जॉइंट अकाउंट भी खोल सकते हैं।

अधिकतम 15 लाख रुपए का कर सकते हैं निवेश
इस स्कीम के तहत 5 साल के लिए पैसा निवेश किया जा सकता है। मैच्योरिटी के बाद इस स्कीम को 3 साल के लिए बढ़ाया जा सकता है। इस योजना के तहत आप अधिकतम 15 लाख रुपए तक का निवेश कर सकते हैं। सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम में निवेश की गई पूंजी पर सालाना 7.4% का ब्याज मिलता है। हालांकि, इस ब्याज पर टैक्स देना होता है।

इनकम टैक्स छूट का मिलता है लाभ
इस स्कीम के तहत निवेश करने पर 1 अप्रैल, 2007 से इनकम टैक्स एक्ट 1961 (Income Tax Act, 1961) के सेक्शन 80C के अंतर्गत टैक्स छूट का लाभ मिल रहा है। इस स्कीम के तहत जॉइंट खाता भी खुलवा सकते हैं। अपने खाते में किसी को नॉमिनी भी बना सकते हैं। खाता खुलवाने के लिए 1 लाख रुपए से अधिक जमा करने पर चेक से देना होगा।

तिमाही आधार पर मिलता है ब्याज
इस योजना के तहत ब्याज तिमाही आधार पर मिलता है और अप्रैल, जुलाई, अक्टूबर व जनवरी के पहले वर्किंग डे को क्रेडिट कर दिया जाता है। मेच्योरिटी पीरियड 5 साल का है लेकिन 1 साल के बाद भी प्रीमेच्योर विद्ड्रोल किया जा सकता है। 1 साल बाद प्रीमेच्योर विद्ड्रोल पर जमा राशि का 1.5 फीसदी शुल्क लिया जाता है। 2 साल बाद 1 फीसदी राशि कटती है। इस स्कीम से जुड़ी अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

