पर्सनल फाइनेंस:वरिष्ठ नागरिक अच्छे रिटर्न के लिए सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम या SBI की स्पेशल FD में कर सकते हैं निवेश

नई दिल्ली30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • SBI ने सीनियर सिटीजंस के लिए 'वीकेयर' डिपॉजिट स्कीम को 31 मार्च तक बढ़ा दिया है
  • इस योजना के तहत 5 साल के लिए निवेश करते हैं तो आपको 6.20% ब्याज मिलेगा

स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (एसबीआई) ने सीनियर सिटीजंस के लिए शुरू की 'वीकेयर' डिपॉजिट स्कीम को 31 मार्च तक बढ़ा दिया है। ऐसे में कई लोग इसमें निवेश करने का मन बना रहे हैं। अगर आप भी इन्ही लोगों में से एक हैं तो इसमें निवेश करने से पहले आपको पोस्ट ऑफिस की सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम के बारे में जानना चाहिए। आज हम आपको इन दोनों स्कीम्स के बता रहे हैं ताकि आप अपने हिसाब से सही जगह निवेश कर सकते हैं।

SBI की वीकेयर स्कीम

  • भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) ने बीते दिनों सीनियर सिटिजंस के लिए एसबीआई वीकेयर नाम से नई डिपॉजिट स्कीम शुरू की है।
  • इस स्कीम में वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को ज्यादा ब्याज मिल रहा है। यह स्कीम रिटेल टर्म डिपॉजिट सेगमेंट के तहत शुरू की गई है।
  • इस स्कीम में सीनियर सिटीजंस को 5 साल या उससे ज्यादा समय के फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट पर अतिरिक्त ब्याज दिया जा रहा है।
  • एसबीआई की नई इस स्कीम में 5 साल या उससे ज्यादा की अवधि के डिपॉजिट (FD) पर 30 बेसिस पॉइंट्स का एक्स्ट्रा प्रीमियम इंट्रेस्ट मिलेगा।
  • सीनियर सिटीजन को 5 साल से कम के रिटेल टर्म डिपॉजिट पर आम पब्लिक के मुकाबले 0.50% ज्यादा ब्याज मिलेगा।
  • 5 साल से ज्यादा के रिटेल टर्म डिपॉजिट पर 0.80% ब्याज मिलेगा, इसमें अतिरिक्त 0.30% भी शामिल है।
  • यानी अगर आप इस योजना के तहत अभी 5 साल के लिए निवेश करते हैं तो आपको 6.20% ब्याज मिलेगा।
  • मैच्योरिटी से पहले निकासी पर अतिरिक्त ब्याज नहीं दिया जाएगा। तय अवधि में इस स्कीम में रजिस्टर कराने वाले ग्राहकों को ही फायदा मिलेगा।
  • इस स्कीम में अब 31 मार्च तक निवेश किया जा सकेगा। पहले इसकी समय सीमा 31 दिसंबर थी। तय अवधि में इस स्कीम में रजिस्टर कराने वाले ग्राहकों को ही फायदा मिलेगा।

सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम

  • 60 साल या उससे अधिक आयु के बाद अकाउंट पोस्ट ऑफिस जाकर खुलवाया जा सकता है।
  • हालांकि VRS लेने वाला व्यक्ति जो 55 वर्ष से अधिक लेकिन 60 वर्ष से कम है वो भी इस अकाउंट को खोल सकता है।
  • इस स्कीम के तहत 5 साल के लिए पैसा निवेश किया जा सकता है। मैच्योरिटी के बाद इस स्कीम को 3 साल के लिए बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
  • इस योजना के तहत आप अधिकतम 15 लाख रुपए तक का निवेश कर सकते हैं।
  • वरिष्ठ नागरिक बचत योजना में निवेश की गई पूंजी पर सालाना 7.4% ब्याज मिलता है।
  • इस स्कीम के तहत निवेश करने पर सेक्शन 80C के अंतर्गत टैक्स छूट का लाभ मिल रहा है।
  • इस योजना के तहत ब्याज तिमाही आधार पर मिलता है और अप्रैल, जुलाई, अक्टूबर व जनवरी के पहले वर्किंग डे को क्रेडिट कर दिया जाता है।
  • मेच्योरिटी पीरियड 5 साल का है लेकिन 1 साल के बाद भी प्रीमेच्योर विद्ड्रोल किया जा सकता है।

कहां निवेश करना रहेगा सही?
पोस्ट ऑफिस की सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम में 7.4% ब्याज मिल रहा है जो SBI की वीकेयर स्कीम (6.2%) से ज्यादा है। इतना ही नहीं इन दोनों ही स्कीम्स में 5 साल का लॉक इन पीरियड है इसके अलावा दोनों ही जगह आपका पैसा सेफ रहेगा। इसीलिए आपका सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम में निवेश करना सही रहेगा। यहां आपको ज्यादा ब्याज मिलेगा।

