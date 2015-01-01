पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी योजना:'स्टैंड अप इंडिया स्कीम' के तहत अब तक 98,454 लोगों को मिला 22,136 करोड़ रुपए का लोन

नई दिल्ली31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस योजना के तहत सरकार उद्यमियों को अपने कारोबार को बढ़ाने के लिए 1 करोड़ रुपए तक का लोन दे रही है
  • 10 मार्च, 2020 तक 91,319 आवेदनों को स्वीकृति दी गई थी
  • इस योजना के तहत अब तक कुल 1.15 लाख आवेदन मिले हैं

देश में कारोबार को बढ़ावा देने के मकसद से शुरू की गई स्टैंडअप इंडिया स्कीम के तहत अब तक 98,454 लोन एप्लीकेशन को मंजूरी दी गई है। मार्च में राज्य सभा में केंद्रीय वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर द्वारा साझा किए गए आंकड़ों के अनुसार, 10 मार्च, 2020 तक स्वीकृत 91,319 आवेदनों को स्वीकृति दी गई थी। इस हिसाब से मार्च से लेकर अब तक इसमें 7.8% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

अब तक मिले 1.15 लाख आवेदन
स्टैंडअप इंडिया पोर्टल से प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार अब तक कुल 1.15 लाख आवेदन मिल चुके हैं जिनके द्वारा सरकार से 27,467.04 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की राशि मांगी गई थी। सरकार ने इनमें से 98,454 लोन एप्लीकेशन को मंजूरी देकर 22,136.21 करोड़ रुपए की राशि का आवंटन किया है। 7 मार्च, 2018 तक कुल 55,342 आवेदनों को मंजूरी दी गई थी।

1.46 लाख से अधिक जगहों से ले सकते हैं लोन

इस योजना के तहत वर्तमान में 305 वित्तीय संस्थाएं लोन दे रही हैं, वहीं इनकी 1.46 लाख से अधिक शाखाओं में इस योजना के तहत लोन के लिए आवेदन किया जा सकता है। आपको बता दें कि वित्त वर्ष 2020 के बजट सत्र के भाषण के दौरान वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने इस योजना को 2025 तक बढ़ाने की घोषणा की थी।

मार्च 2020 तक महिलाओं को मिला 16,712 करोड़ का लोन
मार्च 2020 तक महिलाओं को 'स्टैंड अप इंडिया योजना के तहत 16,712 करोड़ रुपए का ऋण मंजूर किया गया है। जिसमें से उन्हें 9,106.13 करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज दिया जा चुका है। स्टैंड अप इंडिया योजना के लाभार्थियों में 81% संख्या महिलाओं की है। महिलाओं के लिए कुल 73,155 खाते खोले गए हैं।

2016 में हुई थी योजना की शुरुआत
इस योजना के तहत सरकार पिछड़े वर्ग, अनुसूचित जाति, जनजातियों और महिला वर्ग के उद्यमियों के लिए अपने कारोबार को बढ़ाने के लिए 1 करोड़ रुपए तक का लोन दे रही है। केंद्र की नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार द्वारा वर्ष 2016 में शुरू की गई इस योजना के तहत अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति, पिछड़ा वर्ग और महिला वर्ग के कारोबारियों को 10 लाख रुपये से लेकर 1 करोड़ रुपये तक का लोन दिया जाता है।

कौन ले सकता है लोन?

  • लोन के लिए आवेदन करने वाला अनुसूचित जाति-अनुसूचित जनजाति (SC/ST) या महिला वर्ग का उद्यमी होना चाहिए।
  • आवेदन करने वाले की उम्र कम से कम 18 साल होनी चाहिए।
  • सरकार की यह लोन स्कीम केवल ग्रीन फील्‍ड प्रोजेक्‍ट के लिए है। यानी लोन लेने वाले लाभार्थी का पहला व्यापार होना चाहिए।
  • यह लोन केवल निर्माण या सेवाओं या व्यापार के क्षेत्र (सर्विस या मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग या ट्रेडिंग सेक्टर) के लिए दिया जाता है।
  • इस लोन के लिए सबसे जरूरी है कि आवेदक किसी भी बैंक या संस्थान द्वारा डिफॉल्टर घोषित नहीं होना चाहिए।
  • अगर आपका अपना व्यापार नहीं है और आप हिस्सेदारी में हैं तो व्यापार में आपकी हिस्सेदारी 51% होनी चाहिए।

कैसे कर सकते हैं आवेदन?

  • स्टैंड-अप इंडिया के तहत आप किसी भी बैंक के ब्रांच से लोन ले सकते हैं। इसके लिए आप अपने बैंक के ब्रांच में भी संपर्क कर सकते हैं।
  • अगर आप ऑनलाइन अप्लाई करना चाहते हैं तो इसके लिए आपको स्टैंड-अप इंडिया की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट standupmitra.in पर जाना होगा।
  • इस पेज पर आपको बाईं ओर नीचे की तरफ दिए गए 'यू मे एक्‍सेस लोन' सेगमेंट के 'अप्लाई हेयर' ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करना होगा।
  • इसके बाद आपके स्क्रीन पर एक नई विंडो खुलेगी, जिसमें आपको नाम, ईमेल आईडी और मोबाइल नंबर भर कर जनरेट OTP पर क्लिक करना होगा।
  • इसके बाद आपके मोबाइल नंबर पर OTP आएगा। इसके बाद आधिकारिक निर्देशों के आधार पर सभी जानकारी को भरना होगा और लोन के लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया पूरी करनी होगी।
