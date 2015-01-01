पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Start Investing For Your Child's Education This Child's Day

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:इस बाल दिवस बच्चे की पढ़ाई के लिए शुरू करें निवेश, इन 5 जगह पैसा लगाना रहेगा सही

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • नेशनल सेविंग सर्टिफिकेट स्कीम, PPF, सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना, म्यूचुअल फंड और RD में निवेश कर सकते हैं
  • सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना में अभी 7.6% सालाना ब्याज मिल रहा है

आज यानी 14 नवंबर को बाल दिवस मनाया जाता है। इस मौके पर बच्चे के भविष्य की जरूरतों को ध्यान में रखकर उसके लिए निवेश की शुरुआत कर सकते हैं। आज हम आपको ऐसे 5 विकल्पों के बारे में बता रहे हैं जिनमें निवेश करना सही रहेगा।

PPF स्कीम

  • इसे खोला तो केवल 100 रुपए से जा सकता है, लेकिन फिर बाद में हर साल 500 रुपए एक बार में जमा करना जरूरी है। इस अकाउंट में हर साल अधिकतम 1.5 लाख रुपए ही जमा किए जा सकते हैं।
  • यह स्कीम 15 साल के लिए है, जिससे बीच में नहीं निकला जा सकता है। लेकिन इसे 15 साल के बाद 5-5 साल के लिए बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
  • इसे 15 साल के पहले बंद नहीं किया जा सकता है, लेकिन 3 साल बाद से इस अकाउंट के बदले लोन लिया जा सकता है। अगर कोई चाहे तो इस अकाउंट से 7वें साल से नियमों के तहत पैसा निकाल सकता है।
  • ब्याज दरों की समीक्षा हर तीन माह में सरकार करती है। यह ब्याज दरें कम या ज्यादा हो सकती है। फिलहाल इस अकाउंट पर 7.1 फीसदी ब्याज मिल रहा है।
  • इस स्कीम को बैंक या पोस्ट ऑफिस में कहीं भी खोला जा सकता है। इसके अलावा इसे किसी भी बैंक में या किसी भी पोस्ट ऑफिस में ट्रांसफर भी किया जा सकता है।
  • इस योजना में निवेश के जरिए 80C के तहत 1.5 लाख रुपए तक टैक्स की छूट का लाभ लिया जा सकता है। अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

पोस्ट ऑफिस नेशनल सेविंग सर्टिफिकेट स्कीम

  • पोस्ट ऑफिस नेशनल सेविंग सर्टिफिकेट (एनएससी) में निवेश पर 6.8% सालाना ब्याज मिल रहा है।
  • इसमें ब्याज की गणना सालाना आधार पर होती है, लेकिन ब्याज की राशि निवेश की अवधि होने पर ही दी जाती है।
  • नेशनल सेविंग सर्टिफिकेट में जमा राशि पर आयकर अधिनियम की धारा 80 सी के तहत कर छूट मिलती है।
  • एनएससी अकाउंट खुलवाने के लिए आपको न्यूनतम 100 रुपए निवेश करना होगा।
  • इस खाते को किसी नाबालिग के नाम पर और 3 वयस्कों के नाम पर संयुक्त खाता भी खोला जा सकता है।
  • आप एनएससी में कितनी भी रकम निवेश कर सकते हैं। इसमें निवेश की कोई अधिकतम सीमा नहीं है। इस स्कीम से जुड़ी अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना

  • जन्म से 10 साल की उम्र तक ही बेटियों का सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना के तहत खाता खुलवाया जा सकता है।
  • इस स्कीम को बैंक या पोस्ट ऑफिस में कहीं भी खोला जा सकता है। सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना में अभी 7.6% सालाना ब्याज मिल रहा है।
  • इसमें 250 रुपए में खाता खोला जा सकता है। इसमें एक साल में अधिकतम 1.5 लाख रुपए का ही निवेश किया जा सकता है।
  • लड़की के 21 साल का होने या लड़की की शादी होने के बाद एकाउंट मैच्योर हो जाएगा और आपको पूरा पैसा ब्याज सहित मिल जाएगा।
  • सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना खाते से 18 साल की उम्र के बाद बच्चे की उच्च शिक्षा के लिए खर्च के मामले में 50 फीसदी तक रकम निकाली जा सकती है।
  • इसमें खाता खोलने के लिए बच्ची का बर्थ सर्टिफिकेट देना जरूरी है। इसके साथ ही बच्ची और अभिभावक के पहचान और पते का प्रमाण भी देना होता है।अगर खाता 21 साल पूरा होने से पहले बंद कराया जा रहा है तो खाताधारक को यह एफिडेविट देना पड़ेगा कि खाता बंद करने के समय उसकी उम्र 18 साल से कम नहीं है। स्कीम से जुड़ी अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

म्यूचुअल फंड

  • चाइल्ड म्यूचुअल फंड में मिलने वाला रिटर्न महंगाई की समस्या से निपटने में भी सक्षम है। हालांकि ऐसा नहीं है कि बच्चे के नाम से सिर्फ उन्हीं फंड में निवेश कर सकते हैं, जिनके साथ चाइल्ड जुड़ा हुआ हो।
  • ऐसे प्लान खासतौर से बच्चों के नाम निवेश करने के लिए लुभाते हैं। हालांकि इनमें भी कुछ बेहतर प्लान हैं। लेकिन इनके अलावा पैरेंट्स दूसरे म्यूचुअल फंड्स की ओर भी देख सकते हैं।
  • समय के साथ बढ़ती महंगाई की समस्या को देखते हुए बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए इक्विटी म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश काफी अच्छा साबित हो सकता है।
  • इक्विटी म्युचुअल फंड में में इंडेक्स फंड, लार्ज कैप फंड और मिड कैप फंड में से जरूरत के मुताबिक कोई भी विकल्प चुना जा सकता है।
  • इक्विटी फंड में रिस्क प्रोफाइल के हिसाब से भी निवेश योजना का चुनाव किया जा सकता है।
  • जानकारों के मुताबिक 10 साल या इससे ज्यादा समय के निवेश के लिए इक्विटी म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश बेहतरीन विकल्प है। अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

RD में कर सकते हैं निवेश

  • रिकरिंग डिपॉजिट या RD बड़ी बचत में आपकी मदद कर सकती है। आप इसका इस्‍तेमाल गुल्लक की तरह कर सकते हैं।
  • इसके जरिए आसानी से आप अपने बच्चे के लिए छोटी-छोटी सेविंग करके बड़ी रकम तैयार कर सकते हैं।
  • इसमें FD से ज्यादा ब्याज मिलता है। हम आपको RD के बारे में बता रहे हैं ताकि आप इसमें निवेश करके अपने बच्चे के भविष्य को वित्तीय सुरक्षा दे सकें।
  • अगर आपका बच्चा 10 साल से छोटा है तो आप उसकी ओर से RD अकाउंट खोल सकते हैं, लेकिन इसका संचालन आपको करना होगा। अगर बच्चा 10 साल से बड़ा है तो आप बच्चा खुद अपना अकाउंट ऑपरेट कर सकता है।
  • इस आरडी स्कीम में आप मिनिमम 100 रुपए हर महीने निवेश कर सकते हैं। इससे ज्यादा 10 के मल्टीपल में आप कोई भी रकम जमा करा सकते हैं। मैक्सिमम जमा राशि की कोई लिमिट नहीं है।
  • RD एक तरह की स्मॉल सेविंग स्कीम है। कोई भी व्यक्ति इसका खाता पोस्‍ट ऑफिस के अलावा बैंकों में भी खुलवा सकते हैं।
  • पोस्‍ट ऑफिस RD की अवधि 5 साल है। जबकि बैंक में आप 6 महीने से लेकर 10 साल तक के लिए इसमें निवेश कर सकते हैं। इंडिया पोस्ट की आरडी में 5.8% ब्याज मिल रहा है। अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
