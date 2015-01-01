पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फीचर आर्टिकल:ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल के शुरुआती 48 घंटों में अभी तक की सबसे ज्‍यादा खरीदार और विक्रेता भागीदारी देखी गई- मनीष तिवारी

33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमेज़न Sale 2020 अब ख़त्म होने पर है, यह सेल 13 नवम्बर को ख़त्म हो रही है. हालाँकि इस समय Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days की शुरुआत हो चुकी है Amazon Diwali Sale के दौरान आपको हजारों प्रोडक्ट्स पर बेस्ट डील्स और डिस्काउंट के साथ धमाका ऑफर्स भी मिल रहे हैं. इसी विषय के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए हमने बात की अमेजन इंडिया के वाइस प्रेसिडेंट, मनीष तिवारी से.

1. पिछले साल की तुलना में इस साल अमेजन ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल किस तरह से भिन्‍न है?

इस साल, अमेजन ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल पूरे देश में करोड़ों उपभोक्‍ताओं तक पहुंचने के लिए विक्रेताओं और भागीदारों के लिए एक सुनहरा अवसर है। हमारे विक्रेता रोमांचित हैं और उन्‍हें उम्‍मीद है कि यह उनके कारोबार को बढ़ाने में मदद करेगा। इस साल, दि ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल की शुरुआत हमारे विक्रेताओं और ब्रांड भागीदारों के लिए सबसे बेहतर रही है, ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल के शुरुआती 48 घंटों में अभी तक की सबसे ज्‍यादा खरीदार और विक्रेता भागीदारी देखी गई। एसएमबी प्रि-फेस्टिव लीड अप में और ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल के पहले 48 घंटों में 5,000 से अधिक विक्रेताओं ने 10 लाख रुपए मूल्‍य की बिक्री दर्ज की है। 1.1 लाख से अधिक विक्रेताओं ने ऑर्डर हासिल किए और इनमें से 66 प्रतिशत विक्रेताओं को कर्नाटक में यादगिर, तमिलनाडु में विरुद्धनगर और बिहार में लखीसराय जैसे टियर-2 और टियर-3 शहरों से ऑर्डर प्राप्‍त हुए।

शुरुआती 48 घंटों के दौरान, सबसे ज्‍यादा बिक्री वाली कैटेगरी स्‍मार्टफोन, लार्ज एप्‍लाएंसेस और कंज्‍यूमर इलेक्‍ट्रॉनिक्‍स रहे। इनमें प्रमुख ब्रांड्स जैसे वनप्‍लस, सैमसंग, एप्‍पल और शाओमी ने रिकॉर्ड बिक्री की। स्‍मार्टफोंस, फैशन और कंज्‍यूमेबल्‍स ने पूरे देश से सबसे ज्‍यादा नए उपभोक्‍ताओं को आकर्षित किया। अन्य टॉप-सेलिंग उत्‍पादों में लैपटॉप, हेडफोंस, टैबलेट्स, कैमरा और स्‍मार्टवॉच, टीवी, कंज्‍यूमेबल्‍स, फैशन आदि शामिल हैं।

2. ऑनलाइन भारतीय खरीदारों के बदलते व्‍यवहार के लिए अमेजन इंडिया क्‍या नई रणनीति अपना रही है?

कोविड-19 संकट से हमनें जो एक चीज सीखी है वह यह है कि नई पॉलिसियों के साथ अमेजन और ई-कॉमर्स कैसे अपने उपभोक्‍ताओं विशेषकर लघु उद्यमों और अर्थव्‍यवस्‍था के लिए महत्‍वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा सकते हैं। हमनें इस जिम्‍मेदारी को गंभीरता से लिया है और हमें अपनी टीम पर पूरा गर्व है जो इस मुश्किल वक्‍त में उपभोक्ताओं की मदद के लिए लगातार काम कर रही है।

इस समय, हमारा ध्‍यान यह सुनिश्चित करने पर है कि हमारे उपभोक्‍ता अपनी जरूरत की हर चीज पूरी सुरक्षा के साथ प्राप्‍त करें और हम अपनी पूरी क्षमता के साथ इस मुश्किल वक्‍त में अपने स्‍मॉल बिजनेस पार्टनर्स के कारोबार को दोबारा खड़ा करने में मदद करें। उपभोक्‍ता अब यह जान गए हैं कि उन्‍हें जिसकी जरूरत है उसे पाने का सबसे सुरक्षित तरीका ई-कॉमर्स है और विक्रेता यह समझ चुके हैं कि अपने उपभोक्‍ताओं तक पहुंचने का सबसे प्रभावी जरिया ई-कॉमर्स ही है, क्‍योंकि उनके यहां आने वाले ग्राहकों की संख्‍या भी प्रभावित हुई है।

हमनें कोविड-19 से पूर्व की स्थिति की तुलना में नए विक्रेता रजिस्‍ट्रेशन में 50 प्रतिशत अधिक वृद्धि देखी है। Amazon.in पर विक्रेताओं ने ग्रॉसरी और अन्‍य आवश्‍यक उत्‍पादों के अलावा कंज्‍यूमर इलेक्‍ट्रॉनिक्‍स, स्‍टडी फ्रॉम होम उत्‍पादों, किचन एंड होम एप्‍लाएंसेस, स्‍मार्ट डिवाइसेस, लैपटॉप, मोबाइल फोंस, फोन एक्‍सेसरीज, पर्सनल ग्रूमिंग प्रोडक्‍ट्स, अपैरल आदि के लिए ऑर्डर हासिल किए।

3. इस बार कौन-सी कैटेगरी में सबसे ज्‍यादा बिक्री हुई? क्‍या अमेजन ने किसी कैटेगरी या प्रोडक्ट्स के संबंध में कोई विशिष्‍ट या भिन्‍न शॉपिंग ट्रेंड देखा?

पहले 48 घंटों के दौरान, सबसे ज्‍यादा बिक्री वाली कैटेगरी रहीं स्‍मार्टफोंस, लार्ज एप्‍लाएंसेस और कंज्‍यूमर इलेक्‍ट्रॉक्सि, जिसमें प्रमुख ब्रांड्स जैसे वनप्‍लस, सैमसंग, एप्‍पल और शाओमी ने रिकॉर्ड बिक्री की। स्‍मार्टफोंस, फैशन और कंज्‍यूमेबल्‍स ने पूरे देश से सबसे ज्‍यादा नए उपभोक्‍ताओं को आकर्षित किया। नए प्रोडक्‍ट्स को बहुत अच्‍छी प्रतिक्रिया मिली, लोकप्रिय नए उत्‍पादों में वनप्‍लस 8टी, सैमसंग एम31 प्राइम एडिशन, वनप्‍लस नॉर्ड (ग्रे एश), एक्‍सबॉक्‍स सीरीज एस, मैगी 2 मिनट देशी चीजी मसाला, सैमसंग 6.5 किग्रा फुली ऑटोमैटिक वॉशिंग मशीन, बीबा और मैक्‍स के नए कलेक्‍शन के साथ 1,100 से ज्‍यादा नए लॉन्‍चेज शामिल हैं।

अन्‍य टॉप-सेलिंग उत्‍पादों में लैपटॉप, हेडफोंस, टैबलेट्स, कैमरा और स्‍मार्टवॉच, टीवी, कंज्यूमेबल्‍स, फैशन आदि शामिल हैं। उपभोक्‍ताओं के बीच स्‍मार्टफोन कैटेगरी सबसे लोकप्रिय बनी रही। आईफोन 11, रेडमी नोट सीरीज, रेडमी 9ए, वनप्‍लस 8टी, वनप्‍लस नॉर्ड और सैमसंग एम31 प्राइम एडिशन Amazon.in पर सबसे लोकप्रिय स्‍मार्टफोंस रहे। दिलचस्‍प बात यह है कि, Amazon.in पर इस बार एक दिन में बेचे गए कुल आईफोन की संख्‍या पिछले साल की पूरी फेस्टिव सेल के दौरान बिके कुल आईफोन से अधिक रही।

इस सीजन में अलेक्‍जा के साथ आने वाले टीवी जैसे वनप्‍लस 43 इंच, वनप्‍लस 32 इंच और सैमसंग 32 इंच के साथ Mi 43 इंच टीवी लोकप्रिय पसंद बने रहे। वर्क फ्रॉम होम प्रोडक्‍ट्स जैसे स्‍टडी टैबल, चेयर और डिशवॉशर भी उपभोक्‍ताओं के बीच काफी लोकप्रिय रहे।

4. ग्राहकों के लिए सुरक्षित डिलीवरी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए अमेजन इंडिया क्‍या कर रही है?

जैसा कि हम कोविड-19 से जुड़ी चुनौतियों का सामना कर रहे हैं, ऐसे में हम पूरी दुनिया में अपने कर्मचारियों और कॉन्‍ट्रैक्‍टर्स की भलाई और सुरक्षा पर बहुत अधिक निवेश और ध्‍यान दे रहे हैं। हम सही सावधानी बरत रहे हैं यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हम विभिन्‍न सरकारी प्राधिकरणों के साथ मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं। अपनी साइट पर कर्मचारियों, सहयोगियों और भागीदारों के लिए सुरक्षात्‍मक स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य उपायों जैसे सोशल डिस्‍टेंसिंग नियमों का पालन करना, फेस मास्‍क का उपयोग और अपने ऑपरेशन साइट्स पर डेली टेम्‍प्रेचर स्‍क्रीनिंग सहित अन्‍य को लागू किया है।

हम अपने सहयोगियों और उपभोक्‍ताओं की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करते हुए इस बड़ी हुई मांग को पूरा करने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार हैं। सुरक्षित और भरोसेमंद डिलीवरी को सुनिश्चित करने और ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल के दौरान उपभोक्‍ता मांग को पूरा करने के लिए, अमेजन ने अपने नेटवर्क में लगभग 200 नए डिलीवरी स्‍टेशन और 10,000 डिलीवरी पार्टनर्स को शामिल कर अपने डिलीवरी इंफ्रास्‍ट्रक्‍चर को मजबूत बनाया है। Amazon.in ने देश के दूरस्‍त इलाकों में उपभोक्‍ताओं तक अपनी सेवाएं पहुंचाने के लिए अपने फुलफिलमेंट सेंटर्स का भी विस्‍तार किया है। 15 राज्‍यों में इसके 60 से अधिक फुलफि‍लमेंट सेंटर्स हैं, जिनकी भंडारण क्षमता 3.2 करोड़ वर्ग फुट से अधिक है। इसके अलावा, अमेजन इंडिया ने अपनी फुलफिलमेंट क्षमता को और मजबूत बनाने के लिए पूरे देश में 5 नए सॉर्ट सेंटर की स्‍थापना करने और 8 मौजूदा सॉर्ट सेंटर्स का विस्‍तार करने की घोषणा की है।

इसके अलावा, हमने देश में फेस्टिव सीजन से पहले अपने ऑपरेशन नेटवर्क में 100,000 से ज्‍यादा सीजनल जॉब के लिए अवसर पैदा किए। नए सीजनल जॉब इस फेस्टिव सीजन में अत्‍यधिक उपभोक्‍ता मांग को पूरा करने के लिए हमारे डिलीवरी अनुभव को बढ़ाने और कंपनी के फुलफि‍लमेंट एवं डिलीवरी क्षमता में तेजी लाने में मदद करेंगे।

5. आपकी फेस्टिव सेल कब तक जारी रहेगी?

महीने भर चले फेस्टिव सीजन सेलीब्रेशन के समाप्‍त होने पर, हमनें अमेजन ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल के तहत ‘फाइनल डेज’ सेल की घोषणा की है, जो 13 नवंबर, 2020 तक चलेगी। उपभोक्‍ता स्‍मार्टफोंस, लार्ज एप्‍लाएंसेस, टीवी, होम एंड किचन प्रोडक्‍ट्स, कंज्‍यूमर इलेक्‍ट्रॉनिक्‍स, फैशन एंड ब्‍यूटी और अन्‍य के विशाल संग्रह पर विक्रेताओं की ओर से स्‍पेशल डील्‍स और ऑफर्स का फायदा उठा सकते हैं। टॉप ब्रांड्स के अलावा, ‘फाइनल डेज’ अमेजन के विभिन्‍न कार्यक्रमों जैसे लोकल शॉप, अमेजन लॉन्‍चपैड, अमेजन सहेली और अमेजन कारीगर के विशिष्‍ट उत्‍पादों के साथ ही साथ हजारों लघु एवं मध्‍यम उद्यमों के सबसे बड़े संग्रह में से चुनकर खरीदारी करने का अवसर प्रदान करेगा।

उपभोक्‍ता टॉप ब्रांड्स के नए स्‍मार्टफोंस और एक्‍सेसरीज पर 40 प्रतिशत तक की छूट, लार्ज एप्‍लाएंसेस और टीवी पर 75 प्रतिशत की छूट, अमेजन फैशन पर 70 प्रतिशत तक की छूट और होम एंड किचन प्रोडक्‍ट्स पर 80 प्रतिशत तक की छूट का फायदा उठा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा वे लैपटॉप पर 30,000 रुपए तक की छूट, अमेजन डिवाइसेस- ईको, फायर टीवी और किंडल पर 50 प्रतिशत तक की छूट भी हासिल कर सकते हैं।

उपभोक्‍ता एसबीआई क्रेडिट कार्ड के साथ न्‍यूनतम 5,000 रुपए या इससे अधिक मूल्‍य के ऑर्डर पर 10 प्रतिशत इंस्‍टैंट बैंक डिस्‍काउंट के साथ बड़ी बचत भी कर सकते हैं। उपभोक्‍ता अमेजन पे लेटर और प्रमुख बैंकों के क्रेडिट कार्ड, डेबिट कार्ड और बजाज फि‍नसर्व कार्ड पर नो-कॉस्‍ट ईएमआई के साथ बड़े बजट की खरीदारी कर सकते हैं। अमेजन पे आईसीआईसीआई बैंक क्रेडिट कार्ड के साथ अनलिमिटेड रिवार्ड प्‍वॉइंट्स हासिल कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा, अमेजन पे के साथ उपभोक्‍ता अमेजन पे यूपीआई का उपयोग कर दिवाली शॉपिंग पर 500 रुपए मूल्‍य के शॉपिंग रिवार्ड हासिल कर सकते हैं। वे इंस्‍टैंट मनी ट्रांसफर और अमेजन पे गिफ्ट कार्ड के साथ दिवाली शगुन भी भेज सकते हैं।

बेहतर प्रोडक्ट्स और ऑफर्स के लिए क्लिक करें-

