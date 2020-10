Rs 1,26,909 crore tax refunds issued



39.14 lakh taxpayers got refunds



Income tax refunds of Rs. 34,532 crore have been issued in 37,21,584 cases



Corporate tax refunds of Rs. 92,376 crore have been issued in 1,92,409 cases



(Till 27th Oct,2020)