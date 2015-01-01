पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • The Price Of 1 Bitcoin Reached 15 Lakh Rupees, This Year It Grew By 170%

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नया रिकॉर्ड:1 बिटकॉइन की कीमत 15 लाख रुपए पर पहुंची, इस साल इनमें 170% की ग्रोथ हुई

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिटकॉइन एक वर्चुअल यानी आभासी मुद्रा है। इसे डिजिटल करेंसी भी कहा जाता है
  • तुरंत मुनाफे के लिए बड़े निवेशक इसका रुख कर रहे हैं
  • कोरोना के बाद मार्च में बिटकॉइन की कीमत 4000 डॉलर प्रति यूनिट के नीचे चली गई थी

क्रिप्टोकरेंसी बिटकॉइन इस साल रिकॉर्ड लेवल पर पहुंच चुका है। बुधवार को इसमें 4.5% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है, और इसके साथ ही बिटकॉइन की कीमत 20,440 डॉलर यानी करीब 15 लाख रुपए प्रति यूनिट पर पहुंच गया है। इस साल इसकी कीमत में 170% से अधिक बढ़ोतरी हुई है। तुरंत मुनाफे के लिए बड़े निवेशक इसका रुख कर रहे हैं जिससे इसकी कीमत तेजी से बढ़ रही है।

इस साल अब तक 170% की ग्रोथ
इस साल अब तक इसकी कीमत 170% बढ़ चुकी है। कोरोना के बाद मार्च में बिटकॉइन की कीमत 4000 डॉलर प्रति यूनिट के नीचे चली गई थी। लेकिन, अब डॉलर के कमजोर होने की वजह से बिटकॉइन ने तेजी से वापसी की है। वहीं सोने की कीमत में हाल में आई गिरावट के कारण भी निवेशकों की क्रिप्टोकरेंसीज में रूचि बढ़ी है।

क्रिप्टोकरेंसी में तेजी की एक वजह ये भी
दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी असेट मैनेजमेंट फर्म ब्लैकरॉक (BLK) ने अनुमान जताया है कि सेफ हेवन चॉइस के तौर पर बिटकॉइन एक दिन गोल्ड की जगह ले सकता है। इसे भी बिटकॉइन की कीमतों में तेजी की वजह माना जा रहा है। छोटी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी में शुमार इथेरियम, XRP, लाइटकॉइन और स्टेलर की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी की वजह से भी बिटकॉइन में तेजी आ रही है।

क्या होता है बिटकॉइन?
बिटकॉइन एक वर्चुअल यानी आभासी मुद्रा है। इसे डिजिटल करेंसी भी कहा जाता है। बिटकॉइन ऐसे करेंसी है जिसे ना तो आप देख सकते हैं और ना ही आप छू सकते हैं। यह इलेक्ट्रॉनिक रूप में ही स्टोर होती है।

2008 में हुई थी शुरुआत
बिटकॉइन की खोज 2008 में हुई थी। आधिकारिक रूप से बिटकॉइन 2009 में लॉन्च हुआ था। भारत में अभी बिटकॉइन समेत किसी भी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी को कानूनी मान्यता नहीं मिली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें