पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Credit Card ; Banking ; There Are 7 Reasons Why Frequent Credit Card Applications Are Being Canceled, Including Reduced Salary

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:बार-बार क्रेडिट कार्ड एप्लीकेशन हो रही है कैंसिल, कम सैलरी सहित हो सकते हैं ये 7 कारण

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यदि आप जल्दी-जल्दी नौकरी बदलते हैं तो ये भी आपके क्रेडिट कार्ड आवेदन के लिए सही नहीं है
  • उन लोगों के क्रेडिट कार्ड एप्लीकेशन भी रिजेक्ट हो सकते हैं जिनका क्रेडिट स्कोर खराब हो
  • अगर आप पहली बार क्रेडिट कार्ड ले रहे हैं तो एक बेसिक, बिना कोई सालाना फीस वाले कार्ड से शुरुआत करें

कई बार आप क्रेडिट कार्ड के लिए अप्लाई करते हैं, लेकिन आपको कार्ड नहीं मिल पाता। ऐसे में अक्सर लोग परेशान होते हैं कि उन्हें क्रेडिट कार्ड क्यों नहीं मिल सका है। दरअसल, बैंक कोई क्रेडिट कार्ड एप्लीकेशन स्वीकार करने या न करने से पहले कई बातों पर ध्यान देता है। आज हम आपको उन कारणों के बारे में बता रहे हैं जिनके कारण क्रेडिट कार्ड एप्लीकेशन रिजेक्ट हो जाती है।

सैलरी कम होना
किसी भी व्यक्ति को क्रेडिट कार्ड जारी करने से पहले बैंक उसकी रीपेमेंट कैपेसिटी को देखते हैं। इसे जानने के लिए बैंक उस व्यक्ति की फॉर्म 16 या सैलरी स्लिप की मांग करते हैं। यदि उसकी सालाना आमदनी बैंक द्वारा तय दायरे में नहीं आती, तो उस व्यक्ति की एप्लिकेशन रिजेक्ट हो जाता है।

क्रेडिट कार्ड लेने में हो रही है मुश्किल, इन 5 बातों को अपनाकर आप भी आसानी से पा सकते हैं कार्ड
खराब क्रेडिट स्कोर
उन लोगों के क्रेडिट कार्ड एप्लीकेशन भी रिजेक्ट हो सकते हैं जिनका क्रेडिट स्कोर खराब हो। अगर आपने अपना कोई लोन डिफॉल्ट किया हो या फिर आप अक्सर अपनी ईएमआई देर से अदा करते हों, तो ऐसी स्थिति में भी आपका क्रेडिट स्कोर खराब हो सकता है।

कई क्रेडिट कार्ड
जिन लोगों के पास कई क्रेडिट कार्ड होते हैं, उनकी एप्लीकेशन भी रिजेक्ट हो सकती है। इसीलिए ज्यादा क्रेडिट कार्ड बनवाने के की बजाए कई क्रेडिट कार्ड रखें।

आपकी पैसों की समस्या को दूर करेगा क्रेडिट कार्ड, इससे ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करने पर मिलता है शानदार कैशबैक और EMI की सुविधा
नो-फ्रिल्‍स कार्ड से करें शुरुआत
अगर आप पहली बार क्रेडिट कार्ड ले रहे हैं तो एक बेसिक, बिना कोई सालाना फीस वाले कार्ड से शुरुआत करें। इस तरह के कार्ड को नो फ्रिल्‍स कार्ड कहते हैं। यह एक कम खर्च लिमिट वाला कार्ड होता है। शुरुआत में ही ज्‍यादा लिमिट वाले क्रेडिट कार्ड के चक्कर में न पड़ें। ज्यादा लिमिट लेने के चक्कर में भी आपका आवेदन रिजेक्ट हो सकता है। इसीलिए अपने पहले कार्ड से एक अच्छी क्रेडिट हिस्‍ट्री बनाएं, इससे बाद आप आसानी से प्रीमियम कार्ड लेने के काबिल बन जाएंगे।

बहुत ज्‍यादा अप्लाई न करें
क्रेडिट कार्ड देने वाले बैंक या नॉन‑बैंकिंग फाइनेंशियल इंस्टिट्यूशन (NBFC) आपकी एप्लीकेशन मंजूर करने से पहले आपकी क्रेडिट हिस्ट्री चेक करते हैं। ऐसे में अगर आपके द्वारा कई बैंकों में और कई कार्ड के लिए अप्लाई कर रखा है तो भी आपका आवेदन रिजेक्ट हो सकता है। इसलिए कार्ड के लिए बहुत ज्‍यादा आवेदन करने से बचें।

डेबिट और क्रेडिट कार्ड का भी कराएं इंश्योरेंस, कार्ड चोरी या गुम होने पर नहीं होगा आर्थिक नुकसान
'नो क्रेडिट हिस्ट्री' से हो सकती है परेशानी
जिस तरह से खराब सिबिल स्कोर क्रेडिट कार्ड के आवेदन को रिजेक्ट करा सकता है, ठीक उसी तरह से नो क्रेडिट हिस्ट्री (यानी पहले से लोन लेने और चुकाने का कोई रिकॉर्ड नहीं होना) भी आवेदन रिजेक्ट करा सकता है। आम तौर पर लोग मानते हैं कि पहले से कोई लोन नहीं है तो क्रेडिट स्कोर ठीक ही होगा, पर ऐसा नहीं होता है। बैंक लोन लेने और चुकाने की क्षमता के आधार को देखते हुए भी क्रेडिट कार्ड देने का फैसला करते हैं। इसलिए नो क्रेडिट हिस्ट्री क्रेडिट कार्ड का आवेदन रिजेक्ट करा सकता है। अगर आपने पहले से लोन नहीं लिया है तो उस बैंक में क्रेडिट कार्ड के लिए आवेदन करें जिस बैंक में आपका सेविंग अकाउंट है। बैंक आपके सेविंग अकाउंट के रिकॉर्ड को देखते हुए क्रेडिट कार्ड इश्यू कर देता है।

जल्दी-जल्दी नौकरी बदलने पर
यदि आप जल्दी-जल्दी नौकरी बदलते हैं तो ये भी आपके क्रेडिट कार्ड आवेदन के लिए सही नहीं है। बार-बार नौकरी बदलने को अस्थिर करियर का संकेत माना जाता है और इसलिए ऐसे व्यक्तियों को क्रेडिट कार्ड देना थोड़ा रिस्की माना जाता है। इससे क्रेडिट कार्ड मिलने की संभावना कम हो जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसात हफ्तों की गिरावट के बाद कोरोना के मामलों में तेजी आई, मौत का आंकड़ा भी बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें