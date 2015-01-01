पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फीचर आर्टिकल:इस दीवाली अपने घर का सपना करें साकार, मात्र 21,000/- में बुक करें अपना फ्लैटसीमित समय के ऑफर का उठाएं लाभ, साथ में पाएं और भी आकर्षक लाभ

29 मिनट पहले
अगर आप अपना घर खरीदने या निवेश के लिए फ्लैट खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं तो यह दीवाली आपके सपनों को सचमुच साकार करने वाली हो सकती है। आप भोपाल के तेजी से विकसित हो रहे कोलार रोड पर मधुबन हाइट्स में स्पेशल ऑफर्स के साथ अपना सपनों का घर मात्र 21000 रुपए में बुक कर सकते हैं। यही नहीं आप घर बुक करने पर 12 सुनहरे ऑफर्स का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। मध्यभारत की अग्रणी रियल एस्टेट कंपनी आशिमा डेवलपर्स और मधुबन ग्रुप द्वारा प्रस्तुत किए गए नवरात्रि उत्सव के 12 ऑफर्स का लाभ अब ग्राहक दीवाली तक उठा सकते हैं। ग्रुप द्वारा ग्राहकों को अधिक फायदा देने के लिए ये ऑफर्स दीवाली तक बढ़ा दिए गए हैं। इस ऑफर के तहत मिलने वाले फायदे इस प्रकार हैं-

  • पजेशन मिलने तक कोई ईएमआई, कोई इंटरेस्ट नहीं
  • प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत 2.67 लाख की सब्सिडी का लाभ
  • किसी भी समय बुकिग कैंसिल करने पर पूरा पैसा वापसी की गारंटी
  • बाय बैक योजना के तहत हर साल 15% गारंटीड रिटर्न
  • रजिस्ट्री फ्री
  • मास्टर बेडरूम में एसी
  • मॉड्यूलर किचन
  • वुडन विंडो एंड डोर पैनलिंग
  • सभी रूम्स में वाल पेपर्स
  • सभी रूम्स में सीलिंग फैन
  • फॉल्स सीलिंग और एलईडी लाइट्स
  • मेन डोर में सेंट्रल लॉक

अपना घर खरीदने या प्रॉपर्टी में निवेश की इच्छा रखने वालों के लिए ये बहुत ही सुनहरा मौका है जहां पर वे मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में कोलार रोड जैसी प्राइम लोकेशन पर रेरा अप्रूव्ड सर्वसुविधायुक्त फ्लैट बुक करके इन अभूतपूर्व ऑफर्स का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। मधुबन ग्रुप द्वारा मधुबन हाइउट्स के जरिए हर किसी की पहुंच में एक ऐसी जीवनशैली लाने का प्रयास किया गया है जिसका सपना आप अभी तक देखते आ रहे थे। मधुबन हाइट्स में बेहद ही आकर्षक कीमतों पर अल्ट्रा मॉडर्न लाइफस्टाइल अपार्टमेंट पेश किए गए हैं, जहां आप अपने बजट से समझौता किए बगैर अपने ड्रीम होम का सपना साकार कर सकते हैं। डी मार्ट के पास प्रियंका नगर, कोलार रोड की प्राइम लोकेशन पर मधुबन हाइट्स के मल्टी-स्टोरी टॉवर के हर फ्लैट की खासियत इसका गार्डन फेसिंग व्यू है। यही नहीं मधुबन हाइट्स में फ्लैट खरीदने पर आपको मिलेंगी ढेरों अन्य सुख सुविधाएं जिनमें शामिल हैं-

1) मंदिर

2) विशाल एंट्रेंस गेट

3) CCTV कैमरा सर्विलांस

4) 40,000 स्क्वेयर फीट का खूबसूरत गार्डन

5) चिल्ड्रन्स प्ले एरिया

6) क्लब हाउस

7) स्विमिंग पूल

8) एयर कंडीशन्ड जिम

9) गार्डन फेसिंग फ्लैट

10) ऑडोरियम हॉल (किट्टी पार्टीज और इंडोर गेम्स के लिए)

11) 24X7 सिक्योरिटी गार्ड उपलब्ध

मधुबन ग्रुप के मधुबन हाइट्स प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर भोपाल के अलावा दूसरे शहरों के लोगों की भी इन्क्वारीज आ रही हैं और लगातार बुकिंग हो रही है। साइट विजिट के लिए कार द्वारा पिकअप और ड्रॉप की सुविधा भी है। आप जल्दी कीजिए कहीं ये सुनहरा मौका आपके हाथ से निकल ना जाए क्योंकि दीवाली ऑफर्स बहुत ही सीमित समय से लिए हैं।

अधिक जानकारी और बुकिंग के लिए आप 6262617128 और 6262617129 पर कॉल कर सकते हैं।

