सुविधा:UIDAI ने दी जानकारी; अब बिना रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर के ऑर्डर कर सकेंगे PVC कार्ड

नई दिल्ली27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आधार कार्ड इस वक्त 3 फॉर्मेट- आधार लेटर, ई-आधार और पीवीसी कार्ड में उपलब्ध है
  • UIDAI ने हाल ही में आधार कार्ड को पॉलिविनाइल क्लोराइड कार्ड (PVC) पर रीप्रिंट कराने की सुविधा दी है
  • आधार कार्ड अब ATM कार्ड की तरह ही पीवीसी कार्ड पर प्रिंट होगा

आधार कार्ड हमारे देश में एक बहुत अहम डॉक्यूमेंट है। ये पहचान पत्र के रूप में ज्यादातर जगह मांगा जाता है। पहले ये एक कागज का कार्ड होता था लेकिन, अब आधार कार्ड को पॉलिविनाइल क्लोराइड कार्ड (PVC) पर रीप्रिंट कराया जा सकता है। यह कार्ड आपके एटीएम या डेबिट कार्ड की तरह आसानी से वॉलेट में आ जाएगा। UIDAI ने ट्वीट करके बताया कि अगर आपके पास आधार के साथ रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर नहीं है तो भी आप नया PVC आधार कार्ड ऑर्डर कर पाएंगे।

UIDAI ने हाल ही में शुरू की PVC कार्ड की सुविधा
UIDAI ने हाल ही में अक्टूबर महीने में आधार कार्ड को पॉलिविनाइल क्लोराइड कार्ड (PVC) पर रीप्रिंट कराने की सुविधा दी है। यह कार्ड आपके एटीएम या डेबिट कार्ड की तरह आसानी से वॉलेट में आ जाएगा। इसके जल्दी खराब होने की भी चिंता नहीं होगी। इस कार्ड को बनाने के लिए 50 रुपए का शुल्क देना होगा।

UIDAI ने दी जानकारी; आधार कार्ड के सभी फॉर्मेट रहेंगे मान्य, PVC कार्ड बनवाना जरूरी नहीं
रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर के बिना इस तरह ऑर्डर करें कार्ड

  • आपको सबसे पहले Aadhaar Number या वर्चुअल आईडी या ईआईडी में से किसी एक को सलेक्ट करना होगा।
  • इसके बाद में कैप्चा कोड डालना है।
  • अब 'My Mobile number is not registered' के सामने दिख रहे बॉक्स पर क्लिक करना होगा।
  • बॉक्स पर क्लिक करते ही आपके सामने मोबाइल नंबर एंटर करने का विकल्प आ जाएगा।
  • यहां मोबाइल नंबर डालें और फिर 'Send OTP' पर क्लिक कीजिए।
  • इसके बाद फिर आपको 50 रुपये के शुल्क का भुगतान करना होगा और आप नया पीवीसी कॉर्ड ऑर्डर कर पाएंगे।

3 फॉर्मेट में आता है आधार
आधार कार्ड इस वक्त 3 फॉर्मेट - आधार लेटर, ई-आधार और पीवीसी कार्ड में उपलब्ध है। PVC कार्ड को हाल ही में लॉन्च किया गया है। UIDAI के अनुसार आधार कार्ड अपने तीनों फॉर्मेट में मान्य है। नागरिक अपनी सुविधानुसार आधार के फॉर्मेट का चुनाव कर सकते हैं। इसलिए ऐसी किसी अफवाह पर ध्यान न दें कि PVC कार्ड, आधार कार्ड के बाकी 2 फॉर्मेट से ज्यादा वैलिड है या फिर ई-आधार मान्य नहीं है।

अब ATM कार्ड की तरह दिखेगा आपका आधार, 50 रुपए में बन जाएगा नया आधार कार्ड
देश में 125 करोड़ लोगों से ज्यादा पास आधार
दिसंबर 2019 में यूनिक आइडेंटिफिकेशन अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (UIDAI) द्वारा जारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार देश में रहने वाले 125 करोड़ नागरिकों के आधार कार्ड बनाए गए हैं। देश में आधार प्रोजेक्ट को 2010 में लागू किया गया था।

