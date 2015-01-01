पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस लेते समय वेटिंग पीरियड का रखें ध्यान, इस अवधि के दौरान कवर नहीं होता इलाज का खर्च

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
सभी हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस प्लान पहले से मौजूद बीमारियों को कवर करते हैं। लेकिन, इन्हें 48 महीने के बाद ही कवर किया जाता है
  • वेटिंग पीरियड 15 दिन से लेकर 4 साल तक का हो सकता है
  • आपको ऐसी कम्पनी से पॉलिसी लेनी चाहिए जिसका वेटिंग पीरियड कम हो

जब हम हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस लेते हैं तो कंपनियां इसके लिए कुछ शर्त रखती हैं। इन्ही में से एक शर्त होती है वेटिंग पीरियड। इसके तहत इंश्योरेंस लेने के कुछ समय बाद तक आपको हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस का लाभ नहीं मिलता है। ये अवधि 15 दिन से लेकर 4 साल तक की हो सकती है। आज हम आपको वेटिंग पीरियड के बारे में बता रहे हैं ताकि हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस लेते समय आप इसका ध्यान रख सकें।

हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस लेते समय वेटिंग पीरियड का रखें ध्यान
हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी खरीदने का मतलब यह नहीं होता कि पॉलिसी खरीदने के पहले दिन से ही इंश्योरेंस कंपनी आपको कवर करने लगेगी। बल्कि, आपको क्लेम करने के लिए थोड़े दिन रुकना पड़ेगा। पॉलिसी खरीदने के बाद से लेकर जब तक आप बीमा कंपनी से कोई लाभ का क्लेम नहीं कर सकते, उस अवधि को एक हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी का वेटिंग पीरियड कहा जाता है। ये अवधि 15 से 90 दिनों तक की हो सकती है। आपको ऐसी कम्पनी से पॉलिसी लेनी चाहिए जिसका वेटिंग पीरियड कम हो।

हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस होने के बावजूद भी इन 5 कारणों से आपको उठाना पड़ सकता है इलाज का खर्च
पहले से मौजूद बीमारियों के लिए ज्यादा रहता है वोटिंग पीरियड
सभी हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस प्लान पहले से मौजूद बीमारियों को कवर करते हैं। लेकिन, इन्हें 48 महीने के बाद ही कवर किया जाता है। कुछ 36 महीने बाद इन्हें कवर करते हैं। हालांकि, पॉलिसी खरीदते वक्त ही पहले से मौजूद बीमारियों के बारे में बताना होता है। ऐसे इस अवधि से पहले अगर आप इन बीमारियों के कारण बीमार पड़ते हैं तो और अस्पताल में भर्ती होते हैं तो इसका खर्च कवर नहीं होगा।

मैटरनिटी के लिए भी रहता है 3 साल तक का वोटिंग पीरियड
सभी हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस आपको मैटरनिटी (मातृत्व) का फायदा नहीं देती हैं, और जो मैटरनिटी लाभ हैं वे 12-36 महीनों के वोटिंग पीरियड के साथ आते हैं। प्रेगनेंसी के लिए भी वेटिंग पीरियड से जुड़े नियम अलग-अलग होते हैं।

'टॉप-अप' प्लान से अपनी हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी को करें अपग्रेड, इससे कम पैसों में मिलेगा ज्यादा फायदा
वेटिंग पीरियड कम करने के लिए क्या करे?
यदि आपको लगता है कि किसी विशेष बीमारी के लिए वेटिंग पीरियड अवधि बहुत लंबी है, तो आप अपनी जेब से थोड़ा अतिरिक्त भुगतान करके इसे कम कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा आप उस कंपनी से इंश्योरेंस खरीद सकते हैं जिसका वेटिंग पीरियड कम हो।

