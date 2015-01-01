पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:बिना सोचे समझें पैसा निवेश करने पर उठाना पड़ सकता है नुकसान, इन 5 बातों का रखें ध्यान

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
किसी भी स्कीम या योजना में निवेश करने से पहले उसके बारे में सही और पूरी जानकारी होना जरूरी है
  • एक तय लक्ष्य होने से आप बेहतर योजना बनाकर अपनी जरूरत को पूरा कर सकेंगे
  • आप कितने समय के लिए अपना पैसा निवेश करना चाहते हैं या कर सकते हैं, इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखें

बिना सोचे समझे कहीं भी पैसा निवेश करने पर आपको बाद में पछताना पड़ सकता है। अपना पैसा निवेश करने पहले अपने फाइनेंशियल गोल (वित्तीय लक्ष्यों) को ध्यान में रखना बहुत जरूरी है। इसके अलावा भी ऐसे कई फैक्टर हैं जिन पर हमें पैसा निवेश करने से पहले ध्यान देना चाहिए। आज हम आपको इन फैक्टर्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं।

क्यों कर रहे हैं निवेश ये समझना जरूरी
अगर आप निवेश करने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो सबसे पहले आपका ये जानना जरूरी है कि आप निवेश किस लिए कर रहे हैं। एक तय लक्ष्य होने से आप बेहतर योजना बनाकर अपनी जरूरत को पूरा कर सकेंगे। मान लीजिए आपको 3 साल बाद 2 लाख रुपए की जरूरत है तो आप अभी से किसी ऐसी स्कीम जैसे रिकरिंग अकाउंट (RD) और म्यूचुअल फंड (SIP) सहित अन्य किसी ऐसी जगह 5 हजार रुपए महीने निवेश कर सकते हैं जहां से आपको सालाना 7% ब्याज मिले। इससे आपको 3 साल बाद करीब 2 लाख 6 हजार रुपए मिलेंगे। इसी तरह आपको भी अपने वित्तीय लक्ष्यों को ध्यान में रखकर निवेश करना चाहिए।

कितने समय के लिए करना चाहते हैं निवेश
आप कितने समय के लिए अपना पैसा निवेश करना चाहते हैं या कर सकते हैं, इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखें। क्योंकि कई सेविंग स्कीम और योजनाएं लॉक इन पीरियड के साथ आती हैं। यानी इस पीरियड में आप अपना निवेश किया हुआ पैसा नहीं निकाल सकेंगे। इसीलिए इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखें कि आप जहां निवेश कर रहे हैं उसमें लॉक इन पीरियड तो नहीं हैं और अगर है तो कितना है।

रिस्क कैपेसिटी को समझना जरूरी
रिस्क उठाने की क्षमता हर इंसान की अलग-अलग होती है। ऐसे में कहीं भी निवेश करने से पहले अपनी रिस्क उठाने की क्षमता का आकलन करें। क्योंकि अपनी क्षमता से ज्यादा रिस्क लेने पर अगर कुछ गड़बड़ होती है तो आप मुश्किल में फंस सकते हैं।

यहां निवेश कर रहे हैं उसकी पूरी जानकारी होना जरूरी
किसी भी स्कीम या योजना में निवेश करने से पहले उसके बारे में सही और पूरी जानकारी होना जरूरी है। अधूरी जानकारी के साथ किसी भी जगह निवेश करना करने से आपको नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है।

निवेश विकल्पों की ठीक से तुलना करना जरूरी
आपकी एक गलती आपकी सालों की कमाई बर्बाद कर सकती है। ऐसे में कहीं भी पैसा लगाने से पहले निवेश विकल्पों की तुलना ठीक से करना चाहिए। आपको देखना चाहिए कि किस स्कीम या योजना ने बीते सालों में कितना रिटर्न दिया हैं और यहां निवेश करना सुरक्षित है या नहीं।

