पर्सनल फाइनेंस:1 साल के लिए FD कराने का बना रहे हैं प्लान, तो यहां जान लें कौन सा बैंक दे रहा ज्यादा ब्याज

नई दिल्लीकुछ ही क्षण पहले
देश का सबसे बड़ा बैंक SBI 1 साल की एफडी पर 4.90% का सालाना ब्याज दे रहा है
  • इंडसंड बैंक 1 साल की एफडी पर 7% का सालाना ब्याज दे रहा है
  • आरबीएल बैंक 1 साल की एफडी पर 6.75% का सालाना ब्याज दे रहा है

इस दिनों अगर आप 1 साल की फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट (FD) कराने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो इससे पहले आपका ये जानना बहुत जरूरी है कि कौन सा बैंक इस पर कितना ब्याज दे रहा है। हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि देश के मुख्य बैंक 1 साल के लिए निवेश पर कितना ब्याज दे रहे हैं, ताकि आप अपने हिसाब से अपना पैसा सही जगह निवेश कर सकें।

कौन सा बैंक दे रहा कितना ब्याज

बैंकब्याज दर (%)निवेश (रु)1 साल बाद कितना मिलेगा (रु)
इंडसंड बैंक7.001 लाख107,186
आरबीएल बैंक6.751 लाख106,923
यस बैंक6.751 लाख106,923
डीसीबी बैंक6.501 लाख106,660
बंधन बैंक5.751 लाख105,875
पोस्ट ऑफिस5.501 लाख105,406
केनरा बैंक5.301 लाख105,406
पंजाब एंड सिंध बैंक5.301 लाख105,354
बैंक ऑफ इंडिया5.251 लाख105,354
यूनियन बैंक5.201 लाख105,302

SBI दे रहा 5% से भी कम ब्याज

देश का सबसे बड़ा बैंक SBI 1 साल की फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट पर 4.90% ब्याज दे रहा है। इस हिसाब से अगर आप यहां 1 लाख रुपए निवेश करते हैं तो आपको 1 साल बाद 104,990 रुपए मिलेंगे।

