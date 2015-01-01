पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Loan ; Loan Restructuring ; Banking ; You Are Planning To Get Loan Restructuring Done, So Firstly Know What Will Be The Effect On You

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग कराने का बना रहे हैं प्लान, तो पहले जान लें इसका आप पर क्या असर होगा

नई दिल्ली5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग उस ग्राहक के लोन की होगी जिसने पिछले कुछ समय से किश्तों का भुगतान नहीं किया है
  • आप कार लोन, होम लोन, पर्सनल लोन या किसी भी तरह के कर्ज की रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग करा सकते हैं
  • आरबीआई के मुताबिक, 31 दिसंबर तक लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग का लाभ लिया जा सकेगा

आरबीआई ने कर्जदाताओं को राहत देते हुए बैंकों को उन कर्जदारों के लिए लोन को रिस्ट्रक्चर्ड करने को कहा है, जिन्हें कोरोना काल में आर्थिक तंगी के कारण लोन चुकाने में परेशानी हो रही है। ऐसे में अगर आप भी लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग कराने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो इससे पहले इसके प्रभावों के बारे में जानना जरूरी है। बिना सोचे समझे लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग कराने पर आपको नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है। हम आपको इसके बारे में बता रहे हैं ताकि आप अपने हिसाब से सही निर्णय ले सकें।

क्रेडिट स्कोर पर पड़ेगा नकारात्मक प्रभाव
जिस समय लोन मोराटोरियम की घोषणा की गई थी, उस समय यह कहा गया था कि इसका फायदा लेने वालों के क्रेडिट स्कोर पर इसका कोई भी विपरीत प्रभाव नहीं पड़ेगा। लेकिन लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग के मामले में, ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की गई है। लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग का विकल्प प्रत्यक्ष या अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से आपके क्रेडिट स्कोर को प्रभावित कर सकता है। जब आप भविष्य में कहीं लोन के लिए अप्लाई करेंगे तो ये आपकी प्रोफाइल में दिखेगा और इस पर नकारात्मक प्रभाव डालेगा। ऐसे में अगर आप भविष्य में फिर से लोन लेने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग लेने से आपको बचना चाहिए।

काम की बात:अब आप अपने किसी भी कर्ज का समय बढ़ा सकते हैं, आरबीआई ने दी रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग की सुविधा, दो साल तक होगी वैलिड
रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग के लिए चुकानी होगी कीमत
रिस्ट्रक्चर्ड लोन पर आपको अलग से प्रोसेसिंग फीस देना होगी। इसके अलावा आपको वर्तमान लोन की तुलना में अधिक ब्याज दर देनी पड़ सकती है। रिस्ट्रक्चर्ड लोन में लोन चुकाने की अवधि बढ़ जाएगी इस कारण आपको पहले की तुलना में ज्यादा ब्याज चुकाना होगा। इसीलिए समझदारी इसी में है कि रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग सुविधा का लाभ लेने की बजाए इसी लोन को उपलब्ध संसाधनों के आधार पर चुकाने की कोशिश करें।

भविष्य में लोन लेने की क्षमता पर पड़ेगा असर
लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग का विकल्प चुनने से आपके लोन की अवधि बढ़ जाएगी। इसका मतलब है कि आपकी लोन लेने की क्षमता लम्बे समय के लिए कम हो जाएगी। मान लीजिए आप अपने लोन को रिस्ट्रक्चर करके 5 साल की जगह 10 साल का करा लेते हैं। ऐसे में हो सकता है कि आप अब 10 साल तक नया लोन न ले सकें। हो सकता है बैंक आपको तब तक नया लोन न दें जब तक आपका पिछला लोन न चुक जाए या आपकी आमदनी न बढ़ जाए। इसीलिए अपनी भविष्य की जरूरत के हिसाब से लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग का विकल्प चुनना चाहिए।

सभी बैंक अकाउंट्स को आधार से जोड़ना जरूरी, ऑनलाइन चेक करें आपका खाता लिंक है या नहीं
अन्य निवेश के जरिए पूरा करें लोन
लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग का विकल्प चुनने से बेहतर है कि अगर आपके पास कोई फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट है या आपके PF अकाउंट में पर्याप्त पैसा है तो आप यहां से पैसा निकालकर अपने लोन का भुगतान कर सकते हैं। आप फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट पर जरूरत के हिसाब से लोन लेकर भी अपना लोन चुका सकते हैं। ये लोन आपको काफी कम ब्याज दर पर मिल सकता है।

कौन ले सकता है इसका लाभ?
रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग उस ग्राहक के लोन की होगी जिसने पिछले कुछ समय से किश्तों का भुगतान नहीं किया है। जो ग्राहक रेगुलर ईएमआई दे रहे हैं, वे इस सुविधा का लाभ नहीं उठा पाएंगे। आरबीआई के मुताबिक, 31 दिसंबर तक लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग का लाभ लिया जा सकेगा।

PF अकाउंट पर ज्यादा ब्याज के साथ ही मिलते हैं कई फायदे, मिलता है 6 लाख का मुक्त इंश्योरेंस
रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग में क्या-क्या हो सकता है?
रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग के तहत मान लीजिए आपकी ईएमआई 10 हजार महीने की है। आपने 4 महीने नहीं भरा है। और आपका लोन का समय 5 साल बाकी है। तो बैंक आपकी यह 4 महीने की ईएमआई उसी 5 साल में बांट देगा। यही नहीं, आप चाहते हैं कि आपकी ईएमआई की राशि कम हो जाए तो आप बैंक से अपने कर्ज भरने की समय सीमा बढ़वा सकते हैं। इससे आपको यह फायदा होगा कि आपकी ईएमआई मासिक कम हो जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसुप्रीम कोर्ट की उद्धव सरकार को फटकार- अगर सरकार किसी को निशाना बनाए तो उसकी हिफाजत के लिए हम हैं - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें