Dainik Bhaskar Jan 12, 2020, 12:20 PM IST

Get ready to travel between #Mumbai & #Ahmedabad at high-speed on the #IRCTC #TejasExpress. With state-of the-art facilities provided onboard, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will embark on its inaugural run on 17 Jan'20. To book, visit https://t.co/e14vjdPrzt