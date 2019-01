क्रम संख्या ब्रॉडकास्टर का नाम चैनल का नाम चैनल कैटेगरी चैनल की भाषा

1 9X MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED 9X NON-NEWS HINDI

2 9X JALWA (PHIR SE 9X) NON-NEWS HINDI/ENGLISH /BENGALI&ALL INDIAN INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

3 9X JHAKAAS (9X MARATHI) NON-NEWS MARATHI

4 9XM NON-NEWS HINDI/ENGLISH /BENGALI&ALL INDIAN INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

5 9XO (9XM VELVET) NON-NEWS HINDI

6 Housefull Action (earlier 9X BAJAO (Earlier 9X BAJAAO & 9X BANGLA) NON-NEWS HINDI

7 A ONE NEWS TIME BROADCASTING PRIVATE LIMITED TV 24 NEWS HINDI/ PUNJABI/ ENGLISH

8 A.R. RAIL VIKAS SERVICES PVT. LTD. BHASKAR NEWS (AP 9) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH, MARATHI AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

9 SATYA NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH, MARATHI AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

10 AADRI ENTERTAINMENT AND MEDIA WORKS PVT.LTD. Mahua Plus (earlier AGRO ROYAL TV (Earlier AADRI WELLNESS) NON-NEWS TELUGU/HINDI/ENGLISH/GUJARATI/TAMIL/KANNADA/BENGALI/MALAYALAM

11 Shiva Shakthi Sai TV (earlier BENZE TV (Earlier AADRI ENRICH) NON-NEWS TELUGU/HINDI/ENGLISH/GUJARATI/TAMIL/KANNADA/BENGALI/MALAYALAM

12 AAMODA BROADCASTING COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED ABN ANDHRA JYOTHI NEWS TELUGU

13 AAP MEDIA PVT.LTD. ANJAN TV NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

14 AASTHA BROAD CASTING NETWORK LIMITED ARIHANT NON-NEWS HINDI/GUJRATI/ENGLISH

15 ABP NEWS NETWORK PVT. LTD. (Earlier MEDIA CONTENT AND COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED) ABP ASMITA (Earlie ABP SAMACHAR GUJARATI, ABP Sanjha) NEWS GUJARATI

16 ABP NEWS NETWORK PVT. LTD. (Earlier MEDIA CONTENT AND COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED) ABP NEWS (earlier STAR NEWS) NEWS HINDI/ENGLISH/MARATHI

17 AETN 18 Media Pvt. Ltd History TV 18 Tamil NON-NEWS Tamil, English and all other scheduled Indian Languages

18 Airtravel Enterprises India Limited ATE TV NEWS MALAYALAM & ENGLISH

19 AJI INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE LIMITED AL JAZEERA ENGLISH NEWS ENGLISH

20 ALLIANCE BROADCASTING PRIVATE LIMITED NEWS 7 TAMIL (Earlier REAL ESTATE ) NEWS ENGLISH/ REGIONAL LANGUAGES

21 ALLIANCE STRATEGIES LIMITED K NEWS INDIA (earlier MAGIK / Bhojpuria Magic) NEWS HINDI/Bhojpuri, Kumaoni & Garhwali

22 AM Television Pvt. Ltd PRAG (earlier NEWS BANGLA) NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI/ NORTH EASTERN LANGUAGES

23 RENGONI NON-NEWS ASSAMESE

24 AMRITA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED AMRITA NEWS MALAYALAM/ HINDI/ ENGLISH

25 ANDHRAPRABHA PUBLICATIONS LIMITED INDIA AHEAD (EARLIER BHAARAT TODAY, BHARAT TODAY (Earlier YOUR NEWS)) NEWS ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

26 Angel Admark Pvt. Ltd. XCLUSIVE TV (Anugraha Malyalam) NON-NEWS Hindi, English, All Indian Languages

27 ANGEL BROADCASTING NETWORK PVT. LTD. (Earlier TRINITY TELEVISION PRIVATE LIMITED) ANGEL TV NON-NEWS TAMIL/ ENGLISH AND OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

28 ANGEL MEDIA NETWORK PVT LTD GOD TV NON-NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI/ TAMIL

29 ARADANA BROADCASTING INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE LIMITED ARADANA NON-NEWS TELUGU/ ENGLISH/ HINDI

30 ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd Republic TV NEWS English and Hindi

31 ARPAN MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED IND 24 (earlier Live India Kannada, NEWS SUPER FAST) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

32 ASHIRWAD TELENETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED ASHIRWAD NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ OTHER NORTH INDIAN LANGUAGES

33 MOVIES HOUSE (Earleir ASHIRWAD CLASSIC) NON-NEWS HINDI ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

34 Studio One + (earlier ASHIRWAD Gold) NON-NEWS HINDI ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

35 ASHOKA PRODUCTIONS AND COMMUNICATION PVT LTD News 1 India (earlier High News (earlier News1 India, CEE NEWS) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

36 SUPER TV (earlier CEE VANDANA/Adhyatm) NON-NEWS HINDI,ENGLISH & ALL OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES.

37 ASIANET NEWS NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED ASIANET NEWS NEWS MALAYALAM

38 SUVARNA NEWS NEWS KANNADA/ ENGLISH

39 Asnani Builders & Developers Ltd Anaadi TV NEWS All Indian Languages

40 ASPIRATION MEDIA PVT. LTD. TOLLY WOOD NON-NEWS ENGLISH/ REGIONAL LANGUAGES

41 ASSOCIATED BROADCASTING COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED NEWS 9 NEWS GUJARATI/ MARATHI/ HINDI/ KANNADA/ MALAYALAM/ TELUGU/ TAMIL/ ENGLISH/ OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

42 TV 1 NEWS MARATHI/ HINDI/ TELUGU/ MALAYALAM/ KANNADA/ TAMIL/ ENGLISH/ OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

43 TV 9 NEWS MARATHI/ HINDI/ KANNADA/ MALAYALAM/ TELUGU/ TAMIL/ ENGLISH/ OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

44 TV9 AP (Earlier known as TV 9 KOLKATA) NEWS GUJARATI/ MARATHI/ HINDI/ KANNADA/ MALAYALAM/ TELUGU/ TAMIL/ ENGLISH AND OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

45 TV9 GUJARAT NEWS GUJARATI/ MARATHI/ HINDI/ KANNADA/ MALAYALAM/ TELUGU/ TAMIL/ ENGLISH/ OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

46 TV9 KANNADA NEWS MARATHI/ HINDI/ KANNADA/ MALAYALAM/ TELUGU/ TAMIL/ ENGLISH/ OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

47 TV9 MUMBAI NEWS MARATHI/ HINDI/ KANNADA/ MALAYALAM/ TELUGU/ TAMIL/ ENGLISH/ OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

48 AVANTI MEDIA LIMITED TV 100 (Earlier known as AVANTI SAMACHAR) NEWS HINDI AND OTHER DIALECT

49 AY BROADCAST FOUNDATION Athmeeyayathra (earlier AY TV) NON-NEWS MALAYALAM/ ENGLISH

50 B4U TELEVISION NETWORK I PVT. LTD. B4U MOVIES NON-NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI

51 B4U MUSIC NON-NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI

52 Bangla Entertainment Pvt. Ltd Sony Tec Non-NEWS All Indian Languages

53 BHARAT BROADCASTING NETWORK LIMITED JAI HIND NEWS MALAYALAM

54 BHARAT HYDEL PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED NETWORK 10 NEWS HINDI

55 Bhole Baba Real Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd. AHSAS (Earlier Daati Ahsas) NON-NEWS Hindi, English and All Other Indian Schedules Languages

56 INH 24x7 (earlier INDIAN CRIME (Earlier NAV JAGRITI & NSN News) NEWS Hindi, English and All Other Indian Schedules Languages

57 BIZZ NEWS PRIVATE LIMITED BIZZ NEWS NEWS GUJARATI

58 BLOOMBERG TELEVISION PRODUCTION SERVICES PVT. LTD. BLOOMBERG TELEVISION ASIA-PACIFIC FEED NEWS ENGLISH

59 BnB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd BNB NON-NEWS English, Hindi, Punjabi & all Indian Languages

60 BPL MEDIA LIMITED LIVING INDIA NEWS (Earlier FW News (REPORTER 24*7) NEWS HINDI AND OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

61 BRAHMAPUTRA TELE-PRODUCTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED DY 365 NEWS ASSAMESE/ HINDI/ ENGLISH

62 Jonack (earlier DHOOM /DY 365 ENTERTAINMENT) NON-NEWS ASSAMESE

63 NEWS 11 (Earlier DY-365 UP) NEWS HINDI/ BHOJPURI

64 BRAND VALUE COMMUNICATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED DHOOM MUSIC BANGLA NON-NEWS BENGALI

65 NEWS TIME ASSAM NEWS ASSAMI

66 NEWS TIME BANGLA NEWS BENGALI

67 RUPASI BANGLA NON-NEWS BENGALI & Aasam

68 BROADCAST INITIATIVES LIMITED LIVE INDIA NEWS HINDI

69 CABSAT CHANNEL PRIVATE LIMITED AUSTRALIA NETWORK NEWS ENGLISH

70 DW TV NEWS GERMAN/ ENGLISH

71 CALCUTTA TELEVISION NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED CALCUTTA NEWS (Earlier UTTAR BANGLA AKD & C BANGLA) NEWS BENGALI

72 CTVN-AKD-PLUS NEWS BENGALI

73 CAPTAIN MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED CAPTAIN NEWS NEWS TAMIL/ ENGLISH

74 CAPTAIN TV NEWS TAMIL/ ENGLISH

75 CATVISION LTD. (Earlier CATVISION PRODUCTS LTDatvision Ltd. Euro News NEWS French, English, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Arabic

76 FRANCE 24 NEWS FRENCH

77 TV 5 MONDE NEWS FRENCH

78 Cauvery Power Trading Chennai Pvt. Ltd Cauvery News NEWS Tamil

79 CHANNEL BHARAT ENTERTAINMENT PRIVATE LIMITED IMAYAM TV NEWS TAMIL ENGLISH/ OTHER REGIONAL LANGUAGES

80 CHANNEL NO 2 NEWS MEDIA PVT LTD CHANNEL 2 NEWS PUNJABI/ HINDI/ ENGLISH / ALL OTHER SCHEDULED INDIAN LANGUAGES

81 CHARHDIKALA PUBLICATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED CHARDIKALA TIME TV NEWS PUNJABI/ ENGLISH/ OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

82 Chennai Murasu Private Limited Malai Murasu Seithikal NEWS Tamil

83 CHRISTU KRUPA BROADCASTING PVT LTD CALVARY TV NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

84 Cinema 24x7 Pvt. Ltd NT1 NON-NEWS Hindi, English and all scheduled Indian Languages

85 NT2 NON-NEWS Hindi, English and all scheduled Indian Languages

86 NT3 NON-NEWS Hindi, English and all scheduled Indian Languages

87 NT4 NON-NEWS Hindi, English and all scheduled Indian Languages

88 NT5 NON-NEWS Hindi, English and all scheduled Indian Languages

89 NT6 NON-NEWS Hindi, English and all scheduled Indian Languages

90 NT7 NON-NEWS Hindi, English and all scheduled Indian Languages

91 CITY NETWORK BROADCAST CONVERGENCE PVT LTD WOW CINEMA (Earlier TV PUNJABI) NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

92 City Pulse Media India Pvt. Ltd. ( transferred from ANOLI HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED ) Paras-CITY Pulse NON-NEWS HINDI

93 Cobol Communications Pvt. Ltd. Satkar NON-NEWS English and All Indian Languages

94 COMSAT SYSTEM PRIVATE LIMITED TV 7/ TV3 HEALTH PLANET NON-NEWS ENGLISH/ TELUGU/ HINDI

95 COXSWAIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED KAVASAM TV (Earlier Archana, SPACETOON KIDS TV) NON-NEWS HINDI/ MARATHI

96 Music Zone (earlier 7 S MUSIC, NILCHAKARA) NON-NEWS South Indian languages and all other scheduled languages

97 RAKSHANA TV NON-NEWS TELUGU/ HINDI

98 SHOPPING ZONE NON-NEWS HINDI/ MARATHI

99 SWARA SAGAR (Earlier LAKSHYYA ENTERTAINMENT, SUPER STAR-JOSH) NON-NEWS TAMIL, TELUGU, KANNADA, MALAYALAM AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

100 CREATIVE CHANNEL ADVERTISING AND MARKETING PRIVATE MANORANJAN MOVIES (Earlier Manoranjan Music) NON-NEWS Hindi

101 MANORANJAN TV NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH/ OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

102 CSL INFOMEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED JAN TV NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

103 DAKSHIN MEDIA GAMING SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED TEN CRICKET (Earlier known as PLAY TV) NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ MARATHI/ TAMIL/ TELUGU/ MALAYALAM

104 DERA TELEVISIONS PRIVATE LIMITED MUNSIF TV NEWS URDU/ HINDI/ ENGLISH/ REGIONAL LANGUAGES

105 DEVBHUMI BROADCAST PRIVATE LIMITED KHABAR FAST NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH, AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

106 DEVKRIPA VYAPAAR PVT LTD AKHON SAMAY NEWS BENGALI AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

107 DHARM MEDIA VENTURES PRIVATE LIMITED Naaptol Malayalam (earlier DHARM SANGEET) NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

108 DIKSAT TRANSWORLD LIMITED AASEERVATHAM NEWS KANNADA

109 CUSINE TV NEWS ENGLISH

110 WIN TV NEWS TAMIL

111 WIN TV - U.P. NEWS HINDI

112 DILIP BUILDCON PRIVATE LIMITED DNN NEWS HINDI

113 DIRECT NEWS PRIVATE LIMITED (Earlier INX NEWS PRIVATE LIMITED) IMN NEWS (NEWS X) NEWS ENGLISH/HINDI

114 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATION LIMITED DSPORT HD NON-NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI OTHER LOCAL LANGUAGES IN INDIA

115 DISHA MEDIA PVT. LTD. (earlier DHALIWAL ENTERTAINMENT PVT LTD) DISHA NEWS CHANNEL (Earlier known as DHALIWAL TV) NEWS HINDI/ PUNJABI/ ENGLISH OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

116 DISNEY BROADCASTING INDIA LTD. (Earlier UTV ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION LIMITED) UTV MOVIES INTERNATIONAL NON-NEWS HINDI

117 DIVYA BROADCASTING NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED DIVYA NON-NEWS HINDI/ PUNJABI/ ENGLISH/ URDU

118 E24 Glamour Ltd. (Earlier known as B.A.G. GLAMOUR LIMITED) DARSHAN 24 (Earlier LIFE 24) NON-NEWS ENGLISH/HINDI

119 E 24 NON-NEWS ENGLISH/HINDI

120 EASTERN MEDIA LIMITED ARRA (Earlier known as MANJARI) NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGE

121 KANAK NEWS (Earlier KANAK TV & KANAK SAMBAD) NEWS ORIYA

122 EASWARI MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED PENGAL NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

123 ENTER 10 TELEVISION PRIVATE LIMITED BHOJPURI CINEMA NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

124 Dangal (earlier ENTER 10 MOVIES ) NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH

125 ENTERR 10 NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH

126 Enter 10 Bangla NON-NEWS All Indian Languages

127 FAKT MARATHI (Earlier AAPLA TALKIES, It's CINEMA, (LUCK TV) NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

128 Shaandaar Cinema NON-NEWS all Indian Languages

129 ESSENCE TELEVISION PVT.LTD. GRACE TV (Earlier PHENO TV & NEWS MAKERS) NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

130 EXCLUSIVE VISION BROADCAST PVT. LTD. Lord Buddha TV (earlier LORD BUDDHA SHARNAM TV (Earlier SHARNAM) NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH & ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

131 EXCLUSIVE VISION MEDIA PVT. LTD. Zingaat (earlier E AWAZ INDIA (EARLIER:AINDI (EARLIER: TULSI TV (Earlier VEDAS OM TV))) NON-NEWS ENGLISH, HINDI & ALL INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGE

132 EXPRESS BROADCASTING PRIVATE LIMITED Sanskriti TV (earlier Zonet Zawlbuk , earlier EN TV) NEWS PUNJABI/ HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

133 F7 BROADCAST PVT. LTD. (Earlier R & AAR Communication (P) Ltd.) NEWS WORLD INDIA (earlier NAMOSTUTE INDIA, RR News ) NEWS Hindi, English and other Indian scheduled languages

134 FAME MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED 4TV NEWS (Earlier RVS News & RUDR NEWS ) NEWS HINDI ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

135 FUTURE VISION BROADCAT PRIVATE LIMITED India Watch (earlier INDIA NOW , Earlier INE LIVE) NEWS HINDI/ENGLISH ALL INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGE

136 GLOBAL TELECASTING PVT. LTD. Naaptol telugu (earlier Cine 21, GT ENTERTAINMENT) NON-NEWS ENGLISH, HINDI AND ALL OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

137 GN INFOMEDIA PVT LTD MANGALAM (Earlier REPORTER 24X7, GN News, GNN NEWS) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

138 WHISTLE TV (Earlier known as GN Bhakti GNN BHAKTI /GNN ENTERTAINMENT) NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

139 G-NEXT MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED PTC CHAK DE NON-NEWS HINDI/PUNJABI

140 PTC NEWS NEWS HINDI/PUNJABI

141 PTC PUNJABI NON-NEWS HINDI/ PUNJABI

142 God Media Pvt. Ltd. Peace of Mind NON-NEWS Hindi, English and All other Indian Scheduled & World Languages

143 Gokann International Media Pvt. Ltd 7S Music ( Earlier MAAS TV) NON-NEWS All Indian Languages

144 GOOD NEWS CHANNEL PRIVATE LIMITED Goodnews TV NON-NEWS English

145 Nambikkai Television NON-NEWS Tamil

146 SUBHA VAARTHA NON-NEWS TELUGU

147 SUBHSANDESH NON-NEWS HINDI

148 GOODNESS MEDIA PVT LTD GOODNESS TV NON-NEWS MALYALAM/ ENGLISH

149 Graphisads Private Limited PRERNA NON-NEWS Hindi, English and other Indian scheduled languages

150 GUJARAT NEWS BROADCASTING PVT.LTD. V TV NEWS GUJARATI,HINDI & ENGLISH.

151 GULISTAN TV NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED GULISTAN NEWS NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH, PUNJABI AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

152 HARI BHOOMI COMMUNICATIONS PVT. LIMITED (EARLIER KNOWN AS LEGEND TRAVEL PVT LTD) JANTA TV NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

153 HBN ENTERTAINMENT AND BROADCASTING PVT LTD SADA CHANNEL NON-NEWS ENGLISH, HINDI AND ALL INDIAN REGIONAL LANGUAGES

154 HBN Network Private Limited (Earlier TELEBRANDS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED) HBN NON-NEWS Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil & English

155 HHP BROADCASTING SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED DABANGG NON-NEWS HINDI

156 HINDUSTAN BROADCASTING COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED HBC NEWS NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH OTHER NORTH INDIAN LANGUAGES

157 HORIZON SATELLITE SERVICE PVT LTD Malai Murasu (Earlier Jai Tamil TV Earlier known as HORIZON NEWS) NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGE

158 HORIZON SATELLITE SERVICE PVT LTD Y TV (Earlier known as Voice 24 Tripura/Horizon News 24x7) NEWS English and any other Indian Languages

159 HYDERABAD MEDIA HOUSE LIMITED HM TV NEWS TELUGU/ HINDI/ ENGLISH/ NORTH INDIAN LANGUAGES

160 IMAGE BROADCASTING INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED CVR Health NEWS TELUGU, ENGLISH, HINDI, KANNADA, TAMIL, MALAYALAM

161 IMAGE BROADCASTING INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED CVR News NEWS TELUGU, ENGLISH, HINDI, KANNADA, TAMIL, MALAYALAM

162 CVR News English NEWS Hindi,English & ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

163 CVR Spiritual Om NON-NEWS Hindi,English & ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

164 IMPACT TELEVISION PRIVATE LIMITED RM-RUJUMARGAM FROM DARKNESS TO LIGHT (earlier MU ODIA, KATHA TV) NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

165 INDEPENDENT NEWS SERVICE PVT. LTD INDIA TV NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI

166 INDIA TV WIZ NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI

167 INDIRA TELEVISION LIMITED Sakshi NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH

168 INDO ASIAN NEWS CHANNEL PVT LTD REPORTER NEWS MALAYALAM

169 INFORMATION TV PRIVATE LIMITED Free TV NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ NORTH INDIAN LANGUAGES

170 India News NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH AND NORTH INDIAN REGIONAL LANGUAGES

171 India News Haryana NEWS HINDI

172 India News Madhya Pradesh Chattisgarh NEWS HINDI/ OTHER NORTH INDIAN REGIONAL LANGUAGES

173 India News Punjab NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER NORTH INDIAN LANGUAGES

174 India News Rajasthan NEWS HINDI/ OTHER NORTH INDIAN REGIONAL LANGUAGES

175 India News Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI

176 NewsX Kannada NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH AND OTHER NORTH INDIAN LANGUAGES

177 J.S.D. DATA INFOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED EXPRESS TV NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGE

178 JAIN STUDIOS LIMITED JAIN TV NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH

179 JAINSON MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED PBN (earlier SAMACHAR 24X7) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

180 Janam Multi Media Ltd. Janam NEWS English and all other schedule language

181 JANAPRIYA COMMUNICATION LTD. TWENTY FOUR (Earlier JANAPRIYA) NEWS MALAYALAM /ENGLISH & ALL OTHER SPECIFIED LANGUAGE

182 JANVANI BROADCASTING CORPORATION LIMITED (Earlier PEARLS BROADCASTING CORPORATION PRIVATE LIMITED) P7 GUJARATI NON-NEWS GUJRATI/ENGLISH/ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

183 SNEHA TV (EARLIER P7 NEWS BEFORE THAT PBC TV) NEWS PUNJABI, ENGLISH/ OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

184 JEEVAN TELECASTING CORPORATION LIMITED JEEVAN TV NEWS MALAYALAM

185 JOSH MEDIA VISION PVT LTD MBC TV (VON JANTA KI AWAAZ) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ BENGALI

186 JSK MULTI PRODUCTS PVT. LTD. (earlier KANSAN NEWS PRIVATE LIMITED) DAY N NIGHT NEWS NEWS PUNJABI/ HINDI/ ENGLISH

187 K.K. MEDIA PRODUCTION PVT.LTD. TOP(EARLIER: OM BANGLA ) NON-NEWS BENGALI,HINDI,ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

188 KALAIGNAR TV PRIVATE LIMITED KALAIGNAR CHITHIRAM NON-NEWS TAMIL

189 KALAIGNAR ISAI ARUVI NEWS TAMIL

190 KALAIGNAR MURASU NON-NEWS TAMIL

191 KALAIGNAR SEITHIGAL NEWS TAMIL

192 KALAIGNAR SIRIPPOLI NON-NEWS TAMIL

193 KALAIGNAR TV NEWS TAMIL

194 Kalinga Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Kalinga TV NEWS Hindi, English, Oriya and all other schedule Indian language

195 KAMADHENU TELEFILMS PRIVATE LIMITED Ayush TV (earlier AYURVEDA TV, SREE TV) NON-NEWS HINDI, TELUGU, KANNADA, TAMIL, MALYALAM, ENGLISH

196 KAMADHENU TELEFILMS PRIVATE LIMITED SRI SANKARA NON-NEWS HINDI/ TELUGU/ KANNADA/ TAMIL/ MALAYALAM/ ENGLISH

197 KAMYAB TELEVISION PRIVATE LIMITED ODISHA TIME (earlier KAMYAB TV) NEWS ORIYA

198 KASHISH DEVELOPERS LTD. KASHISH NEWS NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES.

199 KASTHURI MEDIAS PRIVATE LIMITED Kasthuri NEWS KANNADA

200 KASTHURI MEDIAS PRIVATE LIMITED Kasthuri News 24 NEWS KANNADA

201 KCB Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd Sarthi NON-NEWS English Hindi, Punjabi & All India Languages

202 KDM MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED I PLUS TV (Earlier SHAKTI TV) NON-NEWS HINDI/ PUNJABI/ ENGLISH

203 kerala communications cable ltd. Kerala Vision NON-NEWS Malayalam, english, punjabi, fall scheduled indian Lanuguage

204 KERELA KAUMUDI PVT LTD KAUMUDY NEWS MALAYALAM

205 KHUSBOO MULTIMEDIA PVT. LTD. KHUSBOO BANGLA NON-NEWS HINDI, ORIYA, ENGLISH, BENGALI

206 KRISHNA SHOWBIZ SERVICES PVT. LTD. DILLAGIII NON-NEWS HINDI

207 MAUJA MOSTII NON-NEWS HINDI

208 TAK DHINA DIN NON-NEWS HINDI

209 Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt. Ltd. TV1 News 24*7 NEWS Kannada, English, Hindi, Punjabi and All Indian Language

210 LAMHAS SATELLITE SERVICES LIMITED RUSSIA TODAY NEWS ENGLISH

211 Landmark Apartment Pvt. Ltd. Hindi Khabar (Earlier I-Witness) NEWS Hindi Language

212 Landmark Infonet Pvt. Ltd. Ok India (earlier known as L-TV) NEWS Hindi Language

213 Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Limited 1SPORTS (EARLIER ATR) NON-NEWS Hindi, english

214 LIVE NEWS INDIA NETWORK PVT LTD Lotus News (Earlier known as NATION NEWS) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

215 Live Today TV & Web Private Limited (earlier Pavitar Entertainment Pvt Ltd) LIVE TODAY NEWS PUNJABI/ HINDI/ ENGLISH

216 M.H. ONE TV NETWORK LIMITED MH 1 NON-NEWS HINDI

217 M.H. ONE TV NETWORK LIMITED MH ONE NEWS NEWS HINDI

218 M.H. ONE TV NETWORK LIMITED MH ONE SHRADDHA NON-NEWS HINDI

219 MADHA MEDIA RENAISSANCE PVT. LTD. (Earlier Krishnaswamy Associates Media Renaissance Pvt. Ltd. (Earlier known as KRISHNASWAMY ASSOCIATES MEDIA RENAISSANCE) Madha TV (earlier KRISHANA TV) NON-NEWS TAMIL & ENGLISH

220 MADHYAMAM BROADCASTING LTD MEDIA ONE LIFE NON-NEWS MALAYALAM/ ENGLISH

221 MEDIA ONE TV NEWS MALAYALAM/ ENGLISH

222 MADURAI KRISHNA NETWORK PVT. LTD. MK Six NON-NEWS All Indian Languages

223 MK TELEVISION NON-NEWS TAMIL

224 MK Tunes NON-NEWS All Indian Languages

225 MAHUAA MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED FIRST INDIA (EARLIER KNOWN AS MAHUAA KHOBOR) NEWS BANGLA, BHOJPURI, HINDI AND ENGLISH

226 MAHUAA NEWS Bhojpuri and Hindi

227 MAHUAA MOVIES NON-NEWS Bhojpuri, hindi and English

228 MAHUAA MUSIC (MAHUAA NEWS LINE UTTAR PRADESH/UTTRAKHAND) (EARLIER MAHUAA BANGLA) NON-NEWS Bhojpuri, Hindi

229 MAHUAA NEWS NEWS Bhojpuri and Hindi

230 MAKKAL THOLAI THODARPU KUZHUMAM LIMITED MAKKAL TV NEWS TAMIL & ENGLISH

231 MALAYALAM COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED KAIRALI NEWS MALAYALAM

232 PEOPLE (earlier KALAIGNAR TV ) NEWS MALAYALAM

233 WE NON-NEWS MALAYALAM

234 Mass Telecasting pvt. Ltd. MUBU TV (EARLIER MT) NON-NEWS English, hindi, punjabi, & all indian reginal language

235 MAYAJAAL ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED VAANAVIL TV (Earlier SPLASH TV) NON-NEWS ENGLISH/ ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

236 MCN INTERNATIONAL INDIA PVT LTD. CHANNEL NEWS ASIA INTERNATIONAL NEWS ENGLISH

237 MEDIA GURU BROADCAST PVT LTD ANANDAM (EARLIER :MY TV(MDP TV) ) NON-NEWS HINDI AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

238 EDU TV NON-NEWS ENGLISH, HINDI AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES.

239 MEDIA GURU NEWS PVT. LTD. News 30 (Earlier known as NEWS GURU) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

240 MEDIA NETWORK BROADCASTING PVT LTD HOLIDAYZ NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH & ALL OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

241 LIFE STYLE ASIA NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH & ALL OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

242 WOW NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH & ALL OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

243 MEDIA WORLDWIDE LIMITED SANGEET BHOJPURI NON-NEWS MULTILINGUAL

244 SANGEET MARATHI NON-NEWS HINDI/ENGLISH/ MARATHI

245 BANGLA TALKIES NON-NEWS BENGALI, HINID, ENGLISH AND MULTILINGUAL

246 MUSIC INDIA NON-NEWS HINDI

247 SANGEET BANGLA NON-NEWS BENGALI

248 Meenakshi Networks Pvt. Ltd. Meenakshi TV NON-NEWS Tamil Langauge

249 METRONATION CHENNAI TELEVISION PVT LTD (Earlier METRONATION CHENNAI TELEVISION LTD) THANTHI TV (earlier NDTV HINDU CHENNAI) NEWS ENGLISH

250 MGK PRINTING WORKS PVT LTD AAHO MUSIC (earlier known as Vaa Movies Hindi, NAAPTOL HD before that ALL TIME) NON-NEWS ENGLISH, HINDI, PUNJABI & ALL INDIA REGIONAL LANGUAGES

251 MGK NAAPTOL TAMIL (Earlier MGK) NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH, PUNJABI AND ALL OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

252 NAAPTOL BANGLA (Earlier MGK STAR) NON-NEWS English, Hindi, Punjabi and all Indian language

253 NAAPTOL BLUE (Earlier Blue) NON-NEWS English, Hindi, Punjabi & all indian Languages

254 MGM PROGRAMMING SERVICES INDIA PVT. LTD. THE MGM NON-NEWS ENGLISH

255 Mi Marathi Media Ltd. (Earlier:SRI ADHIKARI BROTHERS MEDIA LIMITED ) MI MARATHI NEWS MARATHI

256 MITCON INFRASPROJECT PRIVATE LIMITED ABN Network( Earlier LOKSHAHI ) NEWS ENGLISH/HINDI AND ALL OTHER REGIONAL LANGUAGES

257 KHUSHI NON-NEWS ENGLISH/HINDI AND ALL OTHER REGIONAL LANGUAGES

258 MM TV LIMITED MANORAMA NEWS CENTRAL NEWS MALAYALAM

259 MANORAMA NEWS NORTH NEWS MALAYALAM

260 MAZHAVIL MANORAMA (MANORAMA VISION) NON-NEWS MALAYALAM

261 MAZHAVIL MANORAMA HD (Earlier MANORAMA NEWS SOUTH) NEWS MALAYALAM

262 MAZHAVIL MANORAMA INTERNATIONAL (earlier MANORAMA NEWS INTERNATIONAL) NEWS MALAYALAM

263 MONICA BROADCASTING PRIVATE LIMITED MAHAA NEWS (MAHAA TV) NEWS TELUGU, HINDI & OTHER REGIONAL LANGUAGES

264 MANTAVYA NEWS (Earlier XTRA ) NEWS TELUGU

265 MOON VISION PRIVATE LIMITED MOON TV NEWS TAMIL AND ENGLISH

266 Movements Digital India Pvt. Ltd. TUNES 6 MUSIC NON-NEWS HINDI, TAMIL, ENGLISH,MALAYALAM, KANNADA, TELUGU AND ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

267 MPCR BROADCASTING SERVICE PRIVATE LIMITED Maiboli (earlier DHAMAKAA /APNA TV) NON-NEWS HINDI

268 MUKUNDHAA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED THENDREL TV NEWS TAMIL

269 Munny Entertainments Pvt Ltd. Boom Music NON-NEWS PUNJABII, HINDI, ENGLISH, ALL OTHER INDAIN LANGUAGES

270 True Sports(earlier MANGAL KALASH, Oye Music) NON-NEWS PUNJABII, HINDI, ENGLISH, ALL OTHER INDAIN LANGUAGES

271 N K MEDIA VENTURES PVT LTD NAXATRA NEWS JHARKHAND BIHAR (NAXTRA BARNALII) NON-NEWS BENGALI

272 NAXATRA TV NEWS ORIYA

273 N&D COMMUNICATIONS PVT. LTD. PEPPERS NON-NEWS ENGLISH, TAMIL, MALAYALAM, KANNADA, TELUGU AND OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

274 NAMAN BROADCASTING AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS PVT. LTD. SADHANA ARYAN NEWS (Earlier 24X7 BTV NEWS , Prabhatam LIFELINE) NEWS Hindi, English as well as few Regional Languages

275 Sadhna Bangla (earlier ISHWAR) NON-NEWS Hindi, English and All Others Indian Languages

276 VIP News (Earlier known as Prabhatam HSB) NEWS Hindi, English as well as few Regional Languages

277 NARNE NETWORKS PRIVATE LIMITED STUDIO N NEWS (Earlier STUDIO N) NEWS TELUGU/ HINDI/ ENGLISH

278 NEESA TECHNOLOGIES PVT.LTD. JANO DUNIYA NEWS HINDI & ENGLISH

279 NEO SPORTS BROADCAST PRIVATE LIMITED NEO PRIME (earlier NEO CRICKET ) NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH

280 NEO SPORTS NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ REGIONAL LANGUAGES

281 NEO TELEVISION LIMITED SAAM TV NEWS English, Hindi & All Other Regional Langauges

282 NEON SOLUTION PVT. LTD FTV.COM INDIA NON-NEWS ENGLISH

283 NEW ERA MEDIA CORPORATION CHENNAI PRIVATE LIMITED (earlier TRP MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED) Puthu Yugam (earlier KALAI SARAL) NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

284 NEW GENERATION MEDIA CORPORATION PVT LTD (EARLIER KNOWN AS M/S GENERATION NOW MEDIA PVT LTD) PUTHIYA THAILAIMURAI NEWS TAMIL/ ENGLISH/ OTHER SOUTH INDIAN LANGUAGES

285 News 24 Broadcast India Ltd.(Earlier known as B.A.G. GLAMOUR LIMITED) JK 24*7 (Earlier JK CHANNEL , AAPNO 24 (BIZ 24) NEWS HINDI

286 NEWS24 THINK FIRST NEWS HINDI

287 News Nation Network Pvt. Ltd (Earlier known as ALPHA DEALCOM PRIVATE LIMITED) NEWS NATION (Earlier NATION TODAY, TULIP NEWS) NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

288 NEWS STATE UTTARAKHAND/UTTAR PRADESH (Earlier UPASANA) NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

289 News State Madhya Pradesh/Chhatttisgarh NEWS HINDI

290 NEWSPLUS TELEVISION PRIVATE LIMITED News Plus NEWS Tamil, English & all other Indian scheduled languages

291 Nexgen Telelinks Pvt. Ltd Khalsa Channel NON-NEWS HINDI

292 NOIDA SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY PARK LTD. HOPE TV NON-NEWS ENGLISH, TAMIL, HINDI, TELUGU, MALAYALAM AND KANNADA

293 NHK WORLD TV NEWS ENGLISH/ JAPANESE

294 Nomad Films Ltd. Green TV NON-NEWS Hindi, English as well as few Regional Languages

295 ODISHA TELEVISION LIMITED O TV NEWS ENGLISH / REGIONAL LANGUAGES

296 OMEGA BROADCAST PVT LTD PRATINIDHI (earlier 4 REAL NEWS /DEV BHUMI) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

297 Sarv Dharm Sangam (Earlier known as 4 Real Entertainment) NEWS Hindi, English and ALL Other Indian Languages

298 OMEGA TV MEDIA PVT LTD News India 24x7 (earlier UK NEWS) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

299 ONKAR ENTERTAINMENT PRIVATE LIMITED ONKAR ONLY TRUTH NEWS BENGALI/ HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULES LANGUAGES

300 OPPORTUNITY MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED A TV NON-NEWS ENGLISH

301 OSCAR MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Oscar Movies Bhojpuri (earlier MARATHI MUSIC) NON-NEWS HINDI/ BHOJPURI/ ENGLISH/ MARATHI

302 Page 3 Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. Power of God TV (Earlier known as Page 3) NON-NEWS BANGLA

303 PAL NEWS MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED CHANNEL NO.1 NEWS PUNJABI/ HINDI/ ENGLISH

304 PALM BROADCASTING PRIVATE LIMITED PRARTHANA BHAWAN TV (GATHA TV) NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

305 PARSHAVNATH MEDIA PVT. LTD. JAI PARAS TV NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

306 Paul E Commerce Pvt. Ltd. PITAARA NON-NEWS All Indian languages

307 PAUL ENTERTAINMENT PRIVATE LIMITED 9X TASHAN (PURVAIYA) NON-NEWS PANJABI

308 PERFECT-OCTAVE MEDIA PROJECTS LIMITED IN- SYNC NON-NEWS HINDI AND ENGLISH

309 PIGEON INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY PRIVATE LIMITED MOJO TV (earlier K News 24*7 (earlier NEWS & VIEWS ) NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

310 PINKCITY JEWEL HOUSE PVT. LTD. Gemporia (earlier JEWEL ALLIANCE) NON-NEWS HINDI /ENGLISH AND OTHER REGIONAL LANGUAGES

311 PLANET E-SHOP HOLDINGS INDIA LIMITED ARIRANG TV NEWS ENGLISH

312 PLANETCAST MEDIA SERVICES LIMITED (EARLIER: ESSEL SHYAM COMMUNICATION LIMITED ) CGTN (Earlier CCTV NEWS) NEWS ENGLISH

313 POLIMER MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED News J (earlier Polimer Kannada) NEWS KANNADA

314 POLIMER NEWS TAMIL

315 POLIMER NEWS NEWS TAMIL

316 Sahana NEWS Tamil

317 PRABHATAM ADVERTISING PVT LTD B News (earlier PRABHATAM NEWS MAHARASHTRA) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ AND OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

318 JIA News (earlier PRABHATAM NEWS GUJARAT) NEWS GUJARATI/ ENGLISH/ AND OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

319 PRAJAA KANNADA TV (Earlier PRABHATAM NEWS RAJASTHAN) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ AND OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

320 RK News (earlier PRABHATAM NEWS PUNJAB) NEWS PUNJABI/ ENGLISH/ AND OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

321 RT (earlier known as PRABHATAM NEWS NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ AND OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

322 PRIDE EAST ENTERTAINMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED INDRADHANU NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND OTHER INDIA LANGUAGES

323 NEWS LIVE NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI/ NORTH EASTERN LANGUAGES

324 NEWS LIVE ODISHA (NOURTH EAST LIVE) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND OTHER INDIA LANGUAGES

325 RAMDHENU NON-NEWS ASSAMASEME, HINDI, ENGLISH AND BENGALI

326 RANG NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ASSAMI

327 PRIYAMDA MEDIA & INFOTAINMENT PRIVATE LIMITED FRONTIER TV NEWS HINDI

328 RACHANA TELEVISION PRIVATE LIMITED BHAKTHI NON-NEWS TELUGU

329 N TV NEWS TELUGU

330 VANITHA TV NEWS TELUGU

331 RAFTAAR MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED RAFTAAR MEDIA NEWS HINDI ENGLISH AND ALL INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

332 RAHUL SPRINGS PVT LTD R PLUS NEWS BANGLA

333 R PLUS GOLD (earlier R PLUS NEWS) NEWS BANGLA

334 RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LIMITED RAJ MUSIX MALAYALAM NON-NEWS MALAYALAM

335 RAJ MUSIX TELUGU NON-NEWS TELUGU

336 RAJ NEWS KANNADA NEWS TAMIL

337 RAJ NEWS MALAYALAM NEWS MALAYALAM

338 RAJ NEWS TELUGU NEWS TAMIL

339 RAJ PARIWAR NEWS TELUGU

340 Rajasthan Patrika Pvt. Ltd. Patrika TV Rajasthan NEWS Hindi & English and All Other Languages

341 RAYUDU VISION MEDIA LIMITED R TV NEWS TELUGU ENGLISH/ OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

342 RKM NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT CHANNEL PVT LTD TUNES 6 (earlier RKM GOLD NEC PULSE) NON-NEWS HINDI/ PUNJABI/ ENNGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

343 ROCKLAND MEDIA AND COMMUNICATION PRIVATE LIMITED ASSAM TALKS (Earlier PRIME NEWS (ARYAN TV) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

344 ROYALRAJ MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED MUSIC F (earlier M3M music..movie..masti / VARDAAN) NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

345 RP TECHVISION INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED KOLKATTA 24*7 NEWS BANGLA/HINDI/ENGLISH/NORTHEAST

346 R-VISION INDIA PVT. LTD. R VISION NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGE

347 RVS NETWORK INDIA LIMITED RVS CHANNEL NON-NEWS TELUGU

348 S.B.MULTIMEDIA PVT. LTD. IBC 24 (earlier ZEE 24 GHANTE-CHATTISGARH) NEWS HINDI

349 S.D.BANSAL IRON AND STEEL PVT. LTD. BANSAL NEWS NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH

350 SAANVI STUDIOZ LIMITED DHEERAN TV (ARADHANA) NON-NEWS HINDI

351 SAB GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA PVT. LTD. DHAMMAL GUJJUU NON-NEWS GUJARATI

352 Seven (earlier SEVEN SISTERS RAINBOW) NON-NEWS ALL LANGUAGES

353 SADHNA MEDIA NETWORK PVT. LTD. SADHNA PRIME NEWS (EARLIER: POSITIVE HEALTH) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGE

354 Aryan TV National (earlier SADHNA ORISSA) NEWS HINDI

355 Bhojpuri Dhamaka Dishum (earlier MAX VISION [CHITRA (EARLIER SADHNA)] NON-NEWS HINDI

356 SAFARI MULTIMEDIA PVT. LTD SAFARI NON-NEWS MULTILINGUAL

357 SAHANA FILMS PRIVATE LIMITED JAI MAHARASHTRA NEWS MARATHI/ ENGLISH / AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

358 SAHANA NEWS NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI

359 Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd. AALAMI SAHARA NEWS HINDI

360 SAHARA FILMY NON-NEWS HINDI

361 SAHARA FIRANGI NON-NEWS HINDI

362 SAHARA ONE NON-NEWS HINDI/ENGLISH

363 SAHARA SAMAY BIHAR NEWS HINDI

364 SAHARA SAMAY MP NEWS HINDI

365 SAHARA SAMAY MUMBAI NEWS HINDI

366 SAHARA SAMAY NCR NEWS HINDI

367 SAHARA SAMAY UP NEWS HINDI

368 SAHARA TV NEWS HINDI

369 SAMAY NEWS HINDI

370 Sai Babha Network Pvt. Ltd Sai TV NON-NEWS Tamil Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English

371 SAIRAM MEDIA NETWORK PVT. LTD. SAIRAM TV NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGE

372 SANATAN INDIA NETWORKING PRIVATE LIMITED SANATAN TV NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH AND ALL INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

373 SANCTUARY TELEVISION PVT LTD S. NEWS NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

374 SINEMA NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

375 SANGEET AUDIO INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Jan-Tantra TV (earlier A1 TEHELKA HIMACHAL-HARYANA (Earlier known as HINDUSTAN LIVE /NEWS 17) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

376 Sangeet Television Network Pvt. Ltd. Bhaktisagar2 (Initially granted as Hastey Raho then changed to iConcerts) NON-NEWS Hindi, English and all other Indian Schedule Languages

377 SANSKAR INFO TV PRIVATE LIMITED Sanskar (Initially known as Sanskar then changed to Sanskar HD) NON-NEWS HINDI

378 Satsang (earlier SANSKAR SATSANG (EARLIER: SATSANG) NON-NEWS HINDI

379 Satcom Media Broadcast Pvt. Ltd BALLE BALLE Non Stop Music (earlier Andy Haryana) NON-NEWS Hindi, English and all India Languages

380 SATHIYAM MEDIA VISION PRIVATE LIMITED SATHIYAM NEWS TAMIL/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

381 SATHYA DHARA COMMUNICATION PVT LTD DARSHANA NON-NEWS MALAYALAM

382 SATISH SUGARS LIMITED SAMAYA NEWS KANNADA

383 SAURABH INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE LIMITED I NEWS NEWS TELUGU/ ENGLISH/ HINDI/ AND NORTH INDIAN REGIONAL LANGUAGES

384 SCAN MEDIA PVT.LTD. National Voice Uttarpradesh/Uttrakhand (earlier SHALINI TV /GURU DIKSHA NEWS/ VEDA TV) NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

385 SEA TV NETWORK LIMITED JINVANI NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH

386 Non-Stop Samachar India (Initially Sea News then changed to Sea News Uttar Pradesh & Uttrakhand NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGE

387 SEE MEDIA SERVICES PVT LTD Swaraj Express SMBC (earlier SMBC Insight (earlier VOICE OF CENTRAL INDIA VOICE) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

388 SENTINEL BROADCASTING PVT LTD India Voice (Earlier SENTINEL NEWS) NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI/ ASSAMESE/ BENGALI/ KHASI/ BODO/ MANIPURI/ NAGAMIS

389 SEVEN STAR SATELLITE PRIVATE LIMITED CARE WORLD NON-NEWS HINDI

390 SHALOM COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED SHALOM TELEVISION NON-NEWS MALAYALAM, English and All Indian Langauges

391 SHARP EYE ADVERTISING PRIVATE LIMITED MAHARASHTRA 1 (Earlier SADHANA NEWS-UTTARAKHAND/HIMACHAL PRADESH) NEWS HINDI

392 SADHNA PLUS NEWS (Earlier SADHANA MADHYA PRADESH) NEWS HINDI

393 Sadhna National (R.K. NEWS/KATYAYANI) NEWS HINDI

394 Sadhna News Madhya Pradesh/ Chhatisgarh/ Rajasthan ( earlier SADHNA NEWS BIHAR ) NEWS HINDI

395 Shop CJ Network Pvt. Ltd SHOP CJ (Earlier Shop CJ alive, STAR/CJ ALIVE ) NON-NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI/ OTHER REGIONAL LANGUAGES

396 Shop CJ Tamil NON-NEWS Hindi, english, other indian regional languages

397 Shop CJ Telugu NON-NEWS telugu/hindi/english/other indian regian languages

398 Shopping Zone India TV Pvt. Ltd Nireekshana TV Non-News Select Language

399 Shop 5 NON-NEWS Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and all Indian Scheduled languages

400 Shreya Broadcasting Pvt. Ltd Hindu Dharmam NON-NEWS TELUGU

401 TV 5 Kannada NEWS Kannada

402 TV 5 NEWS NEWS ENGLISH/ TELUGU

403 Shreyarth Aaspas Limited (earlier Aaspas Multimedia Ltd.) GSTV (Earier AASPAS TV) NEWS GUJARATI/ MARATHI/ HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUGES

404 SHUBH MEDIA PVT. LTD. SHUBH TV NON-NEWS Hindi, English, all other Indian Schedule language

405 Shubh Cinema NON-NEWS Hindi, English and other scheduled indian languages

406 SIGNET COMMUNICATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED AP 24x7 (earlier AP Times the News HQ, KHOJ INDIA ) NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGE

407 SKY B (BANGLA) PRIVATE LIMITED AKASH B NEWS BENGALI

408 SKY NEWS MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED 99 Percent (earlier CHANNEL NO.3) NEWS PUNJABI, HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

409 Sky Star Entertainment Private Limited Skystar Movies (earlier Sky Star) NON-NEWS Hindi, English, All India Scheduled Languages and world Language

410 SNEH BROADCASTING NETWORKS PRIVATE LIMITED Adhyatm (earlier ADHYATM BHAKTI) NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

411 SOBHAGAYA MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED APN (Axis Press Network ) [Earlier known as SOBHAGYA MITHILA/ SOBHAGYA TV] NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ NORTH INDIAN LANGUAGES

412 SOFIYA ENTERTAINMENT PRIVATE LIMITED Shalini Plus (earlier MK NEWS) NEWS HINDI/ MARATHI

413 Soft Tele Network Pvt Ltd. Bangla Time (earlier known as Khabar Tej) NEWS Hindi, English, All Indian Languages

414 SOFTLINE CREATION PRIVATE LIMITED Cinema TV(earlier Ishwar/ Sadhna Health) NON-NEWS HINDI

415 Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited Le Plex HD NON-NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI/ AND OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

416 SAB MARATHI NON-NEWS HINDI,ENGLISH AND OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

417 SAB PUNJABI NON-NEWS MARATHI/HINDI/ENGLISH AND OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

418 SAB TAMIL NON-NEWS PUNJABI/HINDI/ENGLISH AND OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

419 SIX 2 NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

420 Sony Pix 2 HD NON-NEWS ENGLISH

421 Sony Pix-2 NON-NEWS ENGLISH

422 Sony Rox HD NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND OTHER INDIA LANGUAGES

423 TEN GOLF HD (earlier TEN GOLF) NON-NEWS HINDI AND ENGLISH (MULTILINGUAL)

424 SOUND TELENETWORKS PRIVATE LIMITED VELICHAM PLUS (Earlier FAST 24*7) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

425 Spoorthi Communication Pvt. Ltd. 10 TV NEWS Telugu, English, All Indian Languages

426 SPV Communications India Ltd. G7 SPV (Earlier known as B TV) NON-NEWS MALAYALAM/ HINDI/ TAMIL/ KANNADA/ TELUGU

427 Squoosh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Dream TV (Earlier Fata Fati) NON-NEWS All Indian Languages

428 SRI SAI MEDIA PVT. LTD. SWADESH NEWS NEWS HIND, ENGLISH & ALL INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGE

429 SRI VENKATESWARA BHAKTI CHANNEL PRIVATE LIMITED SRI VENKATESWARA NON-NEWS TELUGU/ OTHER LANGUAGES

430 SVBC-2 NON-NEWS TELUGU, TAMIL, KANNADA HINDI & ENGLISH

431 SRM INFOTAINMENT MEDIA PVT. LTD. KALKI KANNADA (EARLIER: KALVI ) NON-NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

432 SST MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED KOLKATTA TV NEWS BANGLA

433 STANDARD CORPORATION INDIA LIMITED A1TV (EARLIER: STANDARD WORLD ) NEWS PUNJABI/ ENGLISH / HINDI

434 STV ENTERPRISES LIMITED PUNJAB TODAY NEWS

435 STV HARYANA NEWS NEWS

436 STV JAMMU-KASHMIR NEWS (EARLIER STV-MARATHI NEWS) NEWS

437 STV UP NEWS (STV-RAJASTHAN) (EARLIAR STV BIHAR-JHARKHAND NEWS NEWS

438 SUB NEWS AND BROADCASTING CORPORATION LTD ROSE TV NON-NEWS HINDI, ENLISH AND OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

439 SUBHARTI MEDIA LIMITED SUBHARTI NON-NEWS HINDI

440 SUMMA REAL MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED NEWS 7 (PRAMEYA NEWS) NEWS ODIYA

441 Sunny ENTERTAINMENT HOUSE PRIVATE LIMITED Naaptol Kannada (earlier Gnext Discovery) NON-NEWS PUNJABII,ENGLISH, ALL OTHER INDAIN LANGUAGES

442 Shri Navgrah Channel (earlier Harvest TV 24x7 cristian Channel (earlier Gnext) NON-NEWS PUNJABII,ENGLISH, ALL OTHER INDAIN LANGUAGES

443 Surya Processed Food Pvt. Ltd Surya Bhakti NON-NEWS ENGLISH/HINDI & All Indian Scheduled Languages

444 Surya Sagar Entertainment NON-NEWS ENGLISH/HINDI & All Indian Scheduled Languages

445 Surya Samachar NEWS ENGLISH/HINDI & All Indian Scheduled Languages

446 Suryansh Broadcasting Pvt. Ltd. FLOWERS (Suryansh Melody) NON-NEWS Hindi and English

447 T. SARKAR PVT. LTD. ORANGE TV NON-NEWS BANGLA

448 TAAZA INFOTAINMENT PRIVATE LIMITED TAAZA TV NEWS HINDI

449 TAMILAN KALAI KOODAM PRIVATE LIMITED TAMILAN TELEVISION NEWS TAMIL

450 TELANGANA BROADCASTING PRIVATE LIMITED T NEWS NEWS TELUGU

451 TELEONE CONSUMERS PRODUCT PVT. LTD. DHANSU (EARLIER MAHA CARTOON TV, EARLIER TELESHOP) NON-NEWS Hindi, English and All Others Indian Languages

452 MAHA MOVIE NON-NEWS Hindi, English and All Others Indian Schedule Languages

453 T TV NON-NEWS Hindi, English and All Others Indian Languages

454 THE MATHRUBHUMI PRINTING AND PUBLISHING COMPANY LIMITED Kappa TV (earlier MATHRUBHUMI NEWS CENTRAL) NEWS MALAYALAM

455 MATHRUBHUMI NEWS NEWS MALAYALAM

456 MATHRUBHUMI NEWS NORTH NEWS MALAYALAM

457 MATHRUBHUMI NEWS SOUTH NEWS MALAYALAM

458 THE SANDESH LIMITED SANDESH NEWS NEWS Gujarati/Hindi/English dialects

459 TIME TODAY MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED BHARAT SAMACHAR NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH & ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

460 Total Telefilms Pvt. Ltd 1ST NEWS (earlier known as Sobarrage, ANM News, Total Rajasthan) NEWS ALL INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

461 TOTAL TV NEWS HINDI

462 Total Haryana NEWS ALL INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

463 TOURISM AND TRAVEL MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT PRIVATE LIMITED Paras Gold (earlier TRAVEL TRENDZ TV ) NON-NEWS HINDI

464 TRAC MEDIA PVT LTD VENDHAR TV (NEWS 4U) NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

465 TRANSMEDIA SOFTWARE LIMITED 1st India Rajasthan (earlier TRANSMEDIA NEWS) NEWS MARATHI, GUJARATI, HINDI DIALECTS

466 AAMAR CINEMA (EARLIER TRANSMEDIA GUJARAT) NON-NEWS MARATHI, GUJARATI, HINDI DIALECTS

467 TRANSMEDIA SOHAM NON-NEWS MARATHI, GUJARATI, HINDI DIALECTS

468 Tulasi Broadcasting Network Ltd TULASI NEWS (earlier TULASI) NEWS TELUGU

469 TV 18 BROADCAST LTD. NEWS18 GOA NEWS ENGLISH/HINDI AND ALL SCHEDULED INDAIN LANGUAGE

470 NEWS18 J&K NEWS ENGLISH/HINDI AND ALL SCHEDULED INDAIN LANGUAGE

471 News18 Bharat (earlier NEWS18 PUNJAB) NEWS ENGLISH/HINDI AND ALL SCHEDULED INDAIN LANGUAGE

472 News18 India (earlier KHABAR 18, Earlier IBN 7 & JTV Channel-7) NEWS HINDI/ENGLISH/INDIAN LANGUAGES

473 TV 18 HOME SHOPPING NETWORK PVT LTD HOME SHOP 18 NON-NEWS HINDI AND ENGLISH

474 TV LIVE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED NEPAL 1 (EARLIER KNOWN AS TV LIVE) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH, BHOJPURI & NEPALI

475 TV TODAY NETWORK LIMITED AAJTAK DESH NEWS Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu

476 TV VISION PVT. LTD. MASTIII NON-NEWS HINDI

477 TWO STAR MEDIA PVT.LTD. Sakhi TV (earlier CHANNEL 5) NEWS PUNJABI, HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

478 UBJ BROADCASTING PRIVATE LIMITED DHAMAAL NON-NEWS HINDI

479 UNISSION NETWORK MEDIA PVT.LTD. Tirupathi NON-NEWS HINDI

480 V S BROADCASTING PVT. LT. OK MUSIC (EARLIER V S ENTERTAINMENT) NON-NEWS HINDI & ALL INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGE

481 TORAN TV (EARLIER VS TV) NON-NEWS HINDI & ALL INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGE

482 VAARTHA BROADCASTING LTD NO.1 NEWS (EARLIER VAARTHA) NEWS TELUGU

483 VALUE VISION BROADCASTING PRIVATE LIMITED POWER VISION NON-NEWS MALAYALAM/ ENGLISH/ HINDI

484 VARUN MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED BFLIX MOVIES (EARLIER ROYAL TV , GOOD LIFE ) NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

485 ISHWAR BHAKTI (EARLIER SUKH SAGAR) NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

486 VASANTH AND CO MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED VASANTH NEWS TAMIL

487 VEDIC BROADCASTINGS LIMITED AASTHA NON-NEWS HINDI

488 AASTHA BHAJAN NON-NEWS HINDI , ENGLISH & ALL INDIAN LANGUAGE

489 VEDIC BROADCASTINGS LIMITED Aastha Kannada NON-NEWS HINDI , ENGLISH & ALL INDIAN LANGUAGE

490 Aastha Tamil NON-NEWS HINDI , ENGLISH & ALL INDIAN LANGUAGE

491 Aastha Telugu NON-NEWS HINDI , ENGLISH & ALL INDIAN LANGUAGE

492 VEDIC NON-NEWS HINDI/ GUJARATI/ OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES AND ENGLISH

493 VEECON MEDIA AND BROADCASTING PVT LTD HARVEST TV (EARLIER SHRI S7 NEWS, EARLIER VEE NEWS) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

494 KATYAYANI NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

495 VERTENT MEDIA SOFT PRIVATE LIMITED SHAGUN (EARLIER PRABHAT NEWS UTTRAKHAND) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

496 VIACOM 18 MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED MTV INDIES (EARLIER COLORS INTERNATIONAL/ V.18 MOVIES) NON-NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ TAMIL/ TELUGU

497 THE OFFICE NON-NEWS ENGLISH, HINDI AND ALL INDIAN REGIONAL LANGUAGES

498 VIKAAS TV ALLIANCE PVT LTD NIRMANA NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ GUJRATI AND OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGE

499 VIKAAS TV NEWS GUJARATI/ HINDI/ ENGLISH/ OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

500 VIL MEDIA PVT. LTD. (EARLIER NIKIT INVESTMENT PRIVATE LIMITED) V6 NEWS TELUGU

501 V6 ENT NEWS TELUGU

502 VINMEHTA FILMS PRIVATE LIMITED (Earlier known as PPALTECH COOLING TOWERS AND EQUIPMENTS LIMITED) KHABRAIN ABHI TAK(ABHI TAK) NEWS HINDI/ DIALECTS

503 VINTAGE STUDIO PVT LTD FM NEWS (EARLIER LIVING INDIA AYUR LIVING INDIA) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH

504 VISION CORPORATION LIMITED HOUSEFULL MOVIES (EARLIER VISION TV, VISION TV MUSIC) NON-NEWS HINDI/ DIALECTS

505 Indian fashion TV NON-NEWS Hindi

506 MULTIPLEX (EARLIER VISION TV SHIKSHA) NON-NEWS HINDI/ DIALECTS

507 VRL MEDIA LIMITED DIGHVIJAY TV 24X 7 NEWS (EARLIER DIGHVIJAY TV) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH /KANNADA/ ALL INDIAN REGIONAL LANGUAGE

508 WIN TV PRIVATE LIMITED Channel win NON-NEWS HINDI,ENGLISH & ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

509 WRITEMEN MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Public Movies (earlier Public Comedy) NON-NEWS Kannada

510 Public Music NON-NEWS KANNADA

511 Public TV(TOP TV /KARNATAKA NEWS 24X7) NEWS KANNADA

512 YASH BROADCASTING INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED JANASRI NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ PUNJABI

513 YASH SATELLITE INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED Saral Jeevan (earlier GREEN / SAMACHAR 365) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ MARATHI

514 Swaraj Express (Earlier NEWS TIME 24X7, JANSANDESH PLUS, FAST NEWS) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

515 TTC (earlier JANADESH) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

516 YO TV (Earlier YO MUSIC) NEWS HINDI/ PUNJABI/ ENGLISH

517 YASH TECHNO MEDIA PVT.LTD. Suddhi TV(Earlier: MAHA BODHI CHANNEL (earlier REPORTER MAHARASHTRA) ) NEWS HINDI & ENGLISH

518 YASH TELE NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED Chitrapat Marathi (Earlier PEARLS NEWS-MADHYA PRADESH- CHATITISGARH , earlier PEARLS KANNADA) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN LANGUAGES

519 YASH TV ENTERTAINEMENT PVT.LTD. PROTIDIN TIME (earlier KHABAR 365 DIN, REPORTER HARYANA) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH & ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGE

520 YASH TV MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Pearls Haryana Express (earlier Pearls NCR-Haryana-Rajasthan /PEARLS PUNJABI) NEWS HINDI/ ENGLISH/ ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

521 YELAMANCHILI TV PVT. LTD YONE TV NON-NEWS ALL HINDI LANGUAGES

522 YOGI NETWORKS LTD.(EARLIER: BRINDAVAN TELEVISION NETWORK LIMITED) GYANA YOGI (Earlier BRINDAVAN TV) NON-NEWS TAMIL ENGLISH, HINDI, AND OTHER SOUTH INDIAN LANGUAGES

523 YPT ENTERTAINMENT HOUSE PRIVATE LIMITED BULAND NEWS SAMACHAR PLUS (earlier LPS TV/ERA NEWS) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH, PUNJABI AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

524 HNN 24x7 (earlier Hindustan News Earlier GET PUNJABI, NEWS CHAKRA) NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH, PUNJABI AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

525 Kalki TV (earlier Satyaveeda TV, BHOJPURIA TV ,ERA CHANNEL) NON-NEWS HINDI, BHOJPURI, PUNJABI, ENGLISH AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES

526 Salvation (earlier KALASH TV /ERA MOVIES) NON-NEWS HINDI, ENGLISH, PUNJABI AND ALL OTHER INDIAN SCHEDULE LANGUAGES

527 Samachar Plus Rajasthan (earlier Buland News) NEWS Hindi, English, Punjabi & all other Idian scheduled languages

528 Vaa Movies (earlier GSI / ERA SPORTS then Fight Sports) NON-NEWS ENGLISH, HINDI AND IN SELECTED CASES, SUBTITLED OR DUCCED IN LOCAL LANGUAGES

529 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited BIG GANGA TALKIES (Earlier BIG GAURAV) NON-NEWS MARATHI

530 Big Magic HD (Earlier known as Big Magic UP /BIG BONDHON) NON-NEWS BANGLA

531 Big Magic Punjab (Earlier known Big Magic MP /BIG FAMILY) NON-NEWS HINDI

532 Big Thrill (earlier- Big RTL Thrill, Imagine Showbiz ) NON-NEWS ENGLISH/ HINDI

533 ZEUS NETWORKING PRIVATE LIMITED PLANET NEWS (earlier ZEUS NEWS) NEWS ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES

534 ZONET CABLE TV PRIVATE LIMITED ZONET NEWS ALL INDIAN SCHEDULED LANGUAGES