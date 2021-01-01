पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डाइट की गाइड:देश की 16% आबादी ओवरन्यूट्रिशन का शिकार, डाइट को लेकर भ्रम बड़ी वजह, जानें पांच फैक्ट्स

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
देश में न्यूट्रिशन को लेकर जागरूकता की भारी कमी है। इस बात का अंदाजा इससे लगाया जा सकता है कि देश की 16% आबादी ओवरन्यूट्रिशन की शिकार है। यानी देश में करीब 20 करोड़ लोग ऐसे हैं जो जरूरत से ज्यादा खा रहे हैं। देश की 11% आबादी ऐसी है जिसमें न्यूट्रिशन इम्बैलेंस यानी पोषण असंतुलन है। देश में 45 साल या उससे ऊपर की 55% आबादी अंडरन्यूट्रिशन और 45% ओवरन्यूट्रिशन का शिकार है।

क्या है वजह?

अब सवाल यह है कि ऐसा क्यों होता है? जवाब है जागरूकता की कमी और मिथ। जानी-मानी हेल्थ संस्था हेल्थलाइन के मुताबिक दुनिया भर में न्यूट्रिशन को लेकर जागरूकता बहुत कम है। भारत, पाकिस्तान और बांग्लादेश समेत एशिया पैसेफिक के कई देशों में यह समस्या काफी ज्यादा है। लोगों के बीच डाइट और न्यूट्रिशन से जुड़े हजारों मिथ यानी भ्रम काफी प्रचलित हैं। हम इन्हीं में से 5 मिथ के बारे में आपको बता रहे हैं।

खाने-पीने को लेकर लोगों में फैले 5 मिथ का फैक्ट चेक

1- ज्यादा फैट वाली चीजें स्वास्थ्य के लिए अच्छी नहीं होतीं

न्यूट्रिशन को लेकर इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली यह थ्योरी काफी फेमस है, लेकिन यह पूरी तरह से सही नहीं है। फैट को लेकर लोगों का परसेप्शन आमतौर पर नेगेटिव ही होता है। लोगों को लगता है, लो फैट फूड उनकी ओवरऑल सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद नहीं है। जबकि ऐसा नहीं है, फैट भी दो तरह के होते हैं। गुड फैट और बैड फैट। इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) के मुताबिक डाइट्री फैट सेहत के लिए बहुत जरूरी है, इसकी कमी से हार्ट की समस्या हो सकती है।

2- जल्दी नाश्ता सबसे जरूरी

यह खाने को लेकर दी जाने वाली यह सबसे कॉमन सलाह है, लेकिन एक स्टडी के मुताबिक बहुत सुबह यानी अर्ली ब्रेकफास्ट लेने से हमें कैलोरी की कम मात्रा मिलती है। जबकि जब आप इसे बहुत जल्दी न लेकर थोड़ी देर से लेते हैं तो इससे ब्लड शुगर के स्तर में सुधार होता है। रिसर्च में यह भी सामने आया कि सुबह का नाश्ता छोड़ रात का डिनर जल्दी करने से फास्टिंग टाइम यानी आखिरी डाइट और पहली डाइट के बीच का गैप बढ़कर 15 से 16 घंटे हो जाता है। फास्टिंग टाइम जितना ज्यादा रहता है, डाइजेशन, मेटाबॉलिक लेवल और ब्लड शुगर उतना ही दुरुस्त रहता है। इसलिए सुबह बहुत जल्दी नाश्ता करने से बचें। हो सके तो हफ्ते में 2 से 3 नाश्ता न लें और डिनर जल्दी करें। इस बात का ध्यान रखें कि यह सुझाव बस उनके लिए है जिनकी उम्र 25 साल से ऊपर है।

3- अच्छी हेल्थ के लिए थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर पर खाते रहें

यह भी एक बहुत आम सुझाव है। लोगों का मानना है कि अच्छे मेटाबॉलिज्म और हेल्दी वेट के लिए थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर के अंतराल पर खाते रहना चाहिए, लेकिन रिसर्च के मुताबिक अच्छी हेल्थ के लिए हमेशा कुछ खाते रहना ठीक नहीं है। इसके उलट ऐसा करने से डाइजेशन सिस्टम को डाइजेशन के लिए टाइम नहीं मिलता, ये आदत डाइट इम्बैलेंस की वजह बन सकती है।

4- शुगर फ्री डाइट से नहीं होती डायबिटीज

यह एक नया चलन है। लोगों का इंट्रेस्ट लो कैलोरी, लो कार्ब और शुगर फ्री खाने की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। जिसके चलते नॉन-न्यूट्रिटिव स्वीटनर्स का इस्तेमाल बढ़ रहा है। नॉन-न्यूट्रिटिव स्वीटनर्स ऐसे मीठे इंग्रेडिएंट्स होते हैं जिनमें शुगर नहीं होता। इनसे तैयार की जाने वाली डिश को शुगर फ्री डाइट कहते हैं। लोगों में भ्रम है कि इनके इस्तेमाल से कैलोरी, कार्ब और शुगर का स्तर नहीं बढ़ता। रिसर्च के मुताबिक यह दावा गलत है, इनके इस्तेमाल से कई समस्याएं हो सकती हैं।

5- लो-कैलोरी डाइट वेट लूज करने के लिए कारगर

वेट-लूज करने वालों को सबसे ज्यादा दी जाने वाली सलाह यह है कि लो-कैलोरी डाइट लें, लेकिन यह भी एक भ्रम है। रिसर्च के मुताबिक कम कैलोरी लेना वेट कम करने के लिए कारगर तो है, लेकिन कैलोरी बिल्कुल न लेना खतरनाक है। इससे वेट कम होने के बजाय वेट बढ़ सकता है। साथ ही इससे मेटाबॉलिज्म कम हो जाता है। जो कई समस्याओं की वजह बन सकता है।

