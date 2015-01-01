पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत का दूसरा नाम ड्रग्स:नशे से रोज 2 मौतें और 21 सुसाइड; इसका इलाज मुश्किल लेकिन संभव, जानें छुटकारा पाने के तरीके

12 मिनट पहलेलेखक: आदित्य सिंह
नेशनल क्राइम रिकॉर्ड ब्यूरो (NCRB) के आकड़ों के मुताबिक, देश में ड्रग्स की वजह से हर 24 घंटे में 2 लोगों की मौत होती है। यानी महीने भर में 60 मौतें ड्रग्स की वजह से हो रही हैं। इसमें भी 5% बच्चे हैं।

साल दर साल ड्रग्स की वजह से हो रही मौतों में बच्चों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। 3 साल से हर 10 दिन में एक बच्चे की जान ड्रग्स की वजह से जा रही है। 2019 में ड्रग्स से 704 मौतें हुईं। पिछले पांच साल में ड्रग्स की वजह से 31 हजार सुसाइड हुए। सबसे ज्यादा 7 हजार 860 सुसाइड 2019 में हुए। पिछले साल हर दिन 21 सुसाइड सिर्फ ड्रग्स की वजह से हुए। 2018 से 2019 में ड्रग्स के चलते होने वाले सुसाइड के मामले लगभग 10% बढ़ गए हैं।

भोपाल में साइकाइट्रिस्ट सत्यकांत त्रिवेदी के मुताबिक, ड्रग्स की खपत बढ़ने की कई वजहें हैं, लेकिन इसे ट्रेंड के तौर पर देखा जाना इसका सबसे बड़ा कारण है। पेरेंट्स और समाज भी इसे बहुत सहजता से स्वीकार कर रहा है। इसके रोकथाम में अभी हमारी परफॉर्मेंस बहुत अच्छी इसलिए नहीं है, क्योंकि हम इसे एक सामाजिक बुराई या आदत के तौर पर ट्रीट कर रहे हैं। जबकि, इसे एक मानसिक बीमारी के तौर पर ट्रीट किया जाना चाहिए।

इलाज से सावधानी बेहतर
आज के दौर में नशे को लेकर एक आम धारणा बन गई है। नए उम्र के लोग सोचते हैं कि इसे कुछ दिन करने के बाद छोड़ देंगे। डॉ. त्रिवेदी के मुताबिक, इसे छोड़ना बहुत मुश्किल हो जाता है। मुश्किल तब बढ़ जाती है, जब इसकी बुरी तरह से लत लग चुकी हो। ड्रग्स के मामलों में इस बात को बहुत गंभीरता से लेना चाहिए कि सावधानी इलाज से बेहतर है। आप इलाज की नौबत ही न आने दें।

क्या आप जानते हैं लोग किन वजहों से ड्रग्स लेना शुरू करते हैं?

  • डॉ. त्रिवेदी कहते हैं कि ड्रग्स के प्रिवेंशन के लिए इसकी वजहों को समझना जरूरी है। इसकी सबसे बड़ी वजहों में से एक इसका आसानी से मिल जाना है। सरकार को इस पर नकेल कसनी होगी। इससे नए ड्रग विक्टिम की संख्या में कमी आ सकती है।
  • सवाल यह है कि क्या वाकई ड्रग्स की आसान उपलब्धता को लेकर सरकारें गंभीर हैं? इसका जवाब है- नहीं। सिर्फ 2019 में देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों से 3 लाख 42 हजार किलो ड्रग्स सीज की गई। अगर इतनी भारी मात्रा में ड्रग्स पकड़ी जा रहा है तो जाहिर है कि इसकी सप्लाई और सेलिंग आसानी से बड़े पैमाने पर हो रही है और नए कंज्यूमर तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। डॉ. त्रिवेदी के मुताबिक, पेरेंट्स को अपने बच्चों के खर्च और एक्टिविटीज पर गौर करना चाहिए।
  • तनाव और अकेलापन भी ड्रग्स की एक वजह है। लोगों को लगता है ज्यादा तनाव, अकेलेपन और दुखी होने पर नशा करने से चीजें ठीक हो जाती हैं। डॉ. त्रिवेदी कहते हैं कि यह एक जनरल परसेप्शन है, जिसकी कोई साइंटिफिक वजह नहीं है। लोगों को समझना चाहिए कि नशा करने से ये चीजें बढ़ती हैं न कि कम होती हैं।
  • दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा गांजा फूंकने के मामले में दिल्लीवाले तीसरे और मुंबईवाले 6वें नंबर पर

​​​इलाज को लेकर हमारी समझ बहुत कम, ये चीजें हम नहीं जानते
डॉ. त्रिवेदी कहते हैं कि ड्रग्स की आदत को लोग ज्यादातर गलत ढंग से ट्रीट करते हैं। इसके इलाज के दौरान लोग इसे सिर्फ एक बुरी आदत के तौर पर देखते हैं, जबकि यह उससे ज्यादा एक मानसिक बीमारी भी है। ड्रग्स पीड़ितों का इलाज करते समय डॉक्टर्स का नजरिया साइंटिफिक होना बहुत जरूरी है।

1. विड्रॉल सिम्टम्स के चलते छोड़ने में होती है दिक्कत
एक शब्द आजकल चल रहा है 'विल पावर', इसका इस्तेमाल करना जरूरी है। इससे हम अपनी आदतों को सुधार सकते हैं। लेकिन, जब लत काफी बढ़ गई हो तो इसके चक्कर में नहीं पड़ना चाहिए, बल्कि तत्काल डॉक्टर और साइकाइट्रिस्ट से मदद लेनी चाहिए। एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ड्रग्स का सेवन करने से लोगों की शारीरिक और मानसिक स्थिति बदल जाती है। एक समय के बाद बॉडी इसकी मांग करने लगती है, मेडिकल की दुनिया में इसे 'विड्रॉल सिम्टम्स' कहते हैं। इसे काउंटर करने के लिए दवाइयों की जरूरत होती है, जो बगैर डॉक्टर के संभव नहीं है।

2. डिटॉक्सिफिकेशन प्रोसेस बेहद जरूरी
'डिटॉक्सिफिकेशन' एक मेडिकल प्रॉसेस है। इसके जरिए शरीर में ड्रग्स की मांग के सिम्टम्स को काउंटर किया जाता है। एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक, करीब 90% मामलों में मरीजों को भर्ती करने की जरूरत नहीं होती, उनका इलाज नॉर्मल OPD प्रॉसेस के तहत होता है। लेकिन, बगैर डॉक्टर और साइकाइट्रिस्ट की मदद ये सारी चीजें नहीं हो सकतीं।

3. एंटीक्रेविंग एजेंट से नहीं होगी तलब
छोड़ने के दौरान उसे नशे की तलब न लगे या मरीज उसकी तरफ आकर्षित न हो, यह सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी है। इसके लिए ट्रीटमेंट में 'एंटीक्रेविंग एजेंट' का यूज किया जाता है। यानी कुछ ऐसी दवाइयों का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है, जिससे शरीर से ड्रग्स की निर्भरता को कम किया जा सके। यह डॉक्टर और साइकाइट्रिस्ट की मदद के बिना संभव नहीं है।

4. मोटिवेशनल इनहेंसमेट थैरेपी
यह साइकैट्रिस्ट की मदद से दी जानी वाली एक मानसिक थैरेपी है। ड्रग्स कंज्यूम करने वालों में सबसे बड़ी समस्या यह होती है कि उन्हें इसका अनुभव अच्छा लगने लगता है। उस अनुभव को याद करने से वे ड्रग लेने के लिए प्रेरित होते हैं। इस तरह की ट्रिगर को काउंटर करने के लिए 'मोटिवेशनल इनहेंसमेट थैरेपी' दी जाती है। क्या करें और क्या न करें?

आमतौर पर ड्रग्स से परेशान लोग रिहैब जाते हैं। ज्यादातर रिहैब सेंटर्स में मरीजों पर निगरानी रखी जाती है और उन्हें ड्रग्स से दूर रखा जाता है। कई बार जब स्थितियां ज्यादा गंभीर हो जाती हैं तो उन्हें बंद कर दिया जाता है। इससे वे ड्रग्स के लिए तड़पते हैं, खुद को शारीरिक तौर पर नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं और उनकी मानसिक हालत भी बद से बदतर हो जाती यही।

डॉ. त्रिवेदी कहते हैं कि रिहैब सेंटर में साइकाइट्रिस्ट, साइक्लॉजिस्ट और फिजिशियन की एक पूरी यूनिट होनी चाहिए, जिनकी निगरानी में ही मरीजों का इलाज हो। इसलिए हमेशा सही रिहैब सेंटर का चुनाव करें।

ड्रग्स की आदत को नैतिकता या इज्जत का मुद्दा न बनाएं और बगैर किसी झिझक के डॉक्टर और साइकैट्रिस्ट की मदद लें। साथ ही दोस्तों और परिवार से अपनी समस्याओं को साझा करने और उनकी मदद लेने से न चुकें। ड्रग्स का इलाज एक डिजीज यानी बीमारी के तौर पर कराएं।

ड्रग्स के नुकसान, इनमें से कुछ आप नहीं जानते होंगे

एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ड्रग्स के नुकसान को लेकर कुछ चीजें बहुत कॉमन हैं, जिसे सब जानते हैं और गंभीरता से नहीं लेते। लेकिन, कुछ ऐसी भयानक चीजें हैं, जिसे लोग नहीं जानते।

1- इंटरनल ऑर्गन और फर्टिलिटी क्षमता के लिए घातक
ड्रग्स का नशा किसी दूसरे नशे से कहीं ज्यादा खतरनाक है। इसका सबसे भयानक पहलू यह है कि इसे छोड़ना बहुत ज्यादा मुश्किल होता है। शारीरिक तौर पर यह हमारी लीवर किडनी और फेफड़े समेत तमाम इंटरनल ऑर्गन्स को नष्ट कर देता है, जो कई बार मौत की वजह बनता है। महिलाओं में इसका एक और नुकसान है यह उनकी फर्टिलिटी क्षमता को बुरी तरह से प्रभावित करता है और प्रजनन तंत्र को डैमेज करता है।

2. साइकोसिस
यह एक तरह की मानसिक बीमारी या अजीबोगरीब पागलपन है। इसमें विक्टिम किसी काल्पनिक दुनिया में रहने लगता है। ज्यादातर समय खुद से बातें करना और अजीबोगरीब हरकतें करना साइकोसिस के बहुत ही कॉमन लक्षण हैं। इसके उलट इसका दूसरा और भयानक लक्षण यह है कि इसमें मरीज को किसी अंजान चीजों का डर सताने लगता है।

3. आत्महत्या की गुंजाइश
एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक, एक सामान्य व्यक्ति की तुलना में एक ड्रग्स लेने वाले व्यक्ति में आत्महत्या की गुंजाइश 10 से 15% तक ज्यादा होती है। ड्रग्स लेने के बाद अकारण आत्महत्या के कई मामले सामने आते हैं। 2019 में हर दिन 21 सुसाइड सिर्फ ड्रग्स की वजह से हुए हैं। इसकी एक वजह ड्रग्स के बाद होने वाला साइकोसिस भी है।

