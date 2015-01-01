पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना में ट्रैवल को बनाएं सेफ:सिमटम होने और संक्रमितों के संपर्क में आने पर एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट ठीक नहीं, ट्रैवल से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट जरूर करवाएं

टारीरो मेजेजेवा10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिछले 9 महीने से दुनिया कोरोनावायरस के साये में जी रही है। लोगों ने जितना ज्यादा हो सका, आना-जाना और घूमना कम कर दिया है। अब लोग जरूरी काम और ट्रैवल को तो रोक नहीं सकते। ट्रैवल हमारी जिंदगी की एक जरूरी एक्टिविटी है। बिजनस, करियर और जॉब के सिलसिले में लोगों को सफर करना ही पड़ता है।

लेकिन सवाल यह है कि हम कोरोना के दौर में ट्रैवल करें कैसे? इस दौरान खुद को सुरक्षित कैसे रखें? एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक ट्रैवल से पहले और उसके बाद खुद का टेस्ट करवाना जरूरी है। मेघालय सरकार किसी दूसरे राज्य से सफर करके आ रहे लोगों का रैपिड कोरोना टेस्ट करवा रही है। नेगेटिव होने के बाद भी सभी को 14 दिन होम क्वारैंटाइन में रखा जा रहा है। मेघालय समेत देश के कई राज्यों में इस तरह की सुविधा उपलब्ध है।

कोरोना में ट्रैवल कर रहे हैं तो ये 5 जानकारियां आपके लिए जरूरी है

1: क्या हर तरह का कोरोना टेस्ट सेम होता है?

  • नहीं, देश और दुनिया में कोरोना की दो अलग तरह की टेस्टिंग चल रही है। एंटी-बॉडी और स्वाब टेस्टिंग। एंटी-बॉडी में तुरंत रिपोर्ट मिल जाती हैं इसलिए इसे रैपिड टेस्टिंग कहते हैं। यह आप तब करवा सकते हैं जब आप ट्रैवल कर रहे हों। ज्यादा लोगों के कॉन्टैक्ट में आने पर भी यह टेस्टिंग करवा लेनी चाहिए। जब भी आप इंटरस्टेट ट्रैवलिंग करें तो ट्रैवल से पहले या बाद में एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट जरूर करवा लें। इससे आप खुद भी सेफ रहेंगे और आपके संपर्क में आने वाले लोग और परिवार भी। यह टेस्टिंग आप सरकारी स्वास्थ्य सुविधा केंद्रों से संपर्क करके करवा सकते हैं।
  • स्वाब टेस्टिंग में कम-से-कम 6 घंटे का समय लगता है। इसमें आपके सलाइवा का सैंपल लेकर लैब में एनालाइज किया जाता है। यह भी सरकारी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर हो सकती है। इस टेस्टिंग की खास बात यह है कि यह 100% तक एक्यूरेसी देती है। एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक, जब आप किसी संक्रमित के संपर्क में आते हैं या आप में सिमटम दिखें तो यही टेस्टिंग करवाएं।

2: क्या रैपिड टेस्ट विश्वसनीय है?

  • एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक रैपिड टेस्टिंग या एंटीजन टेस्टिंग कुछ मिनटों में ही रिपोर्ट दे देती है। यह स्वाब टेस्टिंग की तुलना में कम एक्युरेट मानी जाती है। रैपिड टेस्टिंग से गलत रिपोर्ट मिलने के कई मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। यह टेस्टिंग तभी करानी चाहिए जब आपको कोई सिमटम न हो या आप किसी संक्रमित के संपर्क में न आए हों।

3: हमें टेस्टिंग कहां करानी चाहिए ?

  • देश में सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर कोरोना की टेस्टिंग हो रही है। लेकिन, प्राइवेट स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों से टेस्टिंग के बाद गलत रिपोर्ट के कई मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। अगर आप सरकारी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों से टेस्टिंग कराते हैं तो ज्यादा बेहतर है। अगर आप के सामने कोई ऐसी परिस्थिति आती है जिसमें आप को प्राइवेट टेस्टिंग करवानी पड़े तो कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखें।
  • सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों की रेटिंग देखें। एक्सपर्ट्स और डॉक्टरों की राय लें। टेस्टिंग चार्ज को कंपेयर करना न भूलें। कहीं-कहीं टेस्टिंग के लिए जरूरत से ज्यादा पैसे चार्ज किए जा रहे हैं।

4: पहले टेस्टिंग फिर ट्रैवल

  • देश में कई राज्य सरकारें दूसरे राज्यों से सफर करके आ रहे लोगों की एंटी-बॉडी टेस्टिंग कर रही हैं। लेकिन एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक हमें खुद के स्तर पर ट्रैवल करने से पहले टेस्टिंग करवा लेनी चाहिए। ऐसा करके हम खुद की सुरक्षा को तो सुनिश्चित करेंगे ही, साथ ही अपने सह-यात्रियों को भी सुरक्षित करेंगे।
  • अगर हम कोरोना संक्रमण के साथ ट्रैवल कर रहे हैं तो हम कोरोना के संक्रमण को बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं। इसलिए ट्रैवल से पहले टेस्टिंग करवाना न भूलें।

5: क्या हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस कोरोना टेस्टिंग को कवर करता है ?

  • देश में सारे हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस कोरोना टेस्टिंग को कवर करते हैं। यानी अगर आपका हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस है तो आपको टेस्टिंग के लिए पैसे खर्च नहीं करने होंगे।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराहुल को ऑरेंज और रबाडा को पर्पल कैप; धवन के लगातार 2 शतक; ईशान ने जड़े सबसे ज्यादा छक्के - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें