ऑफिस में नींद कैसे भगाएं:हर 5 में से 2 कर्मचारी ऑफिस में नींद आने से परेशान, इससे छुटकारा पाने के 8 तरीके

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ऑफिस में काम के दौरान नींद आना आम बात है। अमेरिकन वेबसाइट मेडिकल न्यूज टूडे के मुताबिक, ऑफिस जाने वाले हर 5 में से 2 लोग अनचाही नींद से परेशान हैं। ऑफिस में नींद आने के कई कारण होते हैं। पूरी नींद नहीं लेना और अनियमित सोना-जगना इसकी बड़ी वजह हैं। लंच में ज्यादा खाना खाने से भी नींद आती है।

इन 8 तरीकों से आप ऑफिस में अनचाही नींद से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं-

1. कॉफी पिएं

कॉफी में पाई जाने वाली कैफीन बॉडी को इंस्टेंट एनर्जी देती है। ऑफिस में अगर आपको नींद आती है तो नियमित अंतराल पर कॉफी पी सकते हैं। इससे नींद नहीं आएगी। कुछ लोग ब्लैक और ग्रीन टी लेते हैं, लेकिन इनमें कैफीन कम होती है। चाय से गैस बनने जैसी समस्या भी हो सकती है। हो सके तो चाय अवॉइड करें और कॉफी लें।

2. 7 से 9 घंटे की नींद लें

ऑफिस में नींद आने की दूसरी बड़ी वजह हमारा असमय सोना या कम सोना होता है। एक वर्किंग एडल्ट को 7 से 9 घंटे सोना बहुत जरूरी है। सोने का समय फिक्स करें। आप 7 से 9 घंटे भले ही क्यों न सो रहे हों, लेकिन सोने और जगने का टाइम फिक्स नहीं है तो सब बेकार है।

3. ऑफिस आने से पहले घूमने जाएं

हमारा शरीर सर्केडियन रिदम के हिसाब से चलता है, इसी को बॉडी क्लॉक कहा जाता है। इसी क्लॉक के हिसाब से हम सोते-जागते हैं। रोज ऑफिस आने से पहले घूमने जाने से हमारी सर्केडियन रिदम शरीर को एक्टिव मोड पर रखता है और हमें नींद नहीं आती। अगर हम सुबह उठकर सीधे ऑफिस आ जाते हैं तो शरीर का सर्केडियन रिदम 10% होता है, जैसा सोने के दौरान होता है।

4. नींद आने पर साथियों से बातें करें

ऑफिस में काम के दौरान नींद आने पर दोस्तों से बात करें। कोशिश कुछ हल्की-फुल्की बातों और हंसी-मजाक का हो। ऐसा करने से आप रीफ्रेश महसूस करेंगे और नींद नहीं आएगी।

5. गाना सुनें

ऑफिस टाइम में नींद आने पर म्यूजिक एक कारगर उपाय है। इसलिए जब भी आपको नींद आए तो हेडफोन के जरिए म्यूजिक सुनें। ध्यान रखें कि म्यूजिक ऐसा हो, जो आपको रिफ्रेशमेंट दे, जिसे सुनकर आप गुनगुनाएं। किसी सैड म्यूजिक को सुनने से का आपका मूड ऑफ हो सकता है।

6. एक्सरसाइज करें

ऑफिस में काम के वक्त नींद आती है तो एक्सरसाइज भी कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए सीट पर बैठे-बैठे या खड़े होकर स्ट्रेचिंग कर सकते हैं, इससे शरीर के अंदर ब्लड और ऑक्सीजन का फ्लो तेज हो जाता है। इसके बाद नींद गायब हो जाती है।

7. एक्टिव रहें

ऑफिस में एक्सरसाइज संभव नहीं है तो आप एक्टिव रहने के लिए ब्रेक भी ले सकते हैं। नींद आने पर लगातार बैठे रहना ठीक नहीं है। इससे नींद धीरे-धीरे गहरी होने लगती है। जब भी ऐसा महसूस हो, ब्रेक लें। एक्टिव रहने के लिए दूसरा तरीका है कि शरीर को डिहाइड्रेट न होने दें, लगातार पानी पीते रहें। इससे भी आप फ्रेश और एक्टिव महसूस करेंगे।

8. स्नैक्स खाएं

ऑफिस में कुछ हैवी फूड खाने से बचें। इसके बजाय हल्के और एनर्जेटिक स्नैक्स खाएं। इससे काम करने के दौरान शरीर में एनर्जी का बैलेंस बना रहेगा।

