कोरोना में बच्चों के लिए गाइडलाइन:अमेरिकी एजेंसी CDC ने जारी की स्कूलों की री-ओपनिंग को लेकर गाइडलाइन; जानें, भारत से कितनी अलग है ये

36 मिनट पहले
अपूर्वा मांडावली. कोरोना के बाद दुनियाभर में स्कूल दोबारा खुलने की तैयारी में हैं। अमेरिका की हेल्थ एजेंसी सेंटर फॉर डिजीज कंट्रोल एंड प्रिवेंशन (CDC) ने स्कूलों के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी की है। भारत में भी केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने हाल ही में स्कूलों को लेकर गाइडलाइन जारी की है। CDC ने अपनी गाइडलाइन में स्कूलों में मास्क पहनने, डिस्टेंसिंग और वेंटिलेशन पर जोर दिया है। भारत की गाइडलाइन में भी इन चीजों को जरूरी बताया गया है। आइए, देखते हैं अमेरिकी गाइडलाइन में वो कौन-सी खास बातें हैं, जो भारत में स्कूलों के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन में नहीं हैं। इससे पहले, CDC की गाइडलाइन को समझते हैं।

CDC की गाइडलाइन स्टडी पर आधारित है

मई 2020 में अमेरिका में एक स्टडी पब्लिश हुई। इसके मुताबिक बच्चों से कोरोना संक्रमण के फैलने की संभावना कम होती है। इसी तथ्य को आधार मानते हुए CDC ने अपनी गाइडलाइन में कहा है कि स्कूल कम्युनिटी ट्रांसमिशन के प्राइमरी सोर्स नहीं हैं। CDC ने स्टडी को कोट करते हुए कहा कि बच्चों में एडल्ट्स की तुलना में वायरल लोड बहुत कम होता है, जिसके चलते बच्चों से ट्रांसमिशन का खतरा कम होता है। CDC ने कहा कि इस स्टडी के अलावा भी ऐसे कई एविडेंस हैं, जिनसे यह पता चलता है कि बच्चों से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का रिस्क न के बराबर है।

क्या कहती है CDC की गाइडलाइन?

कोरोना वायरस का ट्रांसमिशन स्कूलों में न हो, इसके लिए अमेरिका में सबसे पहले एक स्ट्रैटजी बनाई गई। CDC की गाइडलाइन इसी स्ट्रैटजी पर आधारित है। इसमें तकनीकी का जमकर इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा।

भारत की गाइड से कितनी अलग है CDC की गाइडलाइन?

केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने दोबारा खुल रहे शहरी स्कूलों को लेकर जनवरी में स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन जारी की थी। गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक अब स्कूल में गैदरिंग नहीं हो पाएगी, स्कूल स्टाफ समेत सभी को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों को फॉलो करना होगा। स्कूल व्हीकल 50% कैपेसिटी में ही बच्चों को ले आ-ले जा सकेंगे। एक बच्चे को हफ्ते में 3 दिन ही स्कूल बुलाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा स्कूल में एंट्री से पहले सैनिटाइजेशन, इंडोर और आउटडोर एक्टिविटीज पर रोक, लाइब्रेरी और कॉमन एरिया में फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग जैसी चीजें भी शिक्षा मंत्रालय के गाइडलाइन में शामिल है। लेकिन कुछ चीजें ऐसी भी हैं, जो CDC की गाइडलाइन में नई हैं।

CDC की गाइडलाइन में 4 नई बातें क्या हैं?

1. वेंटिलेशन को जरूरी बताया है: इंडोर में कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का रिस्क ज्यादा रहता है। इस बात को ध्यान रखते हुए CDC ने सभी स्कूलों के क्लासरूम में प्रॉपर वेंटिलेशन को जरूरी बताया है।

2. वीकली RT-PCR टेस्ट: CDC के गाइडलाइन में सबसे अहम है कि सभी बच्चों को वीकेंड पर RT-PCR टेस्ट से गुजरना होगा। स्कूल मैनेजमेंट हफ्ते के पहले दिन स्कूल खुलने पर बच्चों का RT-PCR टेस्ट देखकर ही उन्हें क्लास में जाने की अनुमति देगा।

3. मास्क ब्रेक: बच्चे मास्क लगाकर थक सकते हैं, इसलिए हर दो क्लास खत्म होने पर बच्चों को मास्क ब्रेक दिया जाएगा। इस दौरान डिस्टेंसिंग बढ़ाकर 6 से 12 फीट कर दी जाएगी।

4. हेल्थ ट्रैकिंग सिस्टम: स्कूल की वेबसाइट पर सभी बच्चों को हर दिन खुद की हेल्थ अपडेट देनी होगी। छोटे-बड़े, हर तरह के हेल्थ इश्यू को वेबसाइट पर अपडेट करना होगा। स्कूल मैनेजमेंट इस वेबसाइट के जरिए सभी बच्चों की हेल्थ स्टेटस को चेक करेगा। अगर मैनेजमेंट किसी बच्चे को ज्यादा दिक्कत में देखेगा तो उसे लीव दी जाएगी।

