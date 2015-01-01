पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का दिमाग पर असर:कोरोना से ठीक हुए 20% लोग 90 दिन के अंदर मानसिक बीमारी की चपेट में आ रहे

29 मिनट पहलेलेखक: गौरव पांडेय
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यह स्टडी द लांसेट साइकियाट्रिक जर्नल में छपी है, इसमें अमेरिका के 69000 लोग शामिल रहे
  • चिंता को हम अपने मोटिवेशन, स्ट्रेटेजी और प्लानिंग के लिए इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं

कोरोना से ठीक हुए लोग अब मानसिक बीमारी की चपेट में आ रहे हैं। इस बात का खुलासा द लांसेट साइकियाट्रिक जर्नल में छपी स्टडी में हुई है। जर्नल के मुताबिक, कोरोना से ठीक हुए करीब 20% लोग 90 दिनों के अंदर साइकियाट्रिक डिसऑर्डर के शिकार हुए हैं। वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि कोविड-19 के बाद हो रही मानसिक बीमारी के नए इलाज की पहचान करने की जरूरत है।

स्टडी की खास बातें क्या हैं?

स्टडी के मुताबिक, मानसिक समस्याओं से जूझ रहे मरीजों में चिंता, अवसाद और अनिद्रा सबसे आम है। इसके अलावा मरीजों को डिमेंशिया, दिमागी कमजोरी जैसी दिक्कतें भी हो रही हैं।

एक्सपर्ट क्या कहते हैं?

ब्रिटेन के ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी में साइकियाट्रिक प्रोफेसर और स्टडी के लेखक पॉल हैरिसन कहते हैं कि हमें रिसर्च में यह देखने को मिला है कि कोरोना से ठीक हो रहे लोगों को दिमागी बीमारी का ज्यादा खतरा है। दुनिया भर के डॉक्टरों और वैज्ञानिकों को इसके कारणों का तुरंत पता लगाने की जरूरत है। साथ ही इस बीमारी का कारगर इलाज भी ढूंढ़ने की जरूरत है।

इस स्टडी के बारे में मेंटल हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट्स का कहना है कि इसके निष्कर्ष उन सबूतों से जुड़ते हैं कि जिसमें पाया गया था कि दिमाग को प्रभावित कर सकता है।

किंग्स कॉलेज लंदन में साइकियाट्रिक के प्रोफेसर साइमन वेसली रीगज का कहना है कि स्टडी के नतीजे पिछली संक्रामक बीमारियों से मिल रहे हैं। कोरोना सेंट्रल नर्वस सिस्टम को प्रभावित करता है इसलिए कमजोर इम्युनिटी वाले लोगों को ज्यादा खतरा है।

स्टडी में कितने लोग शामिल थे?
स्टडी में अमेरिका के 69 हजार लोग शामिल रहे। इसमें उनके इलेक्ट्रॉनिक हेल्थ रिकॉर्ड का एनालिसिस किया गया। जिसमें 62 हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके लोग थे। इसमें पाया गया कि हर 5 में से 1 व्यक्ति में कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद अगले 3 महीनों में पहली बार चिंता, अवसाद या अनिद्रा का शिकार हुआ।

रिसर्चर्स के मुताबिक, स्टडी में यह भी पाया गया है कि पहले से मानसिक बीमारी से जूझ रहे लोगों में कोरोना होने की संभावना 65% ज्यादा थी।

दो बड़ी वजह क्या है?

स्टडी के लेखक पॉल हैरिसन कहते हैं कि लोगों में चिंता और अवसाद के लक्षण दिखने की दो बड़ी वजह हैं।

पहला- ऐसा देखने को मिला है कि ये वायरस इम्युन सिस्टम के जरिए सीधे तौर पर इंसान के दिमाग को डैमेज कर सकता है। इसी के चलते लोग मानसिक रूप से बीमार हो रहे हैं।

दूसरा- कोरोना होने का अनुभव और पोस्ट कोविड सिंड्रोम की आशंका के कारणा भी लोग चिंतित हो सकते हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें- एक्सरसाइज करने से भी नहीं कम हो रहा कोरोना का मानसिक तनाव

यह भी पढ़ें- अवसाद में घिरे व्यक्ति को 12 बातों से पहचान सकते हैं, डिप्रेशन के बारे में वो सबकुछ जो आप जानना चाहते हैं

चिंता को मोटिवेशन में बदल सकते हैं

कोरोना के खतरों और नकारात्मक परिणामों के बारे में तनाव होना अब बहुत आम हो गया है, लेकिन ये चीजें आपकी आगे की तैयारियों को प्रभावित कर सकती हैं। चिंता को हम अपने मोटिवेशन, स्ट्रेटेजी और प्लानिंग के लिए इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

साइकोलॉजिस्ट लिजाबेथ रोमर कहती हैं कि चिंता करना सामान्य बात है, लेकिन उस चिंता में आगे की प्लानिंग और खुद को मोटिवेट करने की गुंजाइश होनी चाहिए। ऐसी चिंता हमारे काम की हो सकती है। चिंता के दौरान किसी चीज के सभी पहलुओं को समझने में हम अपना 100% देते हैं।

चिंता या तनाव से इम्युनिटी पर भी पड़ता है असर

अमेरिकी हेल्थ एजेंसी सेंटर्स फॉर डिसीज कंट्रोल एंड प्रिवेंशन (सीडीसी) के मुताबिक, अगर आप सावधानी रख रहे हैं तो चिंता की जरूरत नहीं है। ज्यादा चिंता भी हेल्थ को नुकसान पहुंचा सकती हैं और इसका असर इम्युनिटी और मेटाबॉलिज्म पर पड़ता है। ऐसे में खुद को शांत रखना ज्यादा जरूरी है।

सीडीसी के ये 5 बातें आपके तनाव को कम करने में मदद कर सकती हैं

  1. संक्रमण के बारे में कम सोचें: दुनियाभर में महामारी फैली हुई है, ऐसे में कोरोना को लेकर परेशान होना लाजमी है। आपको काम और ट्रैवलिंग के दौरान संक्रमण होने का डर सता सकता है, लेकिन याद रखें यह डर आपके तनाव को ही बढ़ाएगा इसलिए संक्रमण के बारे में ज्यादा न सोचें।
  2. दिमाग को कम व्यस्त रखें: अपनी या परिवार की जरूरतों के बारे में सोचना अच्छी बात है, लेकिन काम के दौरान दिमाग को इसे लेकर व्यस्त करना सही नहीं है। इससे मानसिक परेशानी सिर्फ बढ़ेगी।
  3. काम पूरा न होने का गिल्ट न रखें: आप दफ्तर में काफी वक्त बाद लौट रहे हैं तो संभव है कि आपको माहौल अलग लगे। महामारी के कारण आपके काम में भी बदलाव आएगा और ड्यूटी भी बदल सकती है। इसके अलावा काम को पूरा न करने का गिल्ट भी आपके तनाव में इजाफा करेगा।
  4. नौकरी को लेकर ज्यादा न सोचे: इस वक्त पूरी दुनिया में अनिश्चिता का माहौल है। हर कोई मुश्किलों का सामना कर रहा है और अपने आर्थिक हालात को सुधारने की कोशिश कर रहा है, लेकिन नौकरी के बारे में ज्यादा और बार-बार सोचना मानसिक सेहत के लिए सही नहीं है।
  5. नई चीजें सीखें, पर घबराएं नहीं: कोरोना के चलते दफ्तरों और जिंदगी कई नई चीजें शामिल हुई हैं। इनमें टेक्नोलॉजी भी शामिल है। ऐसे में नई चीजें सीखने और उनका सही उपयोग करने को लेकर चिंता भी आपकी परेशानी का कारण बन सकती है। पर आपको घबराना नहीं, सीखना है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें7 साल से नहीं मिला नया चैम्पियन; दिल्ली फाइनल तक पहुंची, लेकिन बेंगलुरु फिर चोकर्स - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें